How to plan your next vacation based on your zodiac sign

Plan your trips in accordance with your stars. Spot your sun sign below in this lineup of suitable destinations for each zodiac sign.

Since summer’s all set to knock on your doors, it’s time for you to turn your vacay mode on and pack your bags for a little travel escape. But if you’re still undecided about which destination to choose, maybe all you need to do is follow the stars. After all, your stars have the ability to predict what’s ahead of you, and a future perspective on your travels might be a good thing.

Gear up as your personality traits are about to decide on which travel destination suits you the most.

Travel destinations for each zodiac sign:

Aries: A trip full of variety in Bali

We’ll begin with the most energetic of souls, the Aries. These electric personalities crave variety, which makes Bali the right choice for these wanderers. From the swankiest bars and picturesque cafes to a plethora of adventure sports to invest in, Bali is by far the best destination to satisfy the unrest in these leading personalities.

Taurus: A luxurious escape in Italy

Don’t even think that you can make these bulls settle for anything less than that extraordinary. It already takes a lot of convincing for them to actually go on a vacation, so if they decide on going, it most definitely needs to be a luxurious one. On that note, the Amalfi Coast’s 50km coastline seems like a destination suitable for their personalities. Wine, fine dining, and lots of soothing time is what makes it a perfect destination for them. Besides, the scenic views make for the perfect Instagram brag.

Gemini: Socialising in Goa

Next up are the socialites: the Geminis, and they love bar hopping, meeting new people, and being an all-time party animal. Goa is without a doubt the most suitable travel destination for this star sign, with picturesque shacks, breezy cocktails, and lively people that will keep these social butterflies entertained all summer.

Cancer: Home away from home in Australia

Cancerians prefer to be couch potatoes who prefer to chill at home along with their family, but if a summer vacation is on the cards, Australia is a suitable candidate to consider. The soothing sunsets, calming beaches, and the hospitality of the country are qualities that those with the star sign appreciate.

Leo: Appreciating the exquisite culture in Istanbul

The holiday mood of these Lions depends on how regal and exquisite the destination is. So, after a lot of thought into the same, we feel that Istanbul, Turkey would be an ideal destination to feed the lion’s ego. Their love for art and appreciation for royalty makes Istanbul a destination worthy of their next travel escape.

Find out what you should eat, see and do in Instanbul’s fashionable Beyoglu here.

Virgo: Looking for perfection in Peru

Finding the best travel destination for each zodiac might not be a hard task, but things get a little tricky when it comes to Virgos. These perfectionists and ‘crystal clear’ personas dislike uncomfortable destinations. Keeping their standards in mind, the scenic and culturally rich Macchu Picchu, Peru is a great option, with plenty of scenic hikes and architectural wonders to boot.

Libra: A romantic escape in Greece

Librans, the all-time well-wishers of love and beauty are always looking for luxurious and romantic destinations to serve their passion. Santorini, Greece sure fits the bill here. Elegant evenings with glasses brimming with sparkling rosé, scenic ferry rides, and other cultural pleasures count as an ideal vacation for Libras.

Scorpio: An all-in-one trip to California

The Scorpio sign is a combination of almost everything ranging from mysterious and deep to fearless and intense, which is why Los Angeles, California is by far the best destination to serve these wanderers. This land of fame offers everything from soothing beaches and calming sunsets, to crazy nights and glamorous celebrities making it an ideal stop for Scorpions this summer.

Sagittarius: Trek your way into the Himalayas

There is probably no place on Earth that Sagittarians wouldn’t want to explore. These all-time adventurers are always on the lookout for something extraordinary, and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh sure has the power to satisfy these impulsive personas. The scenic treks, delicious food, quirky cafes, and the cultural tone of the hills are what suits them the best.

Capricorn: An ideal escape in Prague

The Capricorns are hard workers, but when they go on vacation they want to find an escape where they can relax and be detached from worldly affairs. Prague as a suitable destination, and exploring this hub of central Europe on foot seems like an ideal choice. From the historical locations and lively beer cafes to the walk-friendly streets, Prague is the perfect destination to lure Capricorns to.

Aquarius: A quirky and innovative peep into Seoul

Further in travel destinations for each zodiac sign, we have Aquarians who thrive on innovation, which makes Seoul in South Korea a perfect destination. The mix of historical culture and modern technology here makes Seoul a suitable choice for these zodiacs.

Find out what to see, eat, and do in Euljiro, Seoul’s uber-trendy neighbourhood here.

Pisces: Full of passion and Romance – Paris!

Pisces is the most romantic zodiac sign after Libra. Keeping their need for a passionate and romance in mind, what better way to spend summer than in the City of Love, Paris? With endless cafés, beautiful architecture, and Instagrammable sights at every turn, there’s no bigger paradise for these love birds than this city.

Find out which restaurants celebrity chef Eric Flechon recommends in Paris here.

This article originally appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.