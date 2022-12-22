Check out these bucket-list places in Asia to add to your 2023 itinerary

Asia is the largest continent in the world. The continent is a melting pot of cultures, which varies from region to region. The place has a varied landscape, complete with snow-capped peaks, volcanoes, and a vast gastronomic culture. So, in case you’re already looking to plan your international trips for 2023, check out the best places in Asia that we feel should definitely make the cut.

Whether it be long treks that bring you the most amazing views or destinations known for their gastronomic delights, Asia is filled with wonders. Some of the most popular tourist spots in the world are here, be it romantic destinations such as the Maldives or Nepal or home to the tallest mountain in the world. Thailand and Singapore, both known for their travel experiences and modernity, are in Asia, so is South Korea, a fast-emerging travel destination for most thanks to the Hallyu wave. Asia also houses destinations such as Japan, China and Cambodia, all known for their natural beauty, cultural heritage and their rich culinary culture.

Asia has been a relatively underexplored continent for a long while now. However, over the last couple of years, several Asian destinations have emerged as the topmost travel addresses in the world, both for remote workers and ardent travellers. From beaches in Bali to the pagodas in Myanmar, places in Asia have been on the travel maps for people across the world.

This is not all – there’s enough ancient ruins here for history buffs, and a variety of silks for shoppers to enjoy. There’s also plenty of local artefacts that you can purchase across tourist places in Asia, which will make your travel experience all the more immersive and fun.

So, in case you are looking for ideas to make your travel experiences in 2023 special, check out these tourist places in Asia that will promise you the experience of a lifetime.

Best tourist places in Asia you must visit in 2023