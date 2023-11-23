Fly for free from Hong Kong to Bangkok and Taipei – here’s how!

If you’re gearing up for a journey to Taiwan or Thailand in the upcoming year, there’s a chance you might score a round-trip flight from Hong Kong airport to Bangkok or Taipei entirely for free!

While it might seem too good to be true, Hong Kong International Airport is offering a way for travellers to secure flight tickets without the usual cost. Cathay Pacific is making it possible for you to fly for free, courtesy of an exclusive deal announced by Hong Kong International Airport. The offer kicks off on November 22, 2023, and lasts until December 19, 2023.

Fly on the house: Here’s how to score free round-trip flights from Hong Kong to Taipei and Bangkok!

Hong Kong International Airport’s online duty-free shopping platform, HKairportShop, has unveiled a special Christmas offer for HKairport Rewards members. During the offer period, if a member makes a single transaction of HKD 5,000 on the website or at the airport’s restaurants and shops, they become eligible for complimentary Cathay Pacific round-trip flight tickets to Bangkok and Taipei.

This offer can be taken advantage of twice during the promotional period, allowing members to secure two sets of round-trip tickets for free to either destination of their choice. Members will receive a confirmation email by early February 2024, giving them the opportunity to select the destination for their complimentary flights. The free tickets can be utilised for travel until September 30, 2024.

In addition to the free flights, HKairportShop is running other enticing offers for customers looking to spend less. Shopping for less than HKD 1,500 grants up to a ten percent discount, while spending less than HKD 3,000 gets you a 15 percent discount. Furthermore, Standard Chartered Credit Card users can enjoy cashback or miles on their respective transactions.

Explore more festive deals on HKairportShop to make the most of your holiday shopping and travel plans.

(Hero and feature image credit: Shutterstock)

