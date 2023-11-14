Embrace festive holiday spirit at these gorgeous Christmas destinations around the world

Christmas is a magical time! The extended holiday break and festive excitement of the upcoming New Year make you want to maximise your time and spend the holidays travelling the world. Almost all destinations have special Christmas festivities that add beauty and charm to your vacation. So, if you are planning to travel during the holidays, we have compiled a list of wonderful places to visit at this time. From ice skating in New York to attending Christmas parades in Tokyo or relaxing on the beach in the Maldives, you can have all these wonderful experiences at these top Christmas destinations.

This year, Christmas is on a Monday, giving you a long weekend with three days off. You can plan for a festive holiday and even ring in the New Year at these destinations, as January 1, 2024, is also on a Monday. Just take time off from December 26 to 29, and you will end up with a ten-day break, starting from December 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Why not end and start a year with a big bang?!

Best places in the world to visit for Christmas

New York, USA

Hollywood has romanticised Christmas in New York and for the right reason! The Big Apple is decorated with Christmas trees on every street corner and adorned with festive decorations, transforming into a completely different city. The snowfall adds to its charm, creating an ideal winter wonderland for a classic Christmas celebration.

While there are numerous activities to enjoy in New York, your Christmas itinerary should include Christmas shows, markets, ice skating and more. Start by visiting the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree. Try ice skating at Wollman Rink or take a carriage ride in Central Park. Head to the Winter Village at Bryant Park to indulge in classics like hot chocolate, gingerbread cookies, Christmas pudding, English trifle, baked Alaska and yule log. Catch the world-famous Christmas Spectacular by the Rockettes or the Jingle Ball NYC at Madison Square Garden.

Average temperature in December: Ranging from a maximum of 7 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 0 degrees Celsius; expect snowfall

How to reach: John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are the main airports serving New York.

Also read – Bookmark This: A First-Timer’s Guide To New York City

The Philippines

The Philippines, known for having one of the longest Christmas celebrations, doesn’t follow the “12 days of Christmas” idea; they have four months of Christmas! September, October, November and December, collectively known as the “Ber months”, are dedicated to Christmas, bringing families together in the spirit of Yuletide.

Your Christmas trip to this tropical country is incomplete without visiting San Fernando, the Christmas capital of the Philippines. Why? Because it’s where the picturesque Giant Lantern Festival takes place, lighting up the sky from mid-December to the end of the year. Manila also sparkles with fireworks displays at SM Mall of Asia, the Ayala Triangle Lights and Sounds Show, UST Paskuhan, Christmas Bazaars and Simbang Gabi (Filipino Mass) held in churches.

The festival is all about family, so it’s a great idea to visit with your loved ones. December is also one of the best months to visit the Philippines due to its exceptional weather. You can refer to our Philippines travel guide to make the most of your tropical getaway. While in the country, don’t forget to indulge in Filipino Christmas delicacies like bibingka, puto bumbong and ensaymada.

Average temperature in December: Ranging from a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.

How to reach: Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Lapu-Lapu’s Mactan-Cebu International Airport are the main airports in the Philippines.

Also read – Things You Need To Know Before Visiting the Philippines in 2024

Iceland

Experience the rich tapestry of Icelandic culture during Christmas, where you can witness Icelandic folklore come alive as you traverse the nation’s rugged and snow-covered landscape. What’s even more enchanting is the opportunity to witness the spectacular Northern Lights while celebrating Christmas in Iceland.

The cities in Iceland burst to life with beautiful decorations and tales about Yule Lads, also known as Icelandic Santas. Head to Christmas villages in Hafnarfjörður or Selfoss, and explore downtown Reykjavík on Laugavegur and Skólavörðustígur. Attend Christmas concerts at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík, or enjoy the special Icelandic Christmas beer at one of the local watering holes. Discover how the Yule Lads live at Dimmuborgir and check out the Christmas House in North Iceland. Be sure to check our guide on planning a dream solo trip to Iceland to make the most of your Christmas vacation.

Average temperature in December: Ranging from a maximum of 3 degrees Celsius to a minimum of -1 degrees Celsius; expect snowfall

How to reach: Keflavik International Airport and Akureyri Airport are the main airports in Iceland.

Also read – Bookmark This: The Ultimate Iceland Travel Guide

Singapore

Winter is considered the best time to visit Singapore, and the Christmas festivities make the Lion City a truly wonderful destination. Orchard Road comes to life with Christmas lights and decorations, making an already beautiful city even more gorgeous.

From Gardens By The Bay, the Singapore Flyer, and Universal Studios to Marina Bay Sands, there is plenty to see and do in Garden City. Feel the festive spirit at the Christmas Wonderland next to Gardens By The Bay, attend grand events hosted by Universal Studios and other theme parks on Sentosa Island, and ring in the New Year with a memorable countdown at Marina Bay.

Average temperature in December: Maximum 31 degrees Celsius and minimum 25 degrees Celsius

How to reach: Singapore Changi Airport is the main airport in the country.

Also read – Singapore Travel Guide: Places To Visit And Things To Do In The Lion City

Germany

Years of history and culture have moulded Germany into the fantastic destination it is today, beckoning travellers to explore beautiful cities in Germany like Berlin, Dresden, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne and more. Germany is one of the best places to visit for holidays, as the German Christmas markets have inspired many other Christmas markets worldwide.

Christmas in Germany revolves around these world-famous markets, which are hubs for shopping, food and festivities. Visit iconic marketplaces like Dresdner Striezelmarkt, Leipzig Christmas Market, Munich’s Marienplatz, the Märchenbazar, and Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt as you explore the best places in Germany.

Experience authentic German cuisine by trying Gluhwein, potato salad, Christmas Stollen, German potato dumplings, pfeffernusse cookies, German Lebkuchen and German Christmas coconut cookies at these markets.

Average temperature in December: Ranging from a maximum of 4 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 0 degrees Celsius; expect snowfall

How to reach: Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Frankfurt Am Main Airport, Munich International Airport, Cologne Bonn Airport, Hamburg Airport and Dresden Airport are the major airports in Germany.

Also read – 12 Small Towns In Germany, From Charming Medieval Villages To Idyllic Mountain Escapes

Hong Kong

In the vibrant city-state of Hong Kong, where Eastern traditions meet Western cultures, Christmas is celebrated with great passion and zeal. This modern city is a tapestry of diverse customs, and after exploring the list of the best things to do in Hong Kong, immerse yourself in the holiday season and join in the festivities.

Spend time in theme parks like Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to see their Christmas celebrations. Watch the Hong Kong Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker, catch one of the shows by the Hong Kong Philharmonic, or enjoy the Christmas edition of the Symphony of Lights, the world’s largest permanent light and sound show across Victoria Harbour. You can even participate in one of the many Christmas workshops to create memorable souvenirs from your trip. And don’t miss out on the acclaimed Winterfest, happening from November 26, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

Average temperature in December: Maximum 20 degrees Celsius and minimum 15 degrees Celsius

How to reach: Hong Kong International Airport is the major airport in Hong Kong.

Also read – Decode Hong Kong’s Public Transport System With Our Handy Travel Guide

Maldives

If your idea of Christmas involves basking in the sun, playing on the beach, and enjoying the crystal-blue waters, then spending Christmas in the Maldives is like a dream come true. Tucked away in the Indian Ocean, this archipelago’s iconic water villas are on the bucket list of almost every traveller, and the great Maldivian weather makes it the perfect time to experience this tropical paradise.

Follow our ultimate guide to Maldives’ Resorts to pick the best property for your vacation in this stunning archipelago. Celebrate an unconventional Christmas by surfing, scuba diving or making sandcastles on the beach with your family. All resorts host their own Christmas celebrations, bringing the essence of the holidays to your tropical vacation.

Average temperature in December: Maximum 30 degrees Celsius and minimum 25 degrees Celsius

How to reach: Velana International Airport is the main airport in Maldives.

Austria

Immerse yourself in foreign culture while enjoying a classic Christmas by spending your holidays in Austria. The beautiful architecture of Austria’s cities, adorned with snow and Christmas decorations, will make your trip to Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Graz more picture-perfect. Experience local Christmas folklore and maybe even get clicked with Saint Nicholas and Krampus.

Enjoy musical galas at Konzerthaus, shop at Christkindlmarkt, and visit exhibitions at Albertina in Vienna. Salzburg’s Christmas markets are also enchanting, especially the ones in the UNESCO-enlisted old city. Almost every city in Austria hosts beautiful Christmas markets that add a touch of magic to your vacation. Delight in an authentic Austrian Christmas meal and savour glühmost, weihnachts punsch, pumpkin soup, bread dumplings, lebkuchen, Christmas stollen and Austrian fruit bread.

Average temperature in December: Ranging from a maximum of 4 degrees Celsius to a minimum of -2 degrees Celsius; expect snowfall

How to reach: Vienna International Airport, Salzburg Airport, Graz Airport and Innsbruck Airport are the main airports in Austria.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo in winter feels like something out of a fairytale. The Shibuya crossing is decorated with Christmas lights, Tokyo Skytree illuminates the skyline, and Tokyo Disneyland’s parades add a festive fervour to the city. What is particularly fun about visiting Tokyo during Christmas is the unique way the Japanese celebrate the festival.

The Land of the Rising Sun celebrates Christmas as a romantic holiday, with gifts primarily exchanged between couples. Since 1974, the traditional Christmas meal in Japan has been a KFC bucket. But that’s not all; some other must-tries include Japanese Christmas cake and hot sake.

Tokyo is a vast city with much to offer, and you can explore it like a pro by following our guide on things to do in Tokyo. Some special Christmas destinations in the city are the Tokyo Christmas Market, the Christmas Market at Yebisu Garden Place, Miyashita Christmas Park, Marunouchi Illumination, and the festive displays at Tokyo Midtown. Tokyo Disneyland even holds a Christmas parade that is considered a must-see during the festive season.

Average temperature in December: Maximum 12 degrees Celsius and minimum 4 degrees Celsius; expect snowfall

How to reach: Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport are the main airports in Tokyo.

Also read – A Guide On What To Do In Tokyo: Your First Time Vs. Your Second Time

Goa, India

Embrace the “susegad” lifestyle as you lounge on a beach bed and enjoy the panoramic views of the sea during your Christmas in Goa. Shacks adorned with Christmas decorations, carol singing in Konkani and fireworks on the beach create a unique atmosphere. Immerse yourself in the unhurried Goan way of life by following our guide to Goa.

Experience the festive magic of Goa by joining the Christmas parties in Candolim, Baga, Vagator, Calangute, Anjuna or Palolem. Get to know the local culture by attending midnight mass at the Basilica of Bom Jesus or Immaculate Conception Church. Don’t miss Goa’s unique tradition of burning the “old man” or savouring dishes like beef roulade, sorpotel, Goan coconut cake, bebinca, dodol and neureos.

Average temperature in December: Ranging from a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius.

How to reach: Dabolim’s Goa International Airport and Manohar International Airport are the main airports in Goa.

Also read – A Quick Guide To Planning A Goa Trip With Your Parents

(Hero and feature image credit: Shutterstock)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Do these Christmas places get crowded during the holiday season?

Christmas is the time of the year that brings people together, so you are likely to face crowds on your travel during the holiday season.

– What is the best time to visit these Christmas places for the holiday festivities?

The best time to visit these Christmas places for the holiday festivities is in December.

– Can I experience a white Christmas in these destinations?

You can enjoy a white Christmas in destinations like New York, Austria, Germany, Tokyo and Iceland.

– Is it necessary to book accommodations and activities in advance for Christmas travel?

It is highly advisable to book your accommodations and activities in advance at these destinations, as everything tends to get fully booked during the Christmas season.

– What are some unique Christmas traditions in different destinations?

Each destination has its unique Christmas traditions. For example, Iceland has Yule Lads, Austria celebrates Saint Nicholas and Krampus, Japan is known for its Christmas KFC meal tradition, and Goa has the tradition of burning the effigy of an old man.

– What’s the best way to immerse oneself in the local culture during a Christmas visit?

The best way to immerse oneself in local culture during a Christmas visit is by exploring the destinations. Cities like Tokyo, New York and Singapore have many attractions that make your trip festive and allow you to experience local traditions.