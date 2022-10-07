Best beaches in Hong Kong with stunning views

Something about the beach enlivens the senses: the scent of salt in the air, the calm of waves, and the soft breeze. The thought of the beach makes our hearts sing, and now more than ever, we dream of days spent wallowing in salty water and wriggling our toes in the sand.

Some prefer going off the beaten path to a tiny desert island, while others start their beach days with hikes down the coastline. Then some head to the mainstays in the Caribbean, season after season (really, who can blame them?) Fortunately for Hong Kongers, there are stretches of sand to suit every preference. So, after two years of travel tension, 2022 has marked a welcome return of tourism to Hong Kong, with it a pent-up and rewritten plan for the best places to visit in the city.

If the idea of running into your schoolteacher on the beach bums you out, worry not: other untouched beaches in Hong Kong do, in fact, exist. On these beaches, you can read your book in peace and soak in the views of the gorgeous sun. The world is filled with beaches, which are not all in Hawaii. While planning your precious day off, you can consider these less-frequented havens in Hong Kong. Apart from the sandy spots dotted with sun umbrellas, we’ve sought out spaces that remain incredibly beautiful and very often crowd-free.

So, whether you’re searching for the ultimate beach adventure or just a little sunshine, these Hong Kong beaches will soothe your soul. These beaches are family-friendly and are ideal for a lovely day out with stunning sea views. Spanning the ultimate beaches and some off-the-beaten-track ideas, these are the top beaches to reignite your love for the sea. So, save this list and cue the wanderlust..

Gorgeous beaches in Hong Kong

(Hero and feature image credit: Wikimedia Commons)