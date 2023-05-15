Cheung Chau guide: Best places to eat, drink, and explore on the idyllic island

There’s a lot to see and do just outside the bustling melting pot of the East. And while Lantau Island may be the easiest to visit, Cheung Chau is the breath of air you need. So, if you think the annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival is the only reason to visit the island, it is time to change your mind! See what you can do from our Cheung Chau guide below.

From gorgeous landscapes to a colonial stay, this charming island is perfect for that OTT staycation and day trip. Clueless about how to get around this idyllic paradise? Our Cheung Chau guide summarises what to eat, drink, and do on this idyllic island. Save this page!

Cheung Chau guide: What to eat, drink, and do

Where to eat

Visiting Cheung Chau means that you shouldn’t miss out on all the seafood. Regardless of what you choose from the plethora of choices, it’s guaranteed to be good. But if you really must pick among the best, head to the most famous seafood restaurant on the island: New Baccarat Seafood Restaurant. Serving a Cantonese-style seafood feast, this restaurant has been going strong for over 20 years. With that, you know you’re in good hands.

Alternatively, you can also try Delicious Seafood Restaurant Cheung Chau. Just as its name suggests, the food here is undeniably delicious. What makes the experience even better is that you can pick the seafood straight from the fish tanks! So Bor Kee is another popular choice—it’s not easy to miss since it’s just right on the main street. Other than its seafood options, you can also order classic Cantonese dishes such as fried rice and noodles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 真味菜館 (@delicious_seafood_restaurant)

Though it’s well-loved and visited for its seafood offering, the western food scene in Cheung Chau isn’t lagging behind. At Heima Heima, you get to try Nordic family-style food and drinks. Among their selection of sweet treats, we recommend the fig cake and lemon tart. Pirate Bay is your resident-friendly neighbourhood French bistro. Expect dishes like rillettes and beef bourguignon. Meanwhile, Wow Lab also has plenty of comfort food options. Think burgers, chicken, fries, and pasta. The no-frills menu makes for a great stop should you get hungry between activities.

Cheung Chau is also home to a number of restaurants offering Asian delicacies. La Eat, a restaurant run by the wife-husband duo, Aaron and Yuki, is well worth a visit. You’ll find dishes like nasi lemak, satay, mee goreng, and gado gado over here. We recommend taking the outdoor seating, especially when the weather is fine. Be sure to get ice-cold pandar cider to cool off. Meanwhile, Yu Lok CC takes its own twist on the food stalls commonly seen in Japan’s coastal towns. Don’t let this seafood shack’s simple menu fool you because the snacks and cold Japanese beer sure pack a punch. Got room for some dumplings? The ones at Gogi Ice House are worth every bite. Feast on classic options like pork and chives before digging into modern creations like kimchi and curry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 長洲冰室 (@cheungchaubingsutt)

Did you really visit Cheung Chau if you didn’t try the street food? Turn a corner and you’ll likely find a stall selling all kinds of little treats. One you shouldn’t miss is Cheung Chau Tough Guy. The selection of skewers here is just top-notch, ranging from chicken skin to vegetarian options. The bestselling deep-fried custard bun is also a must. You’ll love the fusion options here and how creative they can be. Another popular palace to visit is Tung Yuen Street Snack and you’ll recognise it by the hoards of people wanting to get a piece of their signature snacks. Among the best is the giant fish balls that come in various sauces such as satay and plum.

Hongkongers love their shaved ice dessert, especially during the summer. Among the best shops in town is Cheung Chau Bing Sutt. In this little eatery, various Hong Kong desserts get a contemporary makeover. Keep yourself refreshed with their almond milk sweet soup or crushed peanuts and red beans. Lastly, pay a visit to Cheung Chau Ping Kee for their juicy, chewy, and soft mango mochi. We promise waiting in line is worth it!

Where to drink

It’s the camera that gets to drink first at Cheung Chau Corner, thanks to the photogenic MTR-inspired decor. While it’s become an Instagram favourite for the design, the drinks shop is also a common stopover for those looking for a drink. Whether you fancy sodas or teas, the choices here can surely quench your thirst. Be sure to try the signature homemade yoghurt too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 長洲角酪 (@cheungchaucorner)

Is your coffee game strong? Then Valor is the place to be. Ice drip coffee is the main star here, particularly the coconut ice drip coffee, served in an actual coffee. In addition to its selection of coffee, you can also admire the artworks of local artists and photographers on display. On the topic of store-coffee shops, Haika Coffee is another option. It moonlights as a cafe and stores with a camping theme.

Tea lovers aren’t forgotten at Nutshell. Get your tea fix here from options like sparkling teas and hot and cold brews. Elsewhere, Cheung Chau also boasts a number of places looking for boozy drinks. At Hing Kee Beach Bar, take your pick from the array of local craft beers from breweries like Gweilo and Heroes. Alternatively, you can also drop by Islander Cheung Chau, the island’s only liquor shop. You’ll be spoiled for choice with the selection of craft beers ranging from Yardley Brothers to Carbon Brews.

Where to shop

Island Workbench is another store-cafe option in Cheung Chau but it gets plus points for selling goods made by local artisans. Get your hands on bags, accessories, stationery, and even sustainable options like tote bags made from recycled fishing nets. Similarly, Island Origin also champions Cheung Chau’s traditional culture like the iconic dried fish and puts them front and centre in products like Japanese-style T-shirts, socks, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 小島品味Little Island Little Taste (@little_island_little_taste)

Myarts also has its own selection of knick-knacks from local and international artists. Those who need some Cheung Chau-inspired souvenirs can shop at Little Island Little Taste. We especially love the cute bun-themed keychain and badges. Otherwise, you can also get your customised accessories.

What to do

Explore many of Cheung Chau’s natural wonders starting off with the Cheung Po Tsai Cave, also known as Pirate’s Cave. The well-paved path weaving through geo-rock formations leads you to Pirate’s Cave, a former hideout of a famous pirate. The coastline is perfect for a sun-soaked lazy adventure.

We argue that the best way to see Cheung Chau is to hop on a bike. As soon as you exit the pier, the place is already dotted with bike rental shops. You could also rent the iconic ‘tricycle’ if you have children in tow.

Or if you prefer to walk, then you can also hike. After treating yourself to local specialities, burn calories by walking along the Cheung Chau Family Trail. If you are a bit more adventurous, you can take a short hike up to North Lookout Pavilion, the highest point on the island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyuen 長洲西園 (@saiyuen_cheungchau)

Glamping is the perfect way to unwind in the lap of nature. There are numerous choices but we suggest a stay in a geodesic dome with spectacular coastline views. Saiyuen Adventure Park allows you to choose what kind of glamping you’d want to go for. Experience an authentic camp atmosphere, and pick activities to suit your level of adventure, from water sports to archery.

Did you really go to Cheung Chau without visiting the beach? You can either head to Tung Wan Beach or Kwun Yam Wan, two beaches that are close to the pier. There are also numerous cafes and stores around the area to explore. We recommend coming around sunset for an extra gorgeous view, or if you’re up for it, catch the sunrise!

Featured and hero image credit: Paulo Evangelista/Unsplash