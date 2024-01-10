Jet off to exciting international destinations just 5 hours from Singapore!

Singapore, a captivating mosaic of cultures, boasts lip-smacking world cuisines, architectural marvels, a trove of tourist attractions and an ultra-efficient transportation system. Amidst this bustling city-state lies a golden opportunity for a weekend escapade to neighbouring lands. Whether it’s dancing all night in Thailand or hiking up the mountains of Malaysia, these Southeast Asian gems offer all the ingredients for dream vacations. So, keep that holiday calendar open to squeeze in travel for unforgettable weekend getaways from Singapore as we tell you destinations that are just five hours or less away.

What is the best time to take short trips from Singapore?

Clubbing national holidays with the weekend is the best time to take short trips from Singapore.

What are the best road trips to take from Singapore?

For an exciting road trip, one can head to various places in Malaysia, like Cameron Highlands, Sungai Lembing, Tasik Kenyir and Malacca.

Weekend getaways from Singapore

Thailand

Thailand has a lot to offer — beautiful beaches, opulent royal palaces, buzzing nightlife, wallet-friendly shopping and more. But for a weekend getaway from Singapore, plan a trip to the capital city of Bangkok to get the most out of the quick journey. You can begin your day by exploring cultural gems like Wat Pho (the temple of Reclining Buddha), the Temple of Wat Arun and The Grand Palace. The evening can be spent cruising on the Chao Phraya River, grabbing a beer or two at Khao San Road, strolling through the street markets or shaking a leg at the many hip clubs.

As you wander the streets, don’t miss the chance to savour some of the finest of Thai cuisine, like Thai curry, pad Thai (stir fry rice noodles), tom yum (hot and sour Thai soup), som tam Thai (papaya salad) and mango sticky rice.

Best time to visit: November to February

Visa: Not required for stay up to 30 days for each entry, and a total stay not exceeding 90 days in a duration of six months.

Flight duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Malaysia

Malaysia offers a wealth of activities to choose from. Whether you prefer mountain hikes, exploring caves, temple visits or just lazing on the turquoise water beaches, this diverse country has it all.

For those embarking on a short trip to the country, especially if it’s your first time visiting Kuala Lumpur, there are several must-see attractions. These include the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves, Perdana Botanical Gardens and Thean Hou Temple. Also, plan on relishing the regional cuisines at the many hawker stalls serving nasi goreng (fried rice), apam balik (sweet pancakes), nasi lemak (rice cooked in coconut milk) and Laksa (spicy noodle soup).

Best time to visit: February to September

Visa: Singapore nationals do not require a visa for Malaysia for a stay of up to 30 days.

Flight duration: 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Indonesia

Renowned for its stunning beaches, active volcanoes, rich culture and exquisite arts and crafts, Indonesia can be the perfect escape for the weekend. Travellers can select from a staggering 13,000 scenic islands, including Lombok and Gili Islands, or opt for a romantic getaway to Bali. However, if you are landing in the capital, Jakarta, then look forward to visiting museums and cathedrals, among other exciting tourist hot spots.

Click pictures at the Alive Museum posing with the wax statues of famous personalities, admire art pieces at the Museum MACAN or learn about Jakarta’s history at the Jakarta History Museum. Offering similar grub options as Malaysia, munch on nasi goreng (fried rice), gulai (curry dishes), bakmi goreng (stir-fried noodles) and nasi padang (steamed rice with curry).

Best time to visit: April to October

Visa: Singaporeans on their ordinary passport can visit Indonesia for 30 days without a visa

Flight duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Vietnam

Consider Vietnam’s striking natural landscapes as your next getaway destination from Singapore. While savouring some of the best banh mi (a stuffed baguette sandwich), pho (noodle soup), and Vietnamese Coffee throughout your trip, immerse yourself in the country’s rich cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes. Visit the ancient ruins of My Son Sanctuary and Royal Tombs and the caves of Hang Son Doong in Central Vietnam or unwind at the beaches of My Khe and Cua Dai. If you are landing in Hanoi, admire the colonial architecture at the Old Quarter or visit the Vietnam Military History Museum.

Best time to visit: February to April and August to October

Visa: Singaporean citizens do not require a visa for a stay of up to 30 days.

Flight duration: 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Sri Lanka

If trekking is on the agenda for the weekend getaway from Singapore, then consider flying to Sri Lanka. The island country boasts some of the finest hiking sites, such as the Horton Plains National Park, Sigiriya and Hanthana Mountain Range.

Upon arriving in the capital city of Colombo, there are several must-visit places and activities to enjoy. One must see the Lotus Tower to get stunning panoramic views of the city and dine at the revolving restaurant, shop at the Pettah Market and explore the history at the Independence Memorial Museum. For those feeling a bit lucky, they can try their hand at a game or two of Blackjack at Bally’s Casino. When it comes to culinary delights, Sri Lanka has much to offer. Be sure to sample the egg hopper, kottu roti, spiced fruit chaat and fried snacks on the streets.

Best time to visit: December to April

Visa: On arrival

Flight duration: 3 hours and 50 minutes.

The Philippines

Famously known as the “Pearl of the Orient”, the Philippines beckons with its exotic beaches, vast forests and national parks. With over 7,000 islands and almost 30 national parks, the country promises numerous activities and experiences. You can begin your journey from the vibrant city of Manila, where you can ride in a colourful Jeepney (minibus) and visit the historic Rizal Park or Mall of Asia.

As you venture further into the country, a visit to Boracay promises jaw-dropping sunsets on its pristine white sand beaches. Palawan Island, El Nido Island and Coron Islands can be added to the itinerary should you wish to extend the trip and take a dip in clear blue waters. Along the way, you will encounter famous fast-food chains like Jollibee and Chowking, making savouring local flavours in most parts of the country easy.

Best time to visit: December to February



Visa: SGD 465, approximately



Flight duration: 3 hours and 55 minutes.

Cambodia

Consider Cambodia for a fun weekend getaway from Singapore, as it is a haven for architectural enthusiasts, nature lovers and foodies. The country is also renowned for its natural attractions, such as Chrey Thom and Tatai waterfalls. For a beach vacation, head to the remote and pristine beaches of Koh Rong Samloem Island and Kep.

While in Cambodia, indulge in the flavours of local cuisine, like Khmer noodles (served with fish-based green curry), amok (coconut curry made with fish/chicken or even vegetables) and kari sach moan (chicken red curry). These culinary delights can be enjoyed at restaurants throughout the country.

Best time to visit: November to May

Visa: Not required for a stay of up to 30 days

Flight duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes approximately.

Laos

Nature lovers are going to have a good time taking a trip to the “Land of a Million Elephants.” Home to some of the most spectacular waterfalls, like Kuang Si and Khon Phapheng waterfalls, Laos is also famous for home décor items, silk and weaving. Meet friendly locals, admire French colonial architecture and Buddhist monasteries and make the most of your weekend getaway trip from Singapore to the capital city, Vientiane.

Laotian dishes have similar flavours that you find in Thailand and Vietnam. Must try kaipen (fried seaweed), khao jee (baguette), khao poon (spicy noodle soup) and tam mak hoong (papaya salad) here.

Best time to visit: November to January

Visa: Not required for a stay of up to 30 days.

Flight duration: 3 hours.

Myanmar

Stroll through Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, and marvel at its colonial-era architectural gems on your weekend getaway from Singapore. Formerly known as ‘Rangoon’, the city is home to towering stupas, statues of reclining Buddhas, pagodas and lakes. Visit the tourist spot Shwedagon Pagoda, which is also a pilgrimage site. Additionally, the city is home to other sacred sites, such as Botataung and Sule pagodas, which house precious Buddhist relics.

Don’t miss out on trying traditional Burmese dishes. Savour nan gyi thoke, a warm salad featuring fat rice noodles, chicken or beef curry, chilli oil, toasted chickpea powder, coriander and sliced shallots. Also, experience the rich tastes of Burmese tofu, samosa thoke (similar to Indian samosa but smaller in size) and khao soi (noodle soup).

Best time to visit: November to February.

Visa: No visa required for a stay of up to 30 days.

Flight duration: 2 hours and 55 minutes.

Maldives

Take a short flight for a perfect weekend getaway from Singapore to the tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean. Known for its pristine white beaches, clear blue waters and crystalline lagoons, Maldives should be your choice if seeking serenity. You can choose to stay in a luxurious water villa or opt for the charm of a beach villa. Additionally, indulge in thrilling water sports like snorkelling and scuba diving in the deeper pockets of the ocean.

Local dishes to try on the island are bis keemiya (samosa), boshi mashuni (banana flower salad), Maldivian live lobster and fish curry.

Best time to visit: November to April

Visa: Singaporeans can get a visa on arrival for up to 30 days.

Flight duration: 4 hours and 35 minutes.

Brunei

Although Brunei is a small island nation on the northern coast of Borneo, it offers interesting experiences to travellers. Just a short flight away from Singapore, marvel at the many royal mosques this Islamic city houses. Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and Jame’ Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque are the most famous ones to visit. Blending traditional Islamic architecture with futuristic elements, these religious structures are breathtaking sites of worship.

Famously known as the “Venice of the East,” Kampong Ayer is a water village built entirely on stilts. Here, on a boat ride, one can pass by traditional houses, Brunei History Centre, Ulu Temburong National Park and Gadong Night Market. In the bustling market, travellers can eat delicious street food such as ambuyat (made from sago palm), Ayam Penyet (bowl of rice and chicken leg) and satay, and shop for clothes and accessories. Durian lovers can get a good quality and price for the fruit here.

Best time to visit: January to May

Visa: Singaporeans do not require a visa for travel up to 30 days.

Flight duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes.

(Hero and feature image credit: Cegoh/Pixabay)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How far in advance should I plan my getaway?

Consider planning 10 to 15 days in advance.

– What is the best mode of transportation for getaways?

Taking a flight is the best and quickest mode of transportation for getaways.

– Are there visa requirements for nearby countries?

Singaporean nationals mostly do not require a visa for up to 30 days for many nearby countries.

– Is travel insurance necessary for short getaways?

Unexpected accidents can happen to anyone, and for that, it is always wise to get travel insurance.