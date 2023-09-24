If you like to have your head in the clouds, quite literally, there’s no better place than glamping resorts to enjoy a stargazing session in the wild.

Avid stargazers probably know the right spots to admire the stars in Thailand, whether that be Pang Ung, Phu Kradueng National Park, or Phu Soi Dao National Park. These spots undeniably boast a magnificent view of the night sky, yet also require effort and commitment to get to and camp there. Alternatively, we’re blessed with luxurious glamping resorts that provide all the essential facilities and amenities we might find in a five-star hotel. Furthermore, they also make for great spots for stargazing. If you enjoy stargazing or just take pleasure in being surrounded by nature, consider these glamping locations in Thailand for your next vacation.

8 Most Beautiful Glamping Hotels Perfect for Stargazing in Thailand

Amid the green mountains and the peaceful forests of Khao Yai is probably one of the best places to stargaze. Here at Marasca Khao Yai, guests are open to choose from the only 18 units of glamping tents and private villas. Relax in the five-star ambience and step out of your tent to find the stunning greenery beyond and the glaring stars above. Indeed, the Marasca Stardeck where a digital telescope is provided is the perfect spot to admire the stars. Some special Sundowners to Stargazers menus are served here.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Chiang Rai

Located 4km from the Golden Triangle, the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle is a destination within itself. This is a place where guests can be fully submerged in nature during the day and unwind in glamorous tents during the night. All the tents come with rustic and elegant interior decor, as well as locally-sourced handcrafted furniture, yet each individual tent also boasts its own colour scheme and character. On the balcony, guests can soak in an outdoor wooden bathtub that looks over the Ruak River, Burma, Laos, and the Golden Triangle during their stay.

Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood

A favoured holiday destination among travel lovers and celebrities, Soneva Kiri is the ultimate luxury glamping experience. Though not strictly housed within actual tents, this little paradise is located in a tropical rainforest on a preserved island and comprises 34 expansive one-bedroom to six-bedroom villas. The resort’s distant location from big cities also makes it the perfect spot for stargazing. Visit Soneva Kiri’s own observatory to get a 360-degree view of the sky, spotting the constellations and the Milky Way with your loved ones.

Lala Mukha Tent Resort, Khao Yai

Situated on the outskirt of Khao Yai National Park, Lala Mukha is a unique tented resort that exudes the Savanna ambience in all of its tents and houses. The luxurious tents also come with an en-suite bathroom and a spacious wooden deck terrace with a garden seating. Some activities inside the resort include morning cycling, campfire, and birdwatching.

This rainforest property located in the southern region of Thailand offers Tent Pool Villas inspired by the nomadic lives of the imaginary Khon-Jorn Clan. On top of wildlife-inspired interiors, picturesque views of the rainforest, a monsoon shower, and an outdoor standalone bathtub, the seven Tent Pool Villas are also equipped with a private pool and an outdoor lounging space. Whilst regular camping is definitely not known for its bathroom amenities, the highlight for Keemala Phuket has to be their one-of-a-kind bathroom. It consists of an expanse that is the perfect commingling of contemporary touches and wooden nuances design lovers will appreciate.

Khwan Beach Resort, Koh Samui

Located in Koh Samui, Khwan Beach Resort offers luxury glamping accommodation that is composed of opulent tent villas encircled by tropical greenery. The interiors of the hotel’s Tented Villas are beautifully clad with the ivory-coloured fabrics and wooden furnishings. All of the glamping options – one-bedroom and two-bedroom tented villas – are inclusive of a private entrance, a private garden, and a private terrace with sunbeds.

Te Mata Glamping, Khao Yai

This Khao Yai property fully imbues the ‘glamping’ in its name. Te Mata Glamping is the optimal escape for individuals that have a sense of adventure but also cherish the finer things in life. This holiday destination offers an array of glamping villas available for guests to choose from: the Te Mata Eden Onsen, Te Mata Royale, Te Mata 360°, Te Mata Eden Pool, and the Te Mata Lakeside. To enhance the glamorous camping experience, they also provide a range of camp-like activities for you to choose from, including paddle boarding and private in-villa barbecues.

Casa de Montaña, Khao Yai

Casa de Montaña is an intimate resort with innovative room types, including the Camp Bubble Igloo, Caravan Camper, and Luxury Container. The Igloo-style camping bubbles come in four different styles, all of which aim to connect you to the sky above. With the resort’s compact scale, it’s most suitable for those who are looking to escape the city’s chaos with a serene glamping-stargazing vacation.

[Hero and featured image credit: Marasca Khao Yai]

This story first appeared here.