These Thailand mountain resorts offer the most panoramic views

For high altitude, cool breezes and a ton of fresh air, check into one of Thailand’s best mountain resorts. Don’t get us wrong — we love tropical beaches and soft, powdery sands, too. However, from time to time, it’s nice to escape the crowd and enjoy other outdoorsy adventures.

Down in Northern Thailand, there are plenty of boutique resorts with enchanting mountain views. Whether you’re in the mood for lounging on your private balcony or reconnecting with nature, each of these five mountain resorts has an activity for everyone.

Here are the seven best mountain resorts in Thailand

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai

Surrounded by lush greenery, Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai is a stunning retreat that is divided into two zones — northern Lannathai and contemporary veranda. Embracing the cultural heritage of the north, the boutique resort infuses traditional touches of Lannathai into its designs, from intricate handcrafts to wooden furnishings. And on one side, the resort has tastefully furnished its guestrooms and pool villas with modern touches. Set on a valley in the Hangdong district, each of the 87 rooms here features impressive scenic views, from mountain streams to rice paddles. If you’re going for that ultimate exclusive stay, pick the Plunge Pool Pavilion and Presidential Pool Villa. You’ll get to luxuriate in the cool waters in private while soaking up the mountain vistas.

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai, 192 Moo2 Banpong Hangdong, Chiang Mai,+6653 365 007

Amenities: Spa, Swimming pool, Multi-cuisine restaurant, Kid’s club, Fitness room

User ratings:

Booking.com: 8.6/10

Trip Advisor: 4.5/5

MakeMyTrip: 4.5/5

Panviman Chiang Mai Resort & Spa

A gorgeous sanctuary that rests atop Mae Rim, Panviman Chiang Mai Resort & Spa is probably one of Chiang Mai’s loveliest hideaways. You’ll be surprised when you’re there, you’ll have a bird’s eye view of the surrounding tropical forests, flower orchards and mountain streams. Combining otherworldly natural beauty and traditional Thai designs, the main buildings are furnished with hand-carved teakwood and gable roofs. The exquisite villas are all nicely spread out across the property area, making each of the stays extremely secluded. For those who are into spiritual retreats, you’ll be interested in visiting the meditation cave — the lapping sound of the nearby waterfall will definitely add to the calming setting.

Panviman Chiang Mai Resort & Spa, 197/2 Moo 1, Pongyang, Maerim, Chiang Mai,+665 387 9540

Amenities: Jogging track, Library, Spa, Two stories swimming pool, Fitness centre, Mini-golf course

User ratings:

Booking.com: 8.9/10

Trip Advisor: 4.5/5

MakeMyTrip: 4.5/5

PuriPai Villa

Nestled in Pai — Mae Hong Son’s most scenic destination — Puri Pai Villa draws guests seeking personalised service and a see-and-be-seen ambience whatever the season. With large glass patio doors, you’ll get to admire the lush greenery in the comforts of your guestroom. With Mother Nature just steps away, you can also dive into plenty of outdoor adventures. Stay in our of Pool or Puri Villas for all the luxe amenities, from a private plunge pool to spacious sundeck and comfy hammock. Each of the wooden teak villas also features a built-in kitchen and airy living room area. Imagine waking up to a sea of fog in the far distance and faded mountains seemingly rising. Stay here for the ultimate mountain views and hilltop villa experience. You won’t regret it.

PuriPai Villa, 130 M. 5 T. Mae Na Theung, Pai district, Mae Hong Son, +6653 065 175

Amenities: Private plunge pools, Sundecks, Free WIFI, Fitness centre, Laundry services, Barbeque

User ratings:

Trip Advisor: 4.5/5

MakeMyTrip: 4.5/5

Price available upon request

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

Tucked away in the dense forests in Chiang Rai, Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle offers ultra-luxe tented stays with panorama views of the majestic mountains, as well as the Ruak River and Golden Triangle. Each of the tents is decorated with the artful touches and vintage antique furnishings. Book an oil massage when you’re here — the open-air spa experience will offer profound levels of relaxation. For ultimate privacy, check into the newly opened Explorer’s Lodge. Don’t miss the current tour package, which includes jungle trekking with an elephant friend, and cruising along the Mekong River.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Chiang Saen Post Office, Chiang Rai, +6653 910 200

Amenities: Open-air bath, Tours and treks, Vehicle rentals, Jacuzzi, Outdoor sports, Yoga

User ratings:

Booking.com: 9.7/10

Trip Advisor: 5/5

MakeMyTrip: 5/5

The Sense Resort KhaoKho

Go for high drama, stay at The Sense Resort KhaoKho. Situated on Phetchabun’s verdant valleys, the Thailand mountain resort offers impressive views of foggy mountain ranges. Here, all of the rustic-chic villas boast floor-to-ceiling windows with bamboo rods mounted on the outside, fully immersing you in nature. Each of the 15 exclusive villas are connected to each other via a scenic nature walk. Aside from the picturesque landscape, the resort features a mouth-watering collection of local flavours at their signature restaurant S2. Savour scrumptious bites and stunning mountain views at the same time.

The Sense Resort KhaoKho, 180 Village No.12, Khaokho district, Phetchabun, +6681 880 6142

Amenities: Restaurant and Bar

User ratings:

Agoda.com: 8.5/10

Trip Advisor: 4/5

Price available upon request

Katiliya Mountain Resort & Spa Chiang Rai

The opulent Katiliya Mountain Resort & Spa, located in the mist-covered hills of northern Thailand, offers spacious suites with balconies and free WiFi. It is located within the renowned Golden Triangle and is accessible by car about 30 minutes from Chiang Rai International Airport. All the suites feature a flat-screen TV, DVD player, and coffee and tea making amenities. They are decorated with natural materials. There is a bathtub in the spacious attached bathrooms. The resort also provides an option of in-room dining for the guests.

With individual rooms facing the serene twin lakes, the spa provides a choice of massages and body treatments. Additionally, visitors can unwind by swimming in the pool or working out at the fitness centre. The open-air Terrace Restaurant offers a variety of Thai and international culinary offerings to its diners.

Katiliya Mountain Resort & Spa, 388/1 Moo4 , Tambol Pha Sang, Amphur Mae Chan, Chiang Rai,+66 5360 3000 , +668 2694 6988

Amenities: Outdoor swimming pools, Full-service spa, Kids play area, Fitness Centre, Cooking classes

User ratings:

Booking.com: 8.7/10

TripAdvisor: 4.5/5

MakeMyTrip: 4.5/5

Onsen @ Moncham

This mountain getaway includes an onsen with a Japanese design, dining options, and a boutique gym built in the classic sculptured gardens. The sixteen distinctive, individually hand-curated guest rooms and suites at the resort are luxurious and peaceful. In order to create a setting conducive to healing, balance, and perhaps even a sense of zen, Onsen @ Moncham skilfully combines Northern Thai ethos with Japanese ryokan customs and aesthetics. The roll-up futon mattresses, tatami mat flooring, and paper-thin shoji sliding doors have all been renovated for greater guest comfort while yet maintaining the traditional ryokan design style.

Refined wood floors, beds that you can sink into and sleep well on, plush bedding, a smart TV, a spa rain shower, and a refreshment centre with a tea set and coffee maker are all highlights.

Onsen @ Moncham, 293 Pong Yaeng, Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai,+66 53 111 606

Amenities: Themed dinner nights, Cycling, Airport pickup and drop off, Spa, Hot spring

User ratings:

Booking.com: 9.3/10

Trip Advisor: 4.5/5

MakeMyTrip: 4.5/5

