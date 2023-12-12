Sham Shui Po guide: Best places to eat, drink, and explore in the historical neighbourhood

We’ll address the elephant in the room. Yes, Sham Shui Po has a bad reputation for being one of the lowest-income neighbourhoods as well as one of the densest in Hong Kong. But the place has so much more to offer than what it’s known for. Sure, it’s an old district, but today, it’s brimming with cafes, art spaces, and Michelin-quality eateries. Plus, it still maintains its old-school charm. What a place! So, read our guide to find out where the best places are to eat, drink, and shop in Sham Shui Po.

Where else can you find a neighbourhood that seamlessly blends the old with the new? Walking down the streets of Sham Shui Po on a weekend is an experience. You see residents and visitors alike making their way through the bustling streets as vendors lay out their latest secondhand products for sale. In a metropolis that is home to staggering malls, it’s nice to know that this still exists in the city. Not to mention, the long-standing, multip-generation-run eateries that stood the test of time.

Whether you’re looking for affordable yet delicious food or want a gadget upgrade, Sham Shui Po has you covered. Oh, don’t forget the historical structures amidst the newly-built quirky cafes. Find out what to eat, drink, and do in Sham Shui Po below.

Your ultimate guide to exploring Sham Shui Po

Where to eat

When it comes to Michelin-recommended places, Sham Shui Po is probably in the top league. (A bad neighbourhood, who?) This area is truly home to world-class local food. And the best way to start is with noodles. Lau Sum Kee has been running for three generations already but still makes their noodles using a traditional bamboo pole kneading method. In fact, it’s one of the few remaining places to still do this. So, we can’t recommend it enough.

Man Kee Cart Noodles is another popular noodles joint in Sham Shui Po. Don’t be surprised if you have the queue extending half a block during peak houses. Man Kee is well-loved for its pork intestines and spicy sauce. But honestly, you can mix and match the toppings that you like. You also can’t miss Wai Kee Noodle Cafe. It’s so famous among residents that they have three stores back to back! The star of this eatery? Pig liver with instant noodles. We recommend pairing it with kaya toast to balance out the flavours. Delicious!

When it comes to dim sum, Sham Shui Po will leave you spoiled for choice. But our favourite is probably Tim Ho Wan. After all, it’s one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. They have several locations, and the Sham Shui Po outpost is one of the lucky recipients of the coveted star. Take your pick among dim sum classics from siu mai to har gau and barbecue pork buns.

The local feast continues with Kung Wo Beancurd Factory which champions the very best of tofu. Yes, you can enjoy a wide range of tofu-based dishes here. The tofu pudding is simply a must and it won’t be like anything you’ve ever had. The dish is also available in several flavours so you can always have a reason to come back and try more. When the weather is great, Oi Man Sang is the place to be. This dai pai dong offers an authentic al fresco dining experience the Hong Kong way, complete with local classics like garlic steamed prawns.

A trip to Sham Shui Po is not complete without trying all the street snacks. Turn to any corner and you’ll likely spot one. Among our favourites is Block 18 Doggie’s Noodle. And no, despite its name, they don’t serve what you think. Instead, they serve glutinous rice noodles. For a quick bite, Hop Yik. If you still have room for it, make sure to drop by the Michelin-recommend eatery, Kwan Kee Store. They’re very famous for their pudding called gao.

When it comes to Japanese food, we have two favourites. Kakurega Ramen Factory specialises in tsukemen, a type of ramen dish, and you won’t be able to stop yourself from slurping all the goodness. The dish comes in a creamy broth with delicious toppings. For the king of sashimi donburi, head over to Munakataya. Plus, they’re so affordable you might end up taking home two boxes. Love booze and hotpot? Bino N’ Booze is the place to be. Yes, they serve their hotpot broth with alcohol! Choose from a variety of options that suit your taste and toppings are already included.

Looking for some comfort food? Morning Queue by No Milkshake No Life it is! From tacos to pancakes, and milkshakes, they have it all for you. Plant-based cafe, Years also has two branches in Sham Shui Po. They have vegetarian Japanese and Western set meals that are also very Instagram-worthy. Years mostly has vegetarian options while The Park by Years is 100 per cent vegan—and delicious.

Where to drink

Sham Shui Po may not have a lot going for booze lovers but you can take a back seat first and enjoy some good coffee or tea. Other than its numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, Sham Shui Po is also filled with cafes and coffee shops. It seems like it exploded in recent years.

Sap.sann has a range of desserts that look really good. Complete with a tatami seating, order the best drink in the house. Whatever Coffee is the perfect place to get your caffeine and culture fix. It also acts as an exhibition space so you can keep coming back to see what they have in store every time.

More options include Colour Brown x Phblo Hatch, which sources its ingredients sustainably; Cog99 Coffee, which is basically open (sort of) 24/7 if you need coffee at night; and Cafe Sausalito, which not only serves great coffee but also hosts events such as live music, artworks, and indoor market. And if you really must get your alcohol fix, head over to So Coffee and Gin and try some of their local craft beers and gin selection.

Where to shop

Ah, shopping in Sham Shui Po… what a treat! In the 1950s and up to the 1960s, Sham Shui Po was the hub for the textile industry. And you can still see remnants of that today. The neighbourhood remains the go-to place for designers and artisans, particularly because, it has whole streets dedicated to different types of accessories or fabrics. Of course, you can always hit up the Sham Shui Po Fabric Market for your all-in-one shopping. Otherwise, make your way to Ki Lung Street (Botton Street) for all your button needs including beading items such as zippers. Or Yu Chau Street (Bead Street) for an array of sewing supplies and Nam Cheong Street (Ribbon Street) for laces and ribbons.

But the shopping doesn’t stop there! Sham Shui Po is also a must for affordable gadgets (yes, Mong Kok comes in a second second). Apliu Street is brimming with people and shops selling everything from hardware tools to vintage decor and of course, outdoor gadgets. If you’re looking to upgrade your computer, Golden Computer Centre is the place to be. You can also buy games here from Nintendo to PlayStation, and more. And for toys in all shapes and sizes, make your way to Fuk Wing Street.

For even more affordable finds, our favourite is Dragon Centre. This neighbourhood shopping mall has everything, from food to accessories, clothing, appliances, and more. There’s even a rollercoaster on the top floor! Although it’s not operational any longer, it remains in many residents’ collective memory. Other shops to visit include Zapjok, which sells potter items, accessories, and more which are mostly made by local designers. Stop by Siugreat Stationery for all your adorable Japanese-style stationeries, and Midway Shop if you need scented soaps, kitchenware, and more.

Remember to pay a visit to Sham Shui Po’s most famous resident, Paul Au. The well-loved vinyl collector runs Vinyl Hero, which sells vinyl records from the 1960s to 1980s. Need a recommendation? Paul, a true vinyl lover and legend himself, will be able to help. And while you’re at it, also drop by White Noise Records and browse through their stacks of vinyl.

What to do

So, after eating and shopping… what else can you do in Sham Shui Po? Plenty more! Sham Shui Po also draws in a lot of photographers particularly because it still boasts some historical buildings. For example, 170 Yee Kuk Street is one of the few remaining verandah-type Chinese tenant buildings in Hong Kong. It’s been standing since the 1920s! Then, you have the Grade II historical building, Nam Cheong Pawn Shop.

And who can forget the latest historical discovery, the former Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir? It was only discovered two years ago and due to its unique architecture (reminiscent of the ones you’d find in Europe), it quickly opened to the public. It’s now a Grade I historical structure and is truly a sight to visit! For more historical exploration, head over to Lei Cheung Uk Han Tomb Museum. It’s a tomb built during the Eastern Han dynasty (AD 25-220). Then, you also have historical temples like Kwan Tai Temple, a historical building built in 1891 and Sam Tai Tsz Temple, built by the Hakka immigrants. Both temples are grade II historic buildings.

Sham Shui Po is also not without its views. For a different scenery, take a short hike to Garden Hill and enjoy the beautiful sunset amidst the picturesque view of the city. For art lovers, there are spots to visit in the neighbourhood too. While Wontonmeen is a hostel, we love its artsy vibe. It’s no surprise that it’s frequented by aspiring artists and musicians. It is the best place to get your creative juices flowing!

Take in more art and culture at Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre. It’s an exhibition space that showcases the work of up-and-coming artists, especially independent ones. It also has a tea house, theatre, and craft store. Form Society is another place on our list. Founded by local sculptor Wong Tin-yan, this place hosts intimate exhibitions from rising local talents as well as workshops and other art-related events. Finally, the independent art gallery, Parallel Space also has exhibitions along with artist talks and cultural classes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are visitors recommended to do in Sham Shui Po?

Visitors can eat and shop in Sham Shui Po. They can also visit temples and many other attractions.

-Which country is Sham Shui Po in?

Sham Shui Po is a district in Hong Kong.