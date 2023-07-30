These are 12 of the most beautiful Apple stores in Asia

Apart from creating the world’s smartest gadgets, Apple can undoubtedly be credited with revolutionising the retail experience through a series of hyper-innovative stores. Whether it is the architectural Piazza Liberty in Milan, Italy, or the expansive Sanlitun Store in Beijing, China, the focus on the brand’s signature minimalist aesthetic might be uniform but the results are intelligently unique. Across Europe, America, and Asia, Apple continues to set the benchmark when it comes to a definitive visual language. Today, we take a look at the most beautiful Apple stores in Asia.
Where are some of the most beautiful Apple stores located in the world?
While the American tech company realised its dream of a physical store only in 2001 — nearly 25 years after the inception of the company in 1976 — Apple’s outlets witnessed a massive upsurge in the coming years. Today, the smartphone giant clocks in 512 retail stores spread across 25 countries. Several architecture enthusiasts and brand loyalists have listed their top picks when it comes to the most beautiful Apple stores in the world. A few of the common highlights would include the historic Apple Tower Theatre, restored from the 1920s Los Angeles Theatre, or the store located in New York’s iconic Fifth Avenue which boasts of a 32-foot self-supporting glass cuboidal structure. Even the Apple Schildergasse in Cologne, Germany is an astonishing architectural marvel that incorporates a forum for displaying local artists and creatives, a boardroom for meetings with local entrepreneurs, and a viewing gallery to keep onlookers engrossed.
Asia too, plays host to many of the most incredible Apple stores. Here are 12 of the ones worth visiting during your upcoming travels.
What are the most beautiful Apple stores in Asia?
