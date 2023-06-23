The best casinos to visit in Macau for your next lucky game

When you think of Macau, it’s easy to sketch images of staggering resorts, the iconic Ruins of St. Paul, and Portugese egg tarts. But the city transformed itself into a literal casino hub throughout the years. After all, it is home to more than 40 casinos! So, if you’re in town and looking to try your skill (and luck), these are the best casinos in Macau.

As early as the 1850s, gambling in Macau has been legal under the Portuguese government. Since then, the city has risen to become a casino powerhouse. In fact, it is Macau’s highest source of income—a whopping 50 per cent of the economy. So, it’s no surprise that more and more casinos are opening in Macau. Each of these has its unique theme, concept, and design. For instance, The Parisian Macao, which, as its name suggests, is designed after the glitz and glamour of Paris. While on a stroll, it’s almost like a reflex to spot a casino (or resort) next to you, whether in Macau Island, Cotai, or Taipa. With Macau being a ferry or bus ride from Hong Kong, there’s no excuse not to visit one.

There are six major casino operators in Macau — Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Holdings, MGM China Holdings, Melco Crown Entertainment, and Wynn Macau. Macau has many places to flutter your cash if you like your casinos big and brash. Whether you’re looking for the largest gaming space or the most luxurious option, there are plenty where you can strike lucky. See our top picks of the best casinos in Macau below. Make your bet!

Where to find the best casinos in Macau