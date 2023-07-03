Explore Michelle Yeoh’s hometown Ipoh with this ultimate travel guide

Ipoh, the capital of Perak in Malaysia, is a breathtaking destination often overlooked by travellers. Adorned with quaint streets, rich history, stunning limestone caves and delectable local cuisine, it makes for a peaceful as well as adventurous getaway. Did you know that the stunning destination is also Michelle Yeoh’s hometown? Read our comprehensive Ipoh travel guide to include this gem in your itinerary.

From an exotic theme park named Lost World of Tambun to the majestic Kellie’s Castle, which is believed to be haunted, and the stunning Gua Tempurung caves, you can pick the things to do that best suit your interests. But don’t forget to add some of the best outlets serving sumptuous street foods.

How to plan a trip to Ipoh?

You can keep these pointers in mind while planning a trip to Ipoh:

Determine the best time to visit according to the weather and local events.

Research transportation options and book your flights or other modes of travel.

Book your preferred accommodations in advance and keep your detailed itinerary handy.

Ipoh weather and the best time to visit

Ipoh experiences a tropical climate, with hot and humid weather throughout the year. Temperatures generally range from 23°C to 30°C, with the warmest months being April and May. Rainfall is common year-round, but the wettest months are typically from August to November. Ideally, you can plan your trip sometime between December and February, when it has pleasant weather.

During this period, you can expect bright sunny days and comfortable temperatures, perfect for exploring the city and nearby places. You must avoid visiting during the monsoon as thunderstorms and continuous rain may limit your sightseeing hours.

How to reach Ipoh?

By road

The town is well-connected by road to other major cities in Malaysia, such as Kuala Lumpur, which is approximately a two-and-a-half-hour drive away. You can opt for a private car service or rent a luxury vehicle for a comfortable and convenient journey.

By train

The Ipoh Railway Station is a major stop along the West Coast Line, connecting Ipoh with Kuala Lumpur, Penang and other destinations. For a luxurious train ride, choose from the ETS gold or platinum services.

By air

Ipoh is connected to major cities in Malaysia by air via the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (IPH). Located six kilometres away from Ipoh, the airport also welcomes international flights from a few select destinations.

Best places to visit in Ipoh

Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village

Located twenty minutes away from Ipoh town, the Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village is known for its spectacular views of the surrounding jungles and limestone cliffs. Get up close with the Malay way of life and culture as you explore the village on a trishaw, a rare sight in today’s time. This tourist spot is also known for its wishing tree — a majestic banyan tree where people tie red ribbons and make wishes as per traditional Chinese customs. A perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life, the village also features beautiful koi ponds, emerald-green lakes and lakeside cottages.

Kellie’s Castle

If you’re looking for something intriguing in Ipoh, head to Kellie’s Castle. Perched on a hill with a gorgeous backdrop, the unfinished ruins of the mansion tell the tale of an ambitious Scottish planter, William Kellie Smith. While there have been many stories of ghost sightings, nothing has stopped tourists from visiting the Gothic place. The interior and exterior have also been featured in several movies like Skyline Cruisers (2000) and Anna and the King (1999).

Lost World of Tambun

Image credit: Lost World of Tambun

Once a tin-mining wasteland, the Lost World of Tambun is one of the most prominent theme parks in the world. Adrenaline-inducing roller coaster rides along with exciting eco-adventure excursions and majestic wave pools, this premium theme park is one of a kind. Cocooned within the lush tropical jungles and limestone cliffs, it is a must-visit for adventure seekers.

D.R. Seenivasagam Park

Spend a blissful day with your loved ones at D.R. Seenivasagam Park. Built-in honour of a well-known politician in 1960, the park offers many recreational activities. While here, check out the mesmerising Japanese Zen garden featuring an artificial carp pond. The nursery, play area and dedicated picnic zones make the park a fun place for young ones.

Gua Tempurung

Next on this Ipoh travel guide is the Gua Tempurung — the largest cave in the region of peninsular Malaysia. This three-kilometre-long cave has been retrofitted with walkways and electric lighting for tourists. The tunnel comprises five domes with ceilings that resemble coconut shells. The majestic stalactites and stalagmites are truly a sight to behold.

Funtasy House Trick Art

Image credit: Funtasy House Trick Art

Head to Funtasy House Trick Art to add some magic to your trip to Ipoh. This unique art gallery is home to several trick rooms with different themes like upside down and circus. The gallery also displays 26 murals, along with several exquisite art structures and paintings which are a treat for art lovers.

Concubine Lane

Once a quaint corner of Ipoh, housing a few coffee shops, Concubine Lane is one of the most visited areas of the town today. Housing numerous cafes, dessert shops and souvenir pop-ups this lane is loved by tourists and locals alike for its aesthetic and trendy vibe. If you are visiting Ipoh during the time of Chinese New Year, exploring Concubine Lane must be on your to-do list. During this time, the street comes alive with red lanterns much like China Town and is a sight that must not be missed.

Yasmin Ahmad Museum

Named after the Malaysian film director, writer and scriptwriter Yasmin Ahmad, the museum and resource centre is an unconventional one featuring her life’s work. It is located in Kong Heng, Ipoh, a place close to the locales where most of Ahmad’s famous work was shot. The museum is a popular tourist spot in Ipoh created as an attempt to inspire people towards screenwriting and filmmaking. The highlight of the museum is that its contents are refreshed every six months or one year.

Rumah Lat Dan Galeri

If you are a comic aficionado, head to the Rumah Lat Dan Galeri — a gallery that provides a peek at the life of Malaysia’s most famous cartoonist — Lat or Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid. Lat’s comic books are a common finding in Malaysian households. With over twenty graphic comics to his name, his museum was one of the most awaited ventures in Ipoh which finally opened its doors to the public in 2021.

The museum is a replica of the Kampung house from ‘The Kampung Boy’, one of his most renowned creations. At the museum, you can explore Lat’s belongings from his childhood, mostly from the World War II era. You can also check out all of his work spanning four decades, some of which dates back to 1964.

Bukit Kledang

Located thirty minutes away from Ipoh town, Bukit Kledang is one of Ipoh’s most picturesque hiking spots, with its summit at 800 metres above sea level. It has four trails, with different difficulty levels and the time required to reach the peak. While the tarred main route goes directly to the peak, others cut through the jungle and meet the main route at different spots. The jungle route encompasses a beautiful waterfall which is a sight to behold.

Things to do in Ipoh

Enjoy street art across the town

Image credit: Mega Caesaria/Unsplash

Ipoh is known for its street art, specifically seven spectacular murals scattered across the town. These 3D wall paintings portray the history and culture of Ipoh. Some of the popular ones are as follows:

Uncle drinking coffee at White Coffee Cafe, Old Town, Jalan Bandar

Paper plane at Jalan Tun Sambanthan

Five packets of kopi-O at Jalan Tun Sambanthan

Hummingbird at Jalan Panglima

Evolution at Jalan Bijeh Timah

Trishaw garbage collector at Concubine Lane 3

Girl and sparrows at Jalan Bandar Timah (replaced now)

Go for a river walk

What can be more peaceful than walking alongside a tranquil river and appreciating the beauty of nature? The River Kinta is one of the most-visited places where people can simply gaze at the illuminated river on a starry night as an escape from the hustle of everyday life.

Adorned with beautiful LED lights, the river bank gleams up with colours, making it a perfect romantic spot for an evening stroll with your partner. The area is also home to many restaurants and eateries for you to grab a bite by the river. The canopies on the riverside are studded with sapphire and white lights that create an illusion of a meteorite shower — a sight that you must not miss on your visit to Ipoh.

Visit the cave temples

The cave temples are a major attraction here and are heavily thronged by tourists from across the world. Having around 30 cave temples for Buddhist and Taoist deities, these places are unique and serene. Surrounded by lush greens with streams flowing through the rocks, it is an experience that should not be missed. Some of the most popular cave temples to visit during your trip are Perak Tong, Sam Poh Tong and Kek Lok Tong.

Explore Ipoh’s history in tin mining

Image: Credit Ipoh Official

Ipoh is often nicknamed The Town Built on Tin referring to its deep-rooted history in the tin mining industry. The Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge is one such example that speaks about the town’s glorious yesteryears. Once a tin mining dredge, it was built by F.W.Payne & Son in England in 1938. Today, it is the last remaining tin dredge and a popular tourist destination located at a 40-minute drive from Ipoh town. You can take a guided tour to explore the floating factory and its gallery that houses relics from the past.

Nightlife in Ipoh

Ipoh is filled with a range of activities that visitors can partake in after sundown. Whether you are looking to grab a drink, try sumptuous local delicacies or simply explore the beauty of the town at night — the options are endless. This Ipoh travel guide has some of the best ones to visit.

Head to Brick & Barrels with your friends and enjoy the live music with exotic drinks and food. If you’re in for the speakeasy vibe, Atas Speakeasy Bar is the place to be. With a wide range of board games, besides great food and drinks, this place is sure to keep you entertained.

When club hopping, don’t forget to try Ipoh’s uniquely served beer called snow beer. The chilled beer is poured over frozen mugs which causes the foam to crystallise, giving a unique texture and refreshing taste, especially on a hot and humid day.

You can also choose to visit the heritage buildings, including the Ipoh Railway Station, Ipoh Town Hall or Birch Clock Tower for stellar views.

What to eat in Ipoh?

Often termed the ‘lost food capital of Malaysia’, Ipoh has numerous culinary delights to offer to its guests. Tender chicken served with steamed rice and various sauces and condiments is a popular choice by locals and tourists alike and can be found at street stalls as well as posh restaurants.

Another much-loved delicacy is the nasi ganja, rice served in a medley of coconut sambal and spicy fried chicken. It is one of Ipoh’s top crowd-pullers nowadays.

When in Ipoh don’t forget to try their famous salt-baked chicken, locally known as ayam garam. The dish gets its name from its cooking process where chicken is marinated with Chinese herbs, wrapped and baked with rock salt.

Got a sweet tooth? Try the soya beancurd pudding, popularly known as tau fu fah. It is said that this dessert is made with the town’s spring water which gives it a unique taste and texture.

What to shop in Ipoh?

Ipoh doesn’t lag anywhere behind when it comes to providing a luxury shopping experience. Ipoh Parade is a premium mall in Perak and houses some of the best global brands and international stores. If you’re looking for local boutiques offering exquisite products, head to the AEON Mall Station 18.

Ipoh is renowned for its white coffee and it is a must-buy during your shopping sprees. Don’t forget to pick up a few packets from any of the town’s malls or shopping centres. As Ipoh is known for its art, why not pick a few handicrafts as souvenirs? Head to the Kong Heng Square Artisan Market and browse through their wide collection of local art and handicrafts.

Where to stay in Ipoh

(Hero image credit: Luke Ow/Unsplash; Featured image credit: John T/Unsplash)

