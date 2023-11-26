Tokyo’s teamLab Borderless Museum: An odyssey beyond traditional art spaces

For those seeking an extraordinary art experience, a visit to teamLab’s Borderless Museum in Tokyo is a must.

Reopening at central Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills in February 2024, the teamLab Borderless Museum offers an interactive and immersive experience through its unique digital installations.

Previously located in Tokyo’s entertainment hub, Odaiba, the museum ceased operations in August 2022, but has now found a new home and is set to remain open until the end of 2027, according to teamLab.

The latest installations at teamLab’s Borderless Museum

Created by the innovative art collective teamLab, the museum features ‘artworks without boundaries’. Some of the new and upcoming installations include Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light and Environmental Light; Flowers and People – Megalith Crystal Formation (work in progress); and Black Waves – Megalith Crystal Formation (work in progress).

A highlight of teamLab’s latest art project ‘Existence in the Cognitive World’, Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light and Environmental Light is an intriguing piece revolving around spheres. Described by teamLab as an artwork where “the space fills with countless spheres, and inside each of the spheres, differing existences of light intermix”, the installation explores how various phenomena coexist within their environment.

What’s distinct about this piece, and others by teamLab, is their dynamic nature, changing according to the viewer’s position. This unique play of light through the spheres expresses the concept of continuity.

The other two artworks, currently in progress, explore the concept of time and space, and how they connect with each other through the creation of random masses.

