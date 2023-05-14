Looking for hotels to stay in Da Nang this summer? Here are the hotels you should check out.

Although Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, Da Nang is another area many love travelling to. Situated in South-Central Vietnam, this popular destination is home to historic French colonial buildings, gorgeous beaches, and mouthwatering food. Here’s where to stay in this beautiful coastal city.

[Hero & Feature Images Credit: Danang Marriott Resort & Spa]

3 hotels to check out in Da Nang, Vietnam

Four Points by Sheraton Danang

Four Points by Sheraton Danang is the perfect choice for travellers who want to relinquish the beauties of Da Nang’s coastal city. As the hotel sits next to Da Nang’s famous and picturesque beach, guests can easily enjoy the sandy shore and turquoise sea by crossing the street. With 36 floors, including 390 rooms, the 5-star hotel has many amenities. One outstanding feature is their Serenity Spa, where they use a holistic approach to wellness. What is better than entering complete relaxation and bliss during your beach holiday? Other than that, Four Points has a rooftop pool, a high-class gym, and the famous Horizon Bar. Not to mention, the resort is only a 5-minute taxi ride to the city centre.

Sheraton Grand Danang Resort & Convention Center

If you love a beachfront property with world-class facilities, the Sheraton Grand Danang Resort & Convention Center is the place to stay. Situated on the pristine and tranquil Non Nuoc Beach, the resort surely deserves ‘grand’ in its title. The hotel’s excellence in service and guest experiences aren’t the only factors why it is in our top three picks. It is also due to their well-thought-out design. All rooms evoke a sense of nostalgia with classic decor, yet there is still a touch of modernity.

Moreover, their 250-metre infinity pool overlooks the glistening golden ocean, which is breathtaking. Those travelling with kids can also have a fun-filled family vacation as the resort provides a kids’ club, kids’ pool, and a mini water park. If parents need some “me time,” the Shine Spa for Sheraton is ideal for R&R that fuses modern hydrotherapy with ancient Asian-inspired treatments.

Danang Marriott Resort & Spa

Debuted late last year, the Danang Marriott Resort & Spa is also nestled on Non Nuoc Beach. In the lobby, visitors can notice the resort’s sophisticated and elegant, exotic Indochine style. From the interior to the choice of furniture and embroidered cushions— this clash of cultures reflects the old and the new.

With a collection of 200 spacious rooms, suites, villas, five infinity pools, and exceptional facilities, guests can indulge in life’s finer things in one place. For instance, the Quan Spa is the ideal place to unwind, but those who like to stay fit can release some endorphins at the fitness centre. There’s even a bicycle rental for explorers who want to discover the coastal city. For couples, the resort currently has a special promotion, the One & Only package, to enhance their romantic stay. The offer includes a complimentary room upgrade, a daily 60-minute treatment at Quan Spa, a daily buffet breakfast for two people, a special turndown service, and a 20% discount on food and drinks.

