Literature in all its glory: Spotlighting Asia’s most beautiful libraries

The timeless adage suggests that to truly gauge a person, go through their library, and you’ll learn much about their personality. Apply this simple maxim on your next Asian holiday, and you’ll unravel architectural insights and historical masterpieces that perhaps a shopping street or sunrise trek wouldn’t have offered. In this narrative, we trace the most beautiful libraries in Asia, which not only draw from the region’s yesteryears but also cultivate a culture steeped in literature, community spirit, and the preservation of old-world charm.

The most beautiful libraries in Asia

Rotunda Library & Archive, Singapore

Deep dive into the art and history of Singapore and Southeast Asia at the Rotunda Library & Archives at the National Gallery Singapore. Formerly the Law Library of the Supreme Court of Singapore, it has evolved into a research hub for the region’s art history, housing over 20,000 physical and digital items, including exhibition catalogues, rare publications, digital archives, and ephemera. The space also fosters partnerships with artists, institutions, artist estates, and communities to digitise rare archival material.

Location: Supreme Court Wing, Level 3, UOB Southeast Asia Gallery, Rotunda Library & Archive, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

Timings: Monday to Friday – 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, and 2 pm to 5 pm. The library remains closed on weekends and public holidays.

Contact: +65 6690 9446

National Library of Indonesia, Jakarta, Indonesia

Experience a day of leisure at the world’s tallest national library, spanning 24 floors and offering over 4,000 titles. This reading haven delights with a Heritage Building, a Children’s Service Room, a dedicated audio-visual section, exhibition areas, and ample seating to bundle up with a book. Explore rare books, ancient maps, old newspapers, and classic paintings. Indulge in Indonesian delicacies like Bakso and Nasi Campur at the in-house canteen, where books are permitted.

Location: Jl. Medan Merdeka Sel. No.11, Gambir, Kecamatan Gambir, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10110, Indonesia

Timing: 8 am to 4 pm on weekdays; 8 am to 3.30 pm on weekends

Contact: +62 857-1714-7303

Starfield Library, Seoul, South Korea

Located in the underground Starfield COEX Mall, this two-floored library is a gigantic repository of over 70,000 titles spanning various genres. Browse through detailed sections dedicated to foreign books and famous authors, explore e-books on iPads, or skim through one of the 600 magazines on a leisurely break. Starfield Library also treats its reader community to book concerts, lectures, book talks, and meetings with the author at frequent intervals.

Location: 06164 513, Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Timing: 10.30 am to 10 pm on all days

Contact: +82-2-6002-3031

Tianjin Binhai Library, Yancheng, China

Futuristic design meets a goldmine of literature at Tianjin Binhai Library. The captivating floor-to-ceiling terraced bookshelves house an impressive 1.2 million books. The library’s focal point is a luminous sphere, serving as an auditorium for 110 people and earning the nickname ‘The Eye’ due to its eye-shaped appearance. With two rooftop patios, lounge areas, and reading rooms, Tianjin Binhai Library offers a unique blend of architectural innovation and literary richness.

Location: 2R2V+687, Fudong Middle Rd, Binhai County, Yancheng, Jiangsu, China, 224500

Timing: Tuesday to Sunday – 9.30 am to 8 pm; Monday – 2 pm to 8 pm

Contact: +86 515 8422 3166

Nakajima Library, Akita, Japan

Inspired by the ancient Colosseum of Rome, the award-winning Nakajima Library in Japan features a beautiful semi-circular design stacking over 75,000 titles. Constructed using ancient Akita-prefecture methods, the library features a ceiling made of local cedar wood, creating a parasol-like effect. The spacious indoors filter copious amounts of sunlight, creating a cosy setting for pocketing a reading session.

Location: Okutsubakidai-193-2 Yuwatsubakigawa, 010-1211 Akita

Timing: 8.30 am to 10 pm on weekdays; 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and public holidays; 10 am to 10 pm on Sundays. The library remains open to its students round the clock.

Contact: +81 18-886-5907

The David Sassoon Library and Reading Room, Mumbai, India

Discover the allure of The David Sassoon Library and Reading Room in Mumbai, featuring floor-to-ceiling book arrangements, snug interiors, and 18th-century design. Housing over 30,000 books in five Indian languages (English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Kannada), the collection showcases various genres like history, philosophy, and science. Other notable architectural design highlights include arched windows, banker’s lamps, antique switches, century-old teak tables, and planter’s chairs.

Location: 152, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Off David Sassoon, Library Marg, opposite Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Timing: 8 am to 9 pm on all days

Contact: 022 2281 5189

National Library and Archives of Bhutan, Thimphu, Bhutan

Blossoming in a zen environment, the National Library and Archives of Bhutan in Thimphu indulges its visitors with socio-political information about the region, its history, cultural relics, and Tibetan and Bhutanese texts and manuscripts. As a scriptural repository, it houses literature covering Bhutanese history, religion, medicine, arts, and culture.

Location: PO Box 185, Pedzoe Lam, Thimphu, Bhutan

Timing: 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays; closed on the weekends

Contact: +975 2 322 693

Bishan Public Library, Singapore

Designed by the Look Architects, Bishan Public Library in Singapore is adorned with stained glass panels that filter light, creating a tree-house-like ambience. This four-floored library with a basement and rooftop terrace redefines the reading experience. The state-of-the-art design houses ‘pods’ that cantilever out of the building, creating a suspended alcove-like illusion and setting the stage for a cosy reading nook.

Location: 5 Bishan Pl, #01-01, Singapore 579841

Timing: Monday to Saturday – 10 am to 9 pm

Contact: 6332 3255

Taipei Public Library, Beitou Branch, Taipei, Taiwan

For a reading session steeped in the wilderness, look no further than the Taipei Public Library. As the first green library in Taiwan, the building features roofs with power-generating solar panels, sloping turf for draining water into tanks for irrigation, and a roof covered with soil for thermal regulation. Additionally, visitors can rejoice in gorgeously wooded walkways, al fresco reading areas with wooden benches, a trickling stream, and the company of chirping birds.

Location: No. 251, Guangming Rd, Beitou District, Taipei City, Taiwan 112

Timing: Tuesday to Saturday – 8.30 am to 9 pm; Sunday-Monday – 8.30 am to 5 pm

Contact: +886 2 2897 7682

Raja Tun Uda Library, Shah Alam, Malaysia

A wonderful escape for the entire family, Raja Tun Uda Library in Malaysia offers an extensive collection of books for all age groups. Beyond books, it houses a 3D theatre, a multisensory 6D theatre, an open-air cafeteria with refreshing views of the surrounding lake and the Blue Mosque, a virtual reality section, and an On Reporter to experience being on TV. The floors have distinctive themes, such as Outer Space, Earth, Ocean, and Humans. Additionally, the Children’s Zone sparks joy with its massive Reading Tree.

Location: Jln Kelab Golf 13/6, Seksyen 13, 40100 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia

Timing: 10 am to 7 pm on Monday, 9.30 am to 7 pm from Tuesday to Friday, and 9.30 am to 9 pm on the weekends (Saturday and Sunday). Please note, that on the weekends, the Children’s Department shuts at 7 pm.

Contact: +60 3-5519 7667

(Feature Image Credit: Josip Ivankovic/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the largest library in Asia?

The National Library of China is the largest in Asia, featuring a collection of over 33.78 million items.

– What are the oldest libraries in Asia?

Some of the oldest libraries in Asia include the Saraswathi Mahal Library (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu) established in the 16th century, and the Tianyi Ge (Zhejiang, China) established in 1561.

– What are the best public libraries in Asia?

The best public libraries in Asia include the Taipei Public Main Library in Taiwan, the Anna Centenary Library in Tamil Nadu, the Sengkang Public Library in Singapore, and Kanazawa Umimirai Library in Kanazawa City, Japan.

– What are the libraries with the best architectural styles?

Some libraries with the best architectural styles include Taipei Public Library, the Beitou Branch in Taiwan, Nakajima Library in Japan, Starfield Library in South Korea, and the National Library of Indonesia.