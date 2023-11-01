The most expensive Disney hotels and resorts in the world

Whether travelling with your little ones, die-hard Disney princess’ fans, or Disney-neutral people, there’s a place for everyone at these most expensive Disney hotels and resorts around the world.

The world’s most expensive Disney hotels and resorts are located within the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Since they’re classified into three tiers – Value Resorts, Moderate Resorts, and Deluxe Resorts, our eyes are immediately drawn to the topmost deluxe ones. With luxurious accommodation and refined services, these Disney resorts are a dream-come-true for both children and adults. There’s no better place where every generation in the family can live our their magic.

The Most Expensive Disney Hotels & Resorts to Stay in the World

Taking inspiration from the bygone charms of historic Saratoga Springs, a late 1800s New York retreat renowned for its spas and horse racing, this Victorian-style Disney resort hotel is nestled amid the lush greens of a golf course and the glistening Lake Buena Vista. Surrounded by beautiful lakes and hills, it’s a great venue to perfect your golf swings.

Price: starting from $398

Rating: 4.5 on Tripadvisor

book here

The European Riviera charm is exhibited here in Disney’s Riviera Resort in Orlando. The three-bedroom grand villa is one of the most talked-about accommodations, as it boasts a spacious and luxurious living room and a fully equipped kitchen.

Price: starting from $418

Rating: 4.5 on Tripadvisor

book here

Situated on the other side of Crescent Lake, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort lies facing the BoardWalk. Here, the New England-inspired yacht club surrounds you with maritime elements. Discover the enchanting Stormalong Bay and rent different types of watercraft from the Bayside Marina to complete your trip.

Price: starting from $532

Rating: 4.5 on Tripadvisor

book here

Disney’s BoardWalk spans along the Crescent Lake, boasting a romantic lake view near Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It is also home to a fun waterpark for families with kids to go wild on the 200-foot water slide. Guests can also indulge in spa facilities, which include a soothing whirlpool and serene leisure pools beneath the starry sky.

Price: starting from $551

Rating: 4.5 on Tripadvisor

book here

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is located within a few steps to Magic Kingdom and a short Monorail ride to Epcot Theme Park. It provides a delightful fusion of family-friendly enjoyment and upscale relaxation. Activities like outdoor Disney movie screenings and arcade games at The Game Station are offered alongside amenities like cabanas, pools, yoga classes, and charming cafes.

Price: starting from $657

Rating: 4.0 on Tripadvisor

book here

The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is Disney’s most expensive owned property. The Victorian-style resort captures the Palm Beach’s golden era in all its design. Bring your squad to the resort’s cascading waterfall, beach pool, and whirlpool spa. When dusk comes, take a stroll along the serene Seven Seas Lagoon and watch the fireworks beyond the Cinderella Castle.

Price: starting from $725

Rating: 4.5 on Tripadvisor

book here

As a Four Seasons property, you know this is not just another Disney resort. In fact it isn’t really a Disney resort, as Disney doesn’t own the property. Nevertheless, it is still considered an official Disney World hotel. The AAA Five Diamond Resort is shaded with clusters of palms and cypresses, with the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club as a huge part of the attraction. While the Explorer Island is the place for adults and children to have fun, the spa is where ultimate relaxation takes place. Most importantly, don’t miss the nightly Walt Disney World fireworks on the rooftop of Capa steakhouse.

Price: starting from $1,758

Rating: 5 on Tripadvisor

book here

Prices are subject to availability and popularity.

[Hero and featured image credit: Four Seasons Hotel]

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What’s the most expensive Disney resort?

The most expensive Disney resort is Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.

What is the most expensive place in Disney World?

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is the most expensive property in the Walt Disney World Resort.

What hotel do celebrities stay at in Disney World?

Celebrities often stay at the most lavish property of Disney, which is the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.