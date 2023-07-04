The colour of the season is definitely very pink. As we long for the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie film, here’s where to live out your Barbie fantasies in Thailand.

News surrounding the Barbie live action movie have brought so much joy to the table already. All eyes have been on this film, from its making until its trailer and promo tour right now. A perfect cast, some very stylish costumes, and a phenomenal soundtrack — Barbie just serves it all. On top of anything else, the setting of the movie has been another thing that is capturing the attention of people, and receiving a lot of praise.

From the hand-painted sky to the Barbie dream house, the Barbie set, and filming locations have been a hot topic in recent months. After all, the production team has been rumoured to use so much pink that it caused a shortage. Whether this was director Greta Gerwig’s intention or not, it has undeniably caused a lot of hype around the movie. Even in Thailand, we can’t wait for Barbie to hit cinemas. Until then, here’s where to live out your Barbie fantasies across the country.

Where to live out your Barbie fantasies in Thailand

Baby Bar Bangkok for cafe and bar bites in soft pink

Designed under a theme of rustic elegance, Baby Bar brings a touch of soft pink and ’90s energy to its setting. It is reminiscent of Barbie’s dream house, and functions as a cafe by day, and a bar by night. Located in the heart of Ari, the pet-friendly bar is known for its good food and drink. When you’re here, definitely go for the Raspberry Toast for that extra touch of pink.

You can find more information at Baby Bar Bangkok.