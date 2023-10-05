Soho House to open first Australian location in Sydney

Soho House has confirmed its first-ever permanent location in Australia, planting its roots in the vibrant city of Sydney.

The new House will be located at 256 Crown Street, between Darlinghurst and Surry Hills. Found a short walk away from Sydney’s Oxford Street, the location will be part of the area’s revival from a historic thoroughfare to an exciting cultural and creative hub. The building redevelopment itself looks to offer a variety of both indoor and outdoor spaces for members across five floors.

The new announcement comes as Soho House prepares a week-long residency at The Old Clare Hotel for SXSW Sydney. During the week, the club will occupy the ground floor bar, main restaurant, and rooftop pool, providing international and Cities Without Houses members events designed to recreate the full Soho House experience. Happenings at the hotel include a Secret Sounds performance, dinner with British Chef Darren Robertson, and art installation with artist Paul Davies.

Soho House will also be hosting a number of industry events and projects, including partnering with not-for-profit Women In Music Australia to bring its Soho Fellowship program to the coastal metropolis.

“It’s possibly one of the worst kept secrets, but we’re so excited to confirm that we will be opening a Soho House in Sydney in the future,” writes Membership Director, Dominique Bellas. “While we don’t have more details to share at this time, we continue to grow our Cities Without Houses community in Australia and are looking forward to bringing our members a week-long Soho House experience for Sydney’s first South by South West”

Creatives currently residing in Sydney and Melbourne can apply for Cities Without Houses which allows members to make meaningful connections with each other in cities where there is no physical house. The membership will offer access to monthly local events hosted by Soho House as well as entry to Soho House locations globally. Soho House currently operates in 80 cities globally across North America, UK, Europe, APAC, Africa, and Latin America.

Photo Credit: Mezairi Artworks/Getty Images