Behind the scenes: Explore the shooting locations of ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 3

The Korean reality show Single’s Inferno has captivated us with its unique concept, glamorous singles, and breathtaking shooting locations. Marooned on a deserted island, contestants strive to find love to escape the “Inferno” and spend time with their chosen partner in “Paradise”, all against the backdrop of some of the most picturesque locations in Incheon. If you are planning a trip anytime soon, Single’s Inferno Season 3 shooting locations may just be the perfect travel inspiration for you.

Season 3 of Single’s Inferno introduces some changes from its predecessors, with Season 2 fan-favourite Dex, also known as Kim Jin-young, making a return, but this time taking on the role of a host.

Single’s Inferno Season 3: Explore the enchanting shooting locations in Incheon

Tucked away in the ocean surrounding South Korea, the mysterious “Inferno” and “Paradise” from the show may seem worlds away from civilisation. However, the truth is that the Single’s Inferno shooting locations are not too distant from Seoul, just an hour away from South Korea’s capital.

The island, known as Saseungbong-do, is located off the coast of Incheon, a transportation hub home to the world-famous Incheon International Airport that serves Seoul. K-Drama fans will recognise Incheon as the backdrop for several iconic K-Dramas like Squid Games, The Glory and Crash Landing On You.

The “Inferno” portrayed in the show is an uninhabited island located in Jawol-myeon, Ongjin County, Incheon. This privately owned island has also been featured in other reality shows like Running Man, 2 Days & 1 Night, and Dad! Where Are We Going? Locally known as Sado, the island features a 4-km-long and 2-km-wide beach, accessible via a fishing boat, and is an off-beat destination in Incheon. Ideal for swimming, fishing and camping, visitors are required to pay an admission fee of KRW 10,000 (approximately USD 7).

As authentically deserted as the “Inferno” is, the “Paradise” is equally lavish and glamorous in real life. Single’s Inferno Season 3 reveals that Grand Hyatt Jeju serves as the “Paradise” for couples. This luxurious five-star hotel in Jeju is supposedly the largest and highest landmark in the city, representing the largest Grand Hyatt in the Asia Pacific.

Previous seasons featured the ultra-luxurious five-star resort Paradise City on Yeongjong Island in Incheon, adjacent to the Incheon International Airport. Spanning over 300,000 sqm, the resort is a favourite among Korean stars like Blackpink member Rosé, Min Hyorin and Big Bang’s Taeyang.

Incheon International Airport, the main airport, serves as your gateway to the city. After exploring the shooting locations of Single’s Inferno in Incheon, take some time to roam around the city and immerse yourself in the beauty of Incheon’s tourist attractions.

Best places to visit and things to do in Incheon

Yeongjong Sea Side Rail Bike

Set along the coast of Yeongjongdo Island, the Seaside Rail Bike promises a delightful adventure for families and friends. Embark on a picturesque 5.6-km round-trip journey that offers scenic vistas from Wolmido Island to the Incheondaegyo Bridge, showcasing the beauty of the West Sea of South Korea. Choose from a two-seater, three-seater, or four-seater rail bike, with tickets starting from KRW 24,000 (USD 18).

Incheon Chinatown

As the only Chinatown in South Korea, Incheon’s Chinatown stands out as a must-visit destination. Immerse yourself in Chinese flavours and culture, exploring numerous Chinese restaurants and businesses. The unique blend of Chinese and Korean traditions makes Incheon Chinatown particularly appealing to food enthusiasts, offering the chance to savour famous Chinese-Korean fusion dishes like tangsuyuk and jajangmyeon.

Wolmido Island

For a dose of childlike fun and adventure, a visit to Wolmido Island is a perfect addition to your Incheon travel itinerary. The Wolmi Amusement Park is spread across the island, featuring several exhilarating roller coasters and providing panoramic views of the ocean. Wolmido makes for an ideal weekend destination from Seoul and Incheon, offering luxury hotels, cafes, restaurants and lively avenues where with entertaining live performances.

Incheon’s beautiful parks

Explore some of the most captivating and breathtaking parks that perfectly showcase the natural beauty of Incheon.

Incheon Grand Park

Escape to Incheon Grand Park, the only large-scale natural green park in the city, surrounded by lush greenery, Gwanmosan Mountain, and Sangasan Mountain. The park has several botanical gardens and even a zoo!

Songdo Central Park

Check out Songdo Central Park on the man-made island of Songdo, where modern architecture harmonises with nature and water. It is an ideal spot for engaging in water activities.

Jayu Park

Also known as Freedom Park, Jayu Park is the first “Western-style” park in South Korea, offering a chance to learn about local history amid thick forests.

Songwol-dong Fairytale Village

Experience the charming transformation of the old village of Songwol-dong into a fairytale village. This quirky and fun tourist attraction in Incheon tells stories through vibrant colours, depicting the adventures of classic Korean and Western tales on its walls. It is an Instagram-worthy place, especially for families with kids.

Jeondeungsa Temple

Immerse yourself in the cultures, history, and traditions of Korea at Jeondeungsa Temple on Ganghwa Island. A part of the Samnangseong Fortress, legend suggests that it was built by the three sons of Dangun, the leader of the first kingdom of Korea. This temple is a fine example of traditional Korean architecture from the mid-Joseon dynasty. Along the walls, you’ll find the names of soldiers who fought against the French Navy, serving as a poignant sign of prayer.

Chojijin Fortress

Explore another breathtaking historical monument in Incheon, the Choijijin Fortress. Constructed in 1655 on Ganghwa Island, the fortress served as a defence against attacks from the ocean. Chojijin Fortress witnessed several wars against invasions from Japan and America. Today, remnants of the fortress remain, eloquently narrating the history that unfolded within its mighty walls.

G-Tower

Visit the heart of commercial Incheon, G-Tower, offering some of the most amazing views of the city. Located in Songdo, this 150 m tall skyscraper houses the IFEZ Observatory on the 33rd floor. Bask in the glory of the city and spend time around G-Tower to experience the metropolitan lifestyle of Incheon.

The best time to visit Incheon

The best time to explore the city and tick off items from your Incheon bucket list is during Spring and Autumn. From March to May and September to November, you can enjoy pleasant weather, inviting you to bask in the sun and enjoy the outdoors.

(All currency conversion was done at the time of writing.)

(Feature image credit: @netflixkcontent/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What family-friendly activities are available in Incheon?

Incheon offers a range of family-friendly activities, including riding the Yeongjong Sea Side Rail Bike, enjoying Wolmido Island, exploring Incheon Chinatown, visiting beautiful parks, experiencing the enchanting Songwol-dong Fairy Tale Village, savouring views from the G-Tower, and delving into the history at Chojijin Fortress and Jeondeungsa Temple.

– What outdoor activities are popular in Incheon?

Popular outdoor activities in Incheon include spending time in Songdo Central Park and Incheon Grand Park, having fun at the amusement park on Wolmido Island, riding the Yeongjong Sea Side Rail Bike, and exploring the Songwol-dong Fairy Tale Village.

– What is the best time to visit Incheon for outdoor activities?

The best time to visit Incheon is from March to May and September to November. The weather is quite pleasant in Spring and Autumn, making it a great time for outdoor activities