Life in plastic: The most fantastic Barbiecore hotels to explore

A simple search on Instagram with the hashtag #barbiecore brings up thousands of results. There’s no doubt that the Barbiecore aesthetic is heavily trending on the Internet, thanks to the Barbie movie which officially releases on 21 July and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. As its name suggests, Barbiecore is a homage to everything feminine and rose-hued, and in recent months has made its way into everything from fashion to watches and even hotels — so we can all vicariously live out our Barbie dreams.

In conjunction with the trend and upcoming Barbie premiere, Airbnb has unveiled a Barbie DreamHouse beachfront mansion in Malibu, which one can rent. And may we say, it has major Ken-ergy! The place is fitted with a disco roller rink to showcase your best skating tricks, a gym to keep your Ken-like biceps in shape, a supersized pool, and a very pink bedroom and closet that Barbie would approve of. Availability is limited, though, with Airbnb offering only two one-night stays that can accommodate two guests on July 21 and July 22, 2023. You can book it here on July 18 at 1AM Hong Kong time.

Barbie in pop culture

The iconic Barbie doll might have received her fair share of criticism in past decades for perpetuating unattainable beauty standards and promoting gender stereotypes, yet she continues to be popular even for generations to come. She has proliferated pop culture too, spawning the ’90s classic tune Barbie Girl and even gracing Sports Illustrated‘s 50th-anniversary cover in 2014 — which led to the dolls flying off shelves like hot cakes shortly after.

In the latter year, Mattel also launched Barbies in different body types such as petite and curvy shapes — marking a departure from its trademark hourglass figure. Recent times have seen Mattel continuing along that path by rolling out dolls modelled after real life trailblazers the likes of primatologist Jane Goodall and tennis ace Naomi Osaka.

There is no doubt, that Barbie, even 64 years later, continues to be one of the most recognisable toys in the world. Fast forward to today, Barbie has not only collaborated with major fashion houses such as Dior, Versace and Moschino but has also inspired designers to introduce vibrant pops of pink into their creations. A notable example? Valentino’s Pink PP collection, which comprises apparel, accessories and makeup all in the same exuberant fuchsia shade.

As our favourite doll says, “Live your dream!”, we bring to you the most fabulous Barbiecore hotels around the world that are unabashedly pretty in pink and belong very much in a Barbie world.

Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur









Topping our list of the ultimate Barbiecore hotels to visit is Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur, which has an entire floor dedicated to Barbie. Comprising 14 themed rooms featuring various hues of pink and motifs of the iconic doll, each residence overlooks the city skyline. We recommend these three suites: Barbie You Can Be Anything, Barbie Extra, and Barbie Fantasy. These whimsical rooms are dressed with fluffy pink cushions, colourful Barbie murals, chromatic silver doors for an ‘extra’ vibe, bright pink wallpapers, and the Barbie logo smattered on most furnishings. The hotel also has a Barbie-themed restaurant that will make for a memorable place to hang out with your loved ones.

The property also offers a special Barbie-themed afternoon tea comprising savoury and sweet items such as cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, New York cheesecake, beetroot buns, tortilla wraps, and more. It even comes with a complimentary Barbie doll. How cool is that?

12 Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Don CeSar, Florida









If you love history with a hint of pink, this plush palatial resort is just for you. Also known as the pink palace, the calming, pastel pink hues of the walls exude an old-world charm. The hotel has welcomed travellers for the past century and is situated on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Did you know this property was featured in Pitbull’s Sexy Beaches video as well?

The Grand King Suite is great for hosting small groups of up to five people, making it ideal for your next girls’ trip or bachelorette party. With its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, seamless access to beaches and beachside cabanas, and eye-catching view of the Gulf of Mexico — the hotel makes the perfect backdrop for your glamorous, Barbie-esque vacation. Other curated experiences at this iconic property include glassblowing to make wine glasses, an intimate chef’s dining experience, and even an outboard picnic in your very own boat.

3400 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706, USA

Ritz-Carlton Abama, Tenerife, Spain











Head to the Ritz-Carlton Tenerife, Abama which offers extravagant accommodation and personalised service to all its guests. Our pick is the Imperial Suite with a pool that feels like a hotel within a hotel due to the way the property has been constructed. Featuring a separate dining and living room, the suite has a picturesque view of the Abama beach and offers access to an infinity pool, as well as a semi-private pool.

The bright pink-hued hotel has a unique topography where sea, land and vegetation come together to offer magnificent views. This 160-hectare property is also equipped with eateries such as Kabuki (a one-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant) and The Beach Club, where you can savour delicious seafood by the sea. For drinks, swing by the Lobby bar for refreshing cocktails accompanied by live piano music playing in the background. Other attractions include a tennis academy and an 18-hole championship golf course. This Barbiecore hotel looks very much like the type of place that Barbie would visit with her glamorous friends.

Calle María Zambrano 2, Carretera General, TF-47, Km 9, 38687, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Rigg Washington, DC









Spend an idyllic weekend away at Riggs Washington DC, located at the iconic Riggs National Bank. With 181 guest rooms, the hotel also has four plush ‘First Lady’ suites. Inspired by former First Ladies like Caroline Harrison (wife of Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president of the United States), Louisa Adams (wife of John Quincy Adams, the sixth president), and Angelica Van Buren (daughter-in-law of the 8th US President, Martin Van Buren), each suite has its own unique design and also features a soaking tub made from Italian Carrara marble with plenty of space to unwind.

Book the suite inspired by Ida McKinley, wife of William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States. Featuring Barbie-worthy tones of pink and purple with a hint of green — the calming hues as well as the oak wood flooring are to die for. The hotel is also home to Café Riggs, a modern restaurant and bar situated in a former bank vault. Do check out their ‘Summer in the City’ offer that allows you to explore nearby attractions in Washington DC such as their museums, wineries, and the National City Mall. This package also offers a complimentary room upgrade upon check in.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA

The Pink Hotel Coolangatta, Australia













At the Pink Hotel Coolangatta, every room has its own vibrant Barbiecore personality. Featuring Scandinavian washrooms and customised art, the Pink Hotel will be your home away from home. Do check out the Herradura Hacienda, a gorgeous margarita-themed suite with neon pink lights, rose-tinted lamps, plush velvet sofas and bright flamingo-printed bathrobes. The room also comes with a a built-in bar and pink Herradura tequila cocktails — befitting of the lyric “come on Barbie, let’s go party“.

Still thirsty? We suggest you hit up the hotel’s rooftop cocktail bar for delicious drinks like watermelon and pink pepper margaritas, Capi Paloma, and Capi Pink Lemonade. With distilleries around the hotel at a stone’s throw away from the hotel, you can also plan a day with your friends or family at the Husk Distillers to sample gin that has been made from their locally grown botanicals. Or, book a car and head to Springbrook national park to have breakfast with koalas or plan a wild possum adventure. After all, Barbie never said no to an adventure!

171 Griffith St, Coolangatta QLD 4225, Australia

Trixie Motel, California

















We’re cheating a little by including this venue as it’s a motel instead of hotel, but it certainly fits the Barbiecore vibe and wouldn’t look out of place in the Barbie universe. If there were a real-life dollhouse, then Trixie Motel would be it. Think velvet cushions, floral bedding, pink swirls and hearts everywhere. Featuring rooms with names such as Malibu, Yeehaw, and Queen of Hearts, Trixie Motel also has a gorgeous pool area that can be booked for events. Designed by drag queen Trixie Mattel (who also has her own Trixie Doll, a non-Mattel-branded Barbie), this place is nothing less than a dream and exudes vibrant energy splashed in pink.

210 W Stevens Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA

Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel, Spain











Spend your vacation the ultimate Barbie way at Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel in Spain, where you can laze the days away lounging by the poolside and sipping on pink cocktails. This stunning art deco-styled hotel showcases pink in every little nook and cranny. In case you want to catch some rays, two of Ibiza’s best and most iconic beaches, Calas Bossa and Comte, are only a 10-minute drive away.

As you explore the candy floss-coloured hotel’s uniquely curved architecture, you’ll discover new elements every time you stop to snap photographs for the ‘Gram. Bright pink-rimmed mirrors, chromatic tiling, creamy-pink canopies around the pool, and contemporary art peppered across the property make for great Barbiecore photo ops. Our suggestion: Explore their library space, cafe bar, as well as Zero Suite room right in the middle of a hotel lobby made out of clear glass. The hotel allows its guests to stay here for free for a night and the suite is a completely furnished room with all amenities.

Es Caló, 70, 76, 07829 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Islas Baleares, Spain

PinkCoco Uluwatu













A part of the Pink Hotel Group, this property is strictly only for adults and is a stone’s throw away from the famous Padang-Padang surf breaks. Featuring 28 rooms with chic furnishings and just the right amount of pink, plan your day by lounging by the pool or walking to the beach that is barely five minutes away.

At night, head to the award-winning Tapas del Mar for signature cocktails like Pinkcoco or ginger strawberry mojito and pair it with their best-selling dishes such as garlic prawns and calamari fritti. To enjoy a more secluded time for that romantic occasion, book the penthouse. It comes with a spacious terrace where you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the beach. End the day at the Esthetic Day Spa which provides a number of relaxing spa treatments inspired by traditional Balinese and Lombok methods.

Padang – Padang Beach, Jl. Labuansait, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia

The Beverly Hills Hotel, California













When vintage glamour and history come together, it is safe to say that the end result is a property as iconic as the Beverly Hills Hotel. Decked out in Barbie pink at every turn, this hotel is probably one of the few hotels in the world that is more famous than its guests, which range from Marilyn Monroe to British royals and even JFK and Elizabeth Taylor. The hotel was painted pink in 1948 to match the California sunset. The colour proved to be an instant hit and since then it has been unofficially coined as the Pink Palace. Our favourite bit about this property is the Le Jardin Des Rêves Dior pop-up boutique and spa cabana that has a pink and grey exterior and offers four signature treatments that use Dior skincare products. Talk about self-care the Barbiecore way.

9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA

(Main and featured image: The Beverly Hills Hotel; All other images courtesy of the respective hotels unless otherwise stated.)

