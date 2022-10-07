Best beaches in Hong Kong with stunning views

Something about the beach enlivens the senses: the scent of salt in the air, the calm of waves, and the soft breeze. The thought of the beach makes our hearts sing, and now more than ever, we dream of days spent wallowing in salty water and wriggling our toes in the sand.
Some prefer going off the beaten path to a tiny desert island, while others start their beach days with hikes down the coastline. Then some head to the mainstays in the Caribbean, season after season (really, who can blame them?) Fortunately for Hong Kongers, there are stretches of sand to suit every preference. So, after two years of travel tension, 2022 has marked a welcome return of tourism to Hong Kong, with it a pent-up and rewritten plan for the best places to visit in the city.
If the idea of running into your schoolteacher on the beach bums you out, worry not: other untouched beaches in Hong Kong do, in fact, exist. On these beaches, you can read your book in peace and soak in the views of the gorgeous sun. The world is filled with beaches, which are not all in Hawaii. While planning your precious day off, you can consider these less-frequented havens in Hong Kong. Apart from the sandy spots dotted with sun umbrellas, we’ve sought out spaces that remain incredibly beautiful and very often crowd-free.
So, whether you’re searching for the ultimate beach adventure or just a little sunshine, these Hong Kong beaches will soothe your soul. These beaches are family-friendly and are ideal for a lovely day out with stunning sea views. Spanning the ultimate beaches and some off-the-beaten-track ideas, these are the top beaches to reignite your love for the sea. So, save this list and cue the wanderlust..
Gorgeous beaches in Hong Kong
Shek O is on the southeastern side of Hong Kong Island. Once a fishing village, today boasts of a vast expanse of gold sand, which lures sporty visitors on weekends. The spacious beach offers dramatic views of surrounding hills and ocean-locked boulders. Just 25 minutes from Central, take a bus or taxi to Shek O village and walk to the beach. The beach offers gorgeous sunset views and boasts some fantastic restaurants and bars.
This beach with calm and refreshing waters and soft and golden sand is a favourite among Hong Kong’s surfer tribe. This broad sandy beach, about a five-minute drive north of Shek O village, is backed by green hills. If you are a history buff, you can visit the ancient rock carving off to the east of the beach. The monument depicts animals and some geometric motifs. While the beach is remote, the payoff is enormous: clean sand and pretty hills behind.
One of Hong Kong’s most beautiful beaches, Long Ke Wan Beach, the beach is clean with clear waters. It is also adjacent to the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark — where you can witness unusual hexagonal rock formations millions of years old. Take a taxi from Sai Kung town to the East Dam reservoir and walk 1.5km through the park to Long Ke Beach. This beach is also perfect for camping with BBQ pits, benches, dry toilet pits and stream water access.
Take some time out from city life and explore the secluded strips of sand at Sai Kung. Tai Long Wan is a paradise with its white-sand beaches and surrounding lush mountains in a city synonymous with tall skyscrapers. You can cover the 3 km long sandy stretch on foot while taking pit stops at some truly vantage points.
While Shek Pai Wan is the largest beach on Lamma Island, it is quaintly tucked away from the crowds. Sham Wan, the only Green Turtle nesting site in Hong Kong, is 10-15 minutes away from Shek Pai Wan. However, do note that the turtle beach is closed between April to October each year. To reach the beach, take the ferry from Central Pier 4 to Sok Kwu Wan and walk to Mo Tat Old Village.
The fine powdery white sand of Lantau Island’s 3km stretch of Cheung Sha Beach is Hong Kong’s longest — and cleanest beaches. Its remote, exotic location is home to fun-filled water sports activities, laid-back restaurants and bars. Once you are done enjoying your meal and taking water sports lessons, unwind while strolling along Upper Cheung Sha Beach.
The Tung Wan Beach is a gorgeous white sand beach located on Ma Wan Island near the world-renowned Tsing Ma Bridge. Try windsurfing at the beach or spend a relaxed day at the beach house. If you wish to camp, you can rent a tent and other gear from the store in Ham Tin Wan. To get to Tung Wan Beach, take a minibus from Sai Kung Town to Sai Wan Pavilion and then hike for 45 minutes.
