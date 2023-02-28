Best places to see cherry blossoms in Hong Kong

It’s time for hanami (cherry blossom viewing and picnicking beneath them). While Japan is the poster child for cherry blossoms, Hong Kong has its fair share of spots to visit.

Beautiful yet fleeting—that’s how many describe cherry blossoms. The flower, also known as sakura, has become synonymous with revival, rebirth, and a fresh start. It blooms during spring, which ushers in a new beginning in Japanese culture. Because of its beauty and short life span, seeing cherry blossoms at their peak has become a phenomenon itself. It’s no surprise that many Hongkongers flock to Japan, the land of cherry blossoms.

But in case you’re unaware, our city is also brimming with cherry blossom spots. If Japan looks like a far-off plan, opting for what Hong Kong has to offer is always a promising idea. So, we scoured the city and compiled the places to see cherry blossoms.

Please note: The cherry blossom season is generally from February to April, depending on the weather, climate, and species of the cherry tree. Also, it’s best to check the yearly forecast in Japan to get a rough estimation of the peak bloom time in Hong Kong.

Where to see cherry blossoms in Hong Kong?

Tai Po Waterfront Park

Tai Po Waterfront is famous for hosting the Tai Po Dragon Boat Race every year. However, the 22-hectare park is also known for its cherry blossoms. In addition to admiring the cherry blooms, you can also visit the lookout tower to get a panoramic view of Tolo Harbour. Other flowers to see here include camellia and rose but the cherry blossom is the headliner.

Where: Dai Fat Street, Tai Po Industrial Estate, Tai Po, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Velodrome Park

The Hong Kong Velodrome Park will be familiar to cycling enthusiasts and cherry blossom seekers. After all, the park has one of the most cherry trees in the city—a total of eleven trees from Taiwan and Japan. The best spot to find the cherry trees in bloom is outside the park and on the central lawn.

Where: 105-107 Po Hong Road, Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Trouble 茶煲小姐❇️❇️ (@mstroubleee)

On King Street Park

Imagine encountering beautiful cherry blossoms while you’re on your regular morning run. That becomes a reality at On King Street Park. Here, you can admire more than a dozen cherry trees. Can there be a better way to start your day? We don’t think so!

Where: 23 On King Street, Sha Tin, Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QQ (@qsjournal)

Tai Mo Shan Country Park

Tai Mo Shan Country Park is so huge that just looking for the cherry blossoms is an adventure in itself. You’ll initially find them at the entrance, but the picturesque Rotary Park Nature Trail along the country park has more to offer. The park houses 38 stunning cherry trees. So, you will be able to enjoy the sweeping views at Hong Kong’s highest peak and the dazzling cherry blossoms along the way.

Where: Tai Mo Shan, Hong Kong

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

The Chinese University of Hong Kong is one of the few places in the city to see autumn foliage and cherry blossoms—two beautiful sights that have Hongkongers visiting Japan. Over at the New Asia College, about 20 cherry trees have been planted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Department of Japanese Studies. You will also spot some blooms near the school bus stop at United College.

Where: New Asia College, Ma Liu Shui, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karis’s Film 📷 (@karissfilmm)

Quarry Bay Promenade

Quarry Bay Promenade is possibly the most accessible place in the city to see cherry blossoms. This scenic promenade offers stunning views of Hong Kong both during the day and at night. Also, a popular choice for a picnic, you can do a variety of activities here whether it’s skateboarding or jogging. And of course, cherry blossom viewing.

Where: Hoi Yu Street, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

So, don’t miss these postcard-worthy sights this season.

(Hero and featured image credit: LW Lau/Flickr)