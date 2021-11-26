Escape the holiday rush with these festive staycations for Christmas 2021

Look, the holiday season is no easy feat. It’s a whole month of endless rush between prepping and organising, gatherings and socialising; eating, drinking and being merry as a whole. So when you can, you’d want to jump at any chance you get for a break. And since there’s no hope for travel this year, do it in the city with a Christmas staycation.

If you had the foresight to set aside a couple days just before Christmas and New Years, good on you. You’re one smart cookie.

But if you haven’t, and are just remembering that a land-bound situation this year means there’s no actual getaway for the holidays and you’ll end up just juggling between work days and racing to and from different plans, well, it’s time to cross out a day or two in December for some much-needed TLC. You deserve it!

The best holiday staycations to book this Christmas season:

“A Winter Retreat with House of Crafts” at The Upper House

Stay with: “A Winter Retreat with House of Crafts” (HK$3,700 per night)

Before you excitedly make your up way to your beautifully decked out Studio 70 Island View room, Upper House would really love if you can take a moment to admire the hotel’s “A Handmade Christmas Tree” designed by Victoria Tang Studio and meticulously pieced together with triangular panels detailed with Chinese hand embroidery. Look close and you’ll spot the 2000-year-old “Dragon’s Robe” pattern once designed for the emperor, sewn together with a distinct “hand-twisted’ gold thread.

But back to the staycation, the “House of Crafts” package puts together a memorable holiday experience and includes complimentary tickets to Pacific Place Mt. Christmas Resort for an AR Santa experience, breakfast at Salisterra for two, a three-course dinner and complimentary hotel credits redeemable for both hotel stays and dining experience.

Offer available until 31 December 2021. Book here.

The Upper House, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2819 1838

“The Holiday Edit” at Rosewood Hong Kong

Stay with: Festive Staycation, Rosewood Celebrations — Christmas Edition, Holiday Retreat

Now, per tradition, Rosewood Hong Kong has always done Christmas in the most theatrical way: A snowy scene topped with a skyward Christmas tree dressed to the nines; a decadent feast of roasted turkey and whole leg of honey ham. And the rooms, all decked out and set in festive decor that evokes a true holiday spirit. There’s the classic Festive Staycation and Holiday Retreat that extends through the month of December — and January for the latter. But the Rosewood Edition — Christmas Edition is truly a holiday special. It runs only over Christmas, and is an extravagant escape for two with a full traditional Christmas feast and a bevy of holiday rituals to be enjoyed all around the hotel.

Offer available for Rosewood Celebrations — Christmas Edition from 24 to 26 December; Festive Staycation from 1 to 30 December; and Holiday Retreat from 1 December to 31 January 2022). More information here.

Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8888

“Warming Winter Wellcation” at Asaya Rosewood

Stay with: “Winter Wellcation” (from HK$11,800 for two on weekdays; HK$15,500 for two on weekends)

If you choose Asaya Rosewood’s Winter Wellcation between 13 to 25 December, you’ll also get to enjoy a taster of the wellness destination’s 12 Days of Christmas surprise, packed with a menu of festive-themed wellness surprises, set to be unveiled each day. A staycation designed for worn-out souls searching for peaceful respite to reset and unwind to wrap up the end 2021, a one-night stay at the Asaya Lodge includes lunch at Asaya Kitchen, cinnamon salt baths, access to the pool, fitness centre and well-being classes, along with a 75-minute guided sessions chosen from various programmes including Singing Bowl Therapy and Naturopathic Medicine and a 60-minute treatment between Aroma Atelier by Asaya, Essential Detox Ritual or GOA Men’s Facial.

Offer available until 31 January 2022. Book here.

Asaya, 6/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8888, +852 3891 8588

“Wish Upon A Star” at The Peninsula Hong Kong

Stay with: “With Upon a Star” Festive Staycation (HK$4,980 per night)

As we edge closer to the month of December, The Peninsula Hong Kong honours age-old traditions and transforms its grand lobby into a holiday scene just like clockwork, starring the adorable cast from “Stories of the Tree”. So as you follow this year’s tale of The Reindeer’s Travels for a journey of discovery into festive food traditions around the world, take a break at the hotel’s sweeping harbour-view rooms with the “Wish Upon a Star” staycation. It includes a special make-a-wish moment at the Sun Terrace strung up with twinkling constellations, breakfast at The Lobby, a limited-edition STAUB cast iron “Cocotte” pot in sparkling blue with recipes from the hotel and a choice from the long list of the hotel’s “Encounters” — including Candle Making, Gingerbread Making, Louis Vuitton Leather Class, Mahjong Engraving and Flight Simulator Experience. There’s a special entry in The Peninsula’s Festive Lucky Draw with a very exciting grand prize.

Offer available until 31 December 2021. Book here.

The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Kowloon, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2920 2888

“Festive Wonder” at Mandarin Oriental

Stay with: Festive Limited-Time Offer (from HK$5,888 per night) or Festive Wonder Staycation (HK$9,000 per night)

You’ll know when it’s Christmas at Mandarin Oriental: traditional carts are rolled around with freshly roasted chestnuts and mulled wine is passed around the lobby with a beautifully dressed tree just like the ones pulled out of a storybook Christmas. Take part in the complete holiday experience with the hotel’s festive staycation, available in the choice of two: a Festive Limited-Time Offer that includes in-room breakfast, access to the Mandarin Club and festive dinner buffet, or the Festive Wonder Staycation with dinner at Man Wah and brunch at The Aubrey.

Offer available until 14 December for Festive Limited-Time Offer and 31 December for Festive Wonder Staycation. More information here.

Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 0111

“Festive Stellar-Bration” at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Stay with: Festive Stellar-Bration Package (from HK$3,599 per night)

There’s probably not going to be a holiday celebration as magical as one spent up in the clouds –– an inch closer to Santa’s sleigh! –– being 102 floors up above at The Ritz Carlton Hong Kong. To honour the Christmas spirit, the hotel transform its Deluxe Room into a Winter Wonderland decorated in bespoke Yuletide decorations with a Christmas-themed cake and a bottle of house Champagne. Also included: Breakfast for two, 20% savings on selected spa treatments and dining venues. And if you’re extra lucky, holiday magic might just get you a room upgrade.

Offer available between 20 – 30 December. Book here.

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, 102/F, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Road West, West Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2263 2263

“Christmas Everyday” at The Murray

Stay with: A Pawfect Christmas (from HK$3,150 per night) or Christmas Everyday (from HK$3,150 per night)

Christmas is all about spending time with nearest and dearest; so for a holiday treat fit for all members of the family –– yes, little furry friends too –– The Murray puts together “A Pawfect Christmas”, set to be the most exciting walkies your pet has been on yet. They can dress up to become “Santa Paws” with the complimentary Christmas pet costume from the hotel for a complimentary polaroid picture and open their very own Christmas mornings stockings personalised with them name, along with a stroll around the Cotton Tree Terrace as parents enjoy welcome glasses of mulled wine.

Alternatively, The Murray also does a separate staycation for humans, exclusively. The all-inclusive “Christmas Everyday” involves an array of experiences at the hotel including a daily breakfast, festive afternoon tea and dinner at the hotel’s designated dining venues, welcome glasses of mulled wine at the Cotton Tree Terrace, along with complimentary access to Santa’s Grotto for a photo with Santa, the Children’s Playroom, Slime Room and Game Arcade.

Offers available from 1 to 30 December. Book “A Pawfect Christmas” here and “Christmas Everyday” here.

The Murray, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3141 8888

“Aurora of Festive MIRAcles” at The Mira Hong Kong

Stay with: Festive Glamping with a Sizzle (HK$4,080 per night), Suite Family Feast (HK$4,200 per night), Stay N Chill (HK$,1280 per night)

Christmas celebrations are in full swing at The Mira, which celebrates with not one festive staycation but five stays, each with its own holiday touch. What’s most special, however, is the “Festive Glamping with a Sizzle”, organised in collaboration with Finnair. The hotel’s rooms are revamped to mimic a snowy scene in Finland with a light-up Christmas tree, a light projection of the Northern Lights on the ceilings and an inflatable igloo set up on the private outdoor terrace for an evening of star-gazing. Also included –– the “Sizzle” part of the package –– a Festive BBQ Menu spotlighted by a slow-cooked turkey with truffle mash, Boston lobster and US Prime Rib Steak to be enjoyed in room.

Offer for Festive Glamping is available from 1 Dec to 31 Jan. Book here. More offer from The Mira here.

The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place, 118 – 130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2368 1111

Eaton HK

Stay with: Let It Glow (HK$1,000 for two)

Since there’s no letting it snow in Hong Kong this Christmas, Eaton HK switches it up with a Let It Glow staycation instead. A playful tribute to the holiday season and to the city’s fast disappearing neon signages, Let It Glow redecorates the hotel with festive neon lights photo spots, including at the Pak Hoi Street entrance where the hotel’s iconic alpaca statues are donned in bright festive wear. The light installations are not limited to the hotel and will also spill out into the Jordan neighbourhood, too –– a handy guided map will be provided to help navigate the way. And as a final tribute to the lost signages that once populated the city, DIY neon art kits will be included with each reservation for an in-room challenge to create your very own.

Offer available from 1 to 31 December. Book here.

Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2782 1818

The Langham

Stay with: Stay with Us This Holiday Season (HK$1,388 per night)

Sure there are a dazzling array of decorations and a tree that fills the room with the fresh, woody scent of pine. A chance to meet Santa, too! But at the The Langham, the main spotlight is shifted to the holiday feast — the most enjoyable event of the holidays, one might say. Included here is a breakfast buffet for two, lunch at Palm Court and an added choice from either of the hotel’s top restaurants: Tang Court, Bostonian Seafood & Grill or The Food Gallery for set dinners or lunches.

Offers available from now until 2 January. Book here.

The Langham, 8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2375 1133

For more of Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong’s Guide to Christmas 2021, click here.

Header imager courtesy of The Murray