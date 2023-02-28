Wellness retreats for women in Asia for extreme pampering and empowerment

“Communities and countries and ultimately the world are only as strong as the health of their women,” said former US First Lady Michelle Obama during a session of TED Talks on her ‘plea for education.’ A woman’s health and wellbeing is not only important for her but for society, too. For this, it is important for both men and women to take some time off their busy everyday life and detox themselves for better health. And for women, what is better than wellness retreats specially for women, which not only offer recreational activities but various healing treatments by experts too.

Health retreats and their benefits

As per National Library of Medicine, “Health retreats have emerged from a history of travel to foreign destinations such as spas, hot springs, sacred sites, and pilgrimage locations that have been used as places of rest and rejuvenation for countless generations.”

While battling stress at various levels, be it work or at the personal front, juggling between meetings and children, files and dinner menus, the ‘superwomen’ need an occasional rejuvenation. Either with their girl-gang or solo, a visit to a wellness retreat for women not only helps getting the much-needed peace but also aids in bringing out a change within, holistically.

From surfing activities and spa treatments to yoga classes, healing and meditation sessions, combined with a delectable array of traditional cuisines, these retreats in Asia offer various packages to help them unwind and feel invigorated.

Additionally, they get to meet other women with similar thought-processes from various walks of life, who open a window to an entirely new world. According to an article by Psychology Today, author of a book titled Shameless, Pamela Madsen says, “Retreats are about going deeper, and creates an opportunity for us to explore new ways of being and to consider changes we might want to bring into our lives. When women go on retreat they are often seeking a new perspective.”

Thus, a visit to a retreat definitely does the magic. While Bali is a hub for wellness retreats for women, there are few others in Asia, especially Thailand, that are equally amazing. Additionally, there are others around the world that make up for some of the well-known meditation or spa retreats as well as a serene spiritual retreat, but the ones that focus on holistic wellness are the best.

So, next time you plan a wellness journey for yourself, ditch the usual travel getaways and set out on a journey to rejuvenate yourself at one such peaceful destination. However, before that, it would be interesting to know how to make the perfect choice. Isn’t it?

Here’s how to choose wellness retreats for women

While planning your escapade, it is important to know which type of vacation suits you; hence, this checklist:

The first thing to zero down would be to decide whether you wish to travel solo or with your girl gang.

Secondly, you should have clarity on the kind of vacay you want. Do you want an adventure-filled trip, including scuba, snorkelling, paragliding, hiking or trekking? Or do you wish for a peaceful one with yoga and meditation? Once this is sorted, you can plan your budget accordingly.

Next in line would be to assess how much you would want to travel and how far you are willing to go because travelling, in itself, can be exhausting.

After that, you can fix the type of accommodation you want to unwind at. From luxurious resorts to subtle cottages, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Lastly, you should be aware of the spiritual outcome. You should know what kind of experience you are looking for within yourself to want the right results by the end of your journey. That is what matters, right?

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Escape Haven)

The best wellness retreats for women for that perfect indulgence