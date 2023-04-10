Singapore travel guide: Places to visit and things to do in the lion city

A Southeast Asian tropical country unlike any other, Singapore is a melting pot of various Asian ethnicities wrapped in an ultra-modern lifestyle. It is the perfect destination to travel to if you wish to experience both the hustle and bustle of a city and the calmness of nature. And with umpteen places to visit in Singapore which exude old-world charm and culture, the city-state is an ideal place for all kinds of travellers.

Recently ranked as the world’s most expensive city to live in (tying with New York) by the Economist Intelligence Unit Worldwide Cost of Living survey, Singapore is a place where you will find the local and heritage-like neighbourhoods and sites nestled harmoniously among towering skyscrapers, state-of-the-art attractions and its serene islands. Combined with a spirited nightlife, authentic and local cuisines, fun activities to indulge in and street and luxury shopping destinations, the country promises an unforgettable time for every visitor.

If you’re planning to tick this destination off your travel bucket list but are confused about where to start, this travel guide is all you’d need to check out.

How to plan a Singapore trip?

No matter which destination you’re planning your trip to, the first thing to do is collate all information you’d need — from flight details and visa requirements to the places to visit and things to explore. Finalise your travel dates and book flight tickets (return tickets) well in advance and once done, start preparing your itinerary.

While checking out the places to visit in Singapore, consider the mode of transportation for your commute. When booking accommodations, choose a property (or properties) that is convenient to travel to and from the places to visit on your itinerary. Scout for neighbourhoods popular among tourists to further shorten the list of hotels, resorts and Airbnbs to choose from.

Be aware of the season you’d be travelling in, and pack your clothes and essentials accordingly. Lastly, scroll through our guide for a detailed breakdown of all things Singapore.

Singapore trip cost

When planning a trip to Singapore, you’d find innumerable holiday packages online for all kinds of travellers — be it solo, couple or family. Ranging from a three-day trip to a week-long vacation, travel companies offer a wide variety of packages to suit each tourist’s needs.

However, if you want to plan your vacation on your own, the first thing is the cost, which would depend on various expenses, including airfare, accommodation(s), transportation, activities (and tourist sites to visit), food and shopping.

For instance, while the average cost of a week-long trip for solo travellers ranges between SGD 965 and SGD 3,490, for couples and families it may be between SGD 3,813 and SGD 11,957.

Singapore visa requirements

As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore is responsible for visa matters and has laid guidelines for who needs a visa and who doesn’t. Their website enlists all the countries, passport holder nationals of which would require to apply for a visa when planning a visit to Singapore along with all the other necessary information.

However, every visitor must note that a Singapore visa is only a pre-entry permission and not an immigration pass. A separate immigration pass is granted at the time of entry to the city by ICA, which can also be denied subject to non-fulfilment of entry requirements.

You can head to the ICA website to go through their visa and latest travel requirements and fill out forms online.

Best time to visit Singapore

With tropical weather and temperatures averaging between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius across seasons, Singapore makes for a year-round destination. However, the months between February and April are the best times to visit this gorgeous city. With relatively lesser rainfall and humidity, these months are more pleasant to bask in sunshine and enjoy all sorts of outdoor activities and adventures.

If you want to experience the fervour and grandeur of the Chinese New Year, the months of January or February (depending on when the new year is) would also make for a great time to visit the city-state. If you’re a shopaholic, then the months from June to August would be ideal, owing to The Great Singapore Sale shopping event.

Alternatively, the months of July up to November can also be considered an ideal time to plan your vacation in Singapore since the tourist footfall is low, which also might help you snag some great deals on flight and accommodation bookings.

How to reach Singapore by road, train and air

One of the best and smartest ways to travel to Singapore is by air. Changi Airport stands as an easy arrival-departure spot for all since it operates international flights from all major countries every day. Additionally, the airport also serves as a luxury, recreational hub, offering eclectic dining experiences, gym facilities, an outdoor pool, an indoor waterfall, shopping stores and gardens such as Butterfly Garden, Water Lily Garden and Cactus Garden.

Singapore is connected to Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru by rail lines, with a route extending to Bangkok. Additionally, offering an experiential and luxurious journey from Thailand to Singapore via Malaysia with world-class facilities are the exclusive Eastern and Oriental Express trains.

Two major causeways connect Singapore to Malaysia, which allows one to travel between the cities by road. Regular bus services on the route operated by Causeway Link and SBS and licensed taxis and rented cars are the main options available for easy and fuss-free travel.

Best places to visit in Singapore

Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay is one of the top tourist attractions in Singapore that leaves everyone in awe. It’s a futuristic garden that comprises attractions and sites such as Supertrees groves connected by a skywalk, technologically advanced space domes, gigantic seashell-shaped greenhouses, the tallest indoor waterfall in Cloud Forest Conservatory and flower domes.

The park is divided into three sections along a waterfront — Bay East, Bay Central and Bay South. It’s a great place to stroll, take pictures or simply admire the beautiful surroundings. As stunning as it is during the day, it looks even more mesmerising at night, adorned with vibrant lights.

Marina Bay

Experience luxury and opulence at its finest at Marina Bay that’s one of the most popular places to visit in Singapore. While the area is renowned for its iconic plush hotel Marina Bay Sands, there’s a lot more that you can explore.

One of the finest shopping destinations, comprising international brands, this waterfront place also offers other activities for you to indulge in. You can experience the Gardens by the Bay Park and the Art and Science Museum, stroll across Helix Bridge, enjoy the skyline from the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark and take a ride in the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel, among other things to do here.

Additionally, you can enjoy performances and exhibitions at Esplanade (Theatres on the Bay), try your luck at the casino, witness the Spectra Light Show, admire the magnificence of the world’s biggest fountain — Fountain of Wealth — and indulge in water activities like kayaking and river cruises.

Universal Studios Singapore

Situated in Sentosa, the Universal Studios theme park is a must-visit. With thrilling movie-themed rides, amazing attractions, entertainment and shows, a water park and an interactive museum, this place promises a fun-filled day for you and your family. It also features themed and souvenir shopping stores, gaming zones and eating joints to lend you an overall exhilarating experience.

Sentosa Island

Located along the Southern coast of the city is one of the best and most famous places in Singapore that should be on everybody’s itinerary — Sentosa Island. It is a fun and adventure-packed destination that brings food, lifestyle and entertainment together to offer people an experience to remember.

It is a resort island, boasting the famous Siloso and Tanjong beaches, lush rainforests and other attractions such as amusement and water parks, an underwater aquarium, picturesque gardens, Fort Siloso, Trick Eye Museum, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Butterfly Park and Insect Kingdom and activities like indoor skydiving and water sports like kayaking and skimboarding.

Trick Eye Museum

A unique museum that combines Augmented Reality (AR) and art, the Trick Eye Museum is a must-visit, especially when you’re holidaying with your family and kids. It is an optical art museum that brings artworks and installations to life and not just in a three-dimensional way, but it looks almost real with lights, sounds and advanced special effects.

Singapore Botanic Gardens

A UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s home to some of the rarest and endemic species of flora, the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a perfect place for nature lovers. It features dedicated parks such as the National Orchid Garden and Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden. It also has multiple small lakes that are home to ducks and swans. Other attractions, including an interactive learning forest, herbariums, museums, the Botany centre, fountains and artistic statues, can be found on its premises.

Adventure Cove Waterpark

Situated on Sentosa Island is the Adventure Cove Waterpark, which makes for a fun-filled escape from the summer heat. Featuring top-notch facilities, world-class water rides and leisurely activities, this place is meant for children and adults alike. The waterpark also has a river, jungle gardens, an underwater tunnel (inhabited by marine species), souvenir stores and plenty of dining options to elevate your experience.

Sri Mariamman Temple

If amidst all the fun activities and buzzing nightlife you also wish to explore a bit of the heritage and culture of Singapore, then add the Sri Mariamman Temple to your bucket list. Nestled in Chinatown, this is the oldest temple in the city and is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Mariamman, who is believed to cure illnesses. This awe-inspiring temple showcases intricate artwork and a colourful façade, featuring finely carved statues.

Butterfly Park and Insect Kingdom

This lush green garden is home to innumerable varieties of butterflies and insects, making for a great place for nature enthusiasts and kids alike. Located in Sentosa, it offers an interactive experience amid fragrant tropical rainforests where you can unwind while taking in the serenity of the place.

Nightlife in Singapore

Many say Singapore is a city that never sleeps. While it is all work and business during the day, the evenings and nights are all about partying and having a gala time. When in the city, experiencing its nightlife is a must and should be planned well in advance, as there are a lot of places to explore. Check out some of the best ones listed below.

Clarke Quay

One of the most popular places to visit in Singapore, Clarke Quay is a true reflection of the city’s nightlife. It’s a happening waterside destination lined with an array of restaurants, pubs, trolley kiosks and cocktail bars, serving scrumptious food and drinks. With its colourful lights reflecting in the adjacent river, the place is worth visiting and is perfect to while away your evenings.

Marina Bay Sands

Yet another extravagant spot that promises an exceptionally happening time is the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, that’s bursting with dynamism and energetic crowds at night. From swanky bars and restaurants to a huge casino and even a shopping mall, this place makes for the most suitable spot for experiencing the city’s nightlife. Whether you’re in the mood to try your luck at one of those casino games, want to spend the night partying until the wee hours or simply spend time at a laid-back lounge, this place lets you do it all.

Orchard Road

While Orchard Road is one of the top shopping destinations in Singapore, it also transforms into an exuberant hub for party animals as the sun goes down. Besides fancy malls, the area has plenty of bars, dance clubs, lounges and restaurants for people to enjoy some downtime. Rooftop bars offering a view of the skyline, pubs serving handcrafted cocktails and live music playing at other bars keep this place abuzz.

Zouk Club

Zouk is one of Singapore’s oldest and most popular nightclubs where you can dance the night away. While it is famous for DJs playing hit house music for younger crowds, the Mambo Jambo Night is hosted every Wednesday and is dedicated to popular music from the seventies, eighties and nineties. When partying at the Zouk Club, also check out the Velvet Underground (Zouk’s sister disco), which plays other genres of music like Soul and Garage.

Sentosa beach bars

Sentosa Island, with its many beach bars, makes for a happening party destination that you just can’t miss when in Singapore. With its tropical palm trees, white sand beaches and Ibiza-style bars, you’ll get to experience some of the best beach parties and events here. Some of the most popular and must-visit bars on Sentosa Island are Tanjong Beach Club and Azzura Beach Club.

Club Street, Chinatown

While Chinatown gives a taste of street shopping, scrumptious food and cocktails all in one place, Club Street also makes for a great place to spend your evenings. It is the perfect spot for bar hopping where you can try different drinks at various bars, and try local and continental snacks and dishes while revelling in soulful live music at some places and shaking a leg to the tunes of a DJ at others.

Holland Village

Holland Village is a popular neighbourhood in Singapore that livens up with zest and vigour as the sun starts setting. Brimming with shopping stores, fancy restaurants, nightclubs and bars, this area is worth visiting and is one of the best places to visit in Singapore. With eating joints serving all sorts of cuisines and unique cocktails and bars playing music to suit different tastes, this area is the perfect go-to for everybody, including family, friends, couples and solo travellers.

Things to do in Singapore

Visit Little India

Amidst all the technologically advanced architecture, skyscrapers and ultra-modern buildings exist this colourful mini India that’s oozing with culture and vibrant hues. This Singaporean-Indian community neighbourhood is a major attraction, owing to a harmonious blend of vivid nightlife, authentic street food, shopping stores and its temples, mosques and churches. Try flavourful delicacies as you take a stroll on the streets, shop for jewellery, spices and souvenirs and admire the beauty of all things India that this place harbours.

Watch the Wings of Time show

Organised at Sentosa Island, the Wings of Time is one of the best shows in Singapore. It narrates a folktale by using sound and light effects, music, fountain and technology like lasers and 3D projection mapping with at-par synchronisation. Centred around friendship and courage, the night show is magnificent and will leave you amazed regardless of your age.

Explore Chinatown

Chinatown is one of the most popular areas in Singapore and is always abuzz with crowds enjoying street shopping and authentic Asian food. Bedecked with red lanterns, the neighbourhood is lined with vibrant shops selling traditional Chinese handicrafts and eating joints serving local Chinese and other Asian delicacies. The place also has the famous Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Sri Mariamman Temple and Thian Hock Keng Temple, depicting Buddhist, Indian and Chinese heritage, respectively.

Take The Original DUCKtours

One great way of checking out some of the most prominent landmarks in Singapore is by taking The Original DUCKtours. Making sightseeing easier and more experiential, this tour involves a ride in a unique boat-like craft that operates both on water and land. It takes you around some of the popular places such as Singapore Flyer, City Hall, The Padang, Merlion Statue, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay in a time span of thirty minutes.

Adventure activities (Mega Zip, Bungy, IFly, Airzone)

To excite the adventure enthusiast in you, Singapore also offers a bunch of different adrenaline-pumping activities across the city. Some of these activities include driving on the F1 track at Marina Bay Sands, activities on suspended nets at Airzone in City Square Mall, bungee jumping at AJ Hackett and zipline at Megazip (both on Siloso Beach), indoor surfing at Wave House Sentosa, indoor skydiving at iFly, gravity-fuelled rides at Skyline Luge in Sentosa and taking the Singapore Cable Cars.

Visit the beaches and islands

Besides urban neighbourhoods, nightclubs, plush malls and museums, Singapore is also home to many beaches and islands, owing to its tropical Southeast Asian location. With clear waters, vast skies and verdant greens, these places make for a great getaway amid nature while adding a hint of enthusiasm because of the attractions and activities it features. When in Singapore, visiting these beaches and islands is a must — some of these include Sentosa Island, Lazarus Island, Pulau Ubin Island, Siloso Beach, Tanjong Beach and Changi Beach.

Experience the wilderness

Of its many tourist spots and locations, what also captivates a traveller’s interest are the various sites that bring nature and wildlife closer to the city. For instance, places like Nocturnal Wildlife Park, Jurong Bird Park and River Wonders Park (River Safari) let you experience wildlife closely in a natural habitat setting. Butterfly Park and Insect Kingdom, Dolphin Island Interaction Program, Singapore Zoo and S.E.A Aquarium prove to be some of the most popular attractions for kids and families.

What to eat in Singapore

Singapore is a city of diversity which generously reflects in its cuisine as well. Be it the various hawker centres, food courts or Michelin-starred restaurants, you would find a delectable blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, Indonesian and Western delicacies to satiate your taste buds everywhere. Some of the most popular dishes to try include the following.

Hainanese chicken rice — steamed (or boiled) chicken served with flavourful rice cooked in chicken stock.

Chilli crab — a popular Singaporean dish cooked in sweet and savoury chilli tomato gravy, served with mantou (deep-fried buns). Another famous variation includes the crab being cooked in black pepper sauce.

Bak kut teh — a famous street food, this is a pork rib soup, cooked in a broth infused with herbs and spices, such as cinnamon, garlic, star anise and cloves, and is served with tea.

Laksa — a fusion of Chinese and Malay food, this dish combines flat noodles in a spicy coconut curry with fish cakes, shrimp, eggs and cockles.

Hokkien prawn mee — stir-fried thick noodles cooked with squid, pork fat, fish cake, prawns, vinegar, soy sauce and chilli. It is often topped with lime and sambal sauce for added flavour.

Char kway teow — a staple at hawker centres, this is a stir-fried noodle dish made with flat noodles, eggs, dark soy sauce, fish cake, clams, bean sprouts and Chinese sausage.

Nasi lemak— a signature Malaysian dish, comprising rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaves. It is served along with a portion of omelette, anchovies, chilli paste and cucumber.

Orh luak — also known as oyster omelette, an egg omelette is made with fried potato starch and bean sprouts. It is garnished with oysters, coriander leaves and a sweet, spicy sauce.

Fish head curry — a fish head marinated and cooked in a delectable curry sauce and vegetables like eggplant and okra. It is usually served with rice or rotis (Indian bread).

Kaya toast — a staple Singaporean breakfast consisting of toasted bread slathered with coconut egg jam, eaten along with runny soft-boiled eggs, a dash of dark soy and pepper sauce and tea or coffee.

What to shop in Singapore

Singapore is a shopper’s paradise, especially during the sale season between June and August. The city offers a shopping experience unlike any other, owing to the many luxury shopping malls, complexes and outdoor markets. Some of the most popular shopping areas in Singapore include:

Orchard Road — the most popular shopping hub lined with budget street stores and mega malls such as ION Orchard, Paragon Shopping Center and Far East Plaza.

Chinatown Street Market — a fascinating area of Chinatown, allowing streetside budget-friendly shopping.

Marina Bay — the complex houses distinctive malls packed with high-end international brands and local stores, offering a unique shopping experience for all.

Little India — a vibrant and colourful shopping market famous for spices, affordable clothes, electronics, jewellery, Indian saree fabrics and silverware.

VivoCity — the largest shopping mall in Singapore that’s the ultimate shopping, lifestyle and entertainment destination, consisting of stores of almost every brand one can think of, a sky park, an amphitheatre, multiple cinema screens, restaurants and bars.

Clarke Quay — famous for its fancy waterfront restaurants, boutique stores, malls and fashion outlets.

Bugis Street — one of the cheapest flea markets in the city located between Little India and Marina Bay is famous for apparel and accessories, home and lifestyle products, electronics and souvenirs.

When in Singapore, there’s literally nothing that you cannot shop for. The city is home to some of the best shopping hubs, offering something to all kinds of shoppers. However, if you’re looking to splurge on souvenirs, you can buy things such as orchid perfumes, gold-plated real orchid jewellery, tiger balm products, Merlion miniatures, Asian artefacts, coconut jam and local handicrafts.

Where to stay in Singapore

Singapore is a city that’s flooded with plenty of neighbourhoods and some of the best hotels for all kinds of tourists — whether you’re looking for a secluded Airbnb or an intimate boutique hotel; or you desire your stay to be swathed in luxuries of a grand property or something that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. Some of the best areas to stay in Singapore include Marina Bay, Sentosa Island, The Quays, Chinatown, Orchard Road, Colonial District and the Singapore River.

