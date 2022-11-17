Best campsites in Hong Kong with incredible views

Ah, the pleasure of unzipping the canvas in the morning, rolling out to breathe in the fresh air, and later falling asleep to the sound of the wind. It seems like we’re all heading camping, and why not? We wish to discover the pastoral joys of holidaying under canvas, exploring pockets of the city we had hitherto been unaware of!
Hong Kong is almost 70 per cent countryside with more than 200 islands. From sandy beaches to serene lakes, the city has an abundance of wonders worth planning an overnight trip to. With the campsites reopening after two years, this is a thriving time for the city’s camping scene.
Government launches online booking portal for Twisk Campsite
And while we cannot wait to set up the tents in the city’s country park areas, the government has launched an online booking system for reserving the Twisk Campsite in Tai Lam Country Park.
You can reserve a camp for up to two nights in one of the 37 camping units of the Tai Lam Country Park. If you wish to extend your stay, you can make a new booking after you have checked in. However, you can camp for only four consecutive nights, depending on availability. Also, note that the Twisk Campsite is closed for maintenance every Wednesday.
Can you rent some camping gear at the campsite? The answer is yes! If you do not have the equipment needed for your stay, use the camping gear rental service at the Twisk Campsite Service Counter. You must pay a deposit and sign an agreement.
Best campsites in Hong Kong
Across the diverse landscape that makes up Hong Kong, it can feel daunting to suss out the best campsite. So, we’ve put together the best government-run campsites in Hong Kong (since they are the only ones running!) on AFCD to narrow the options. All of them are complete with barbeque pits and pavilions. Grab your tent and read on for our A-to-Z guide to camping in Hong Kong.
Situated on the western slope of Shek Au Shan, this is a good site for novice campers. Popular with families, you’re sure to see other like-minded campers. The site promises a memorable trip into the wilderness with a thick carpet of grass canopied by numerous stately trees. The slope is one of the top spots to whip out your barbecue grill and campfire gear.
Fancy sleeping under the stars, surrounded by luxuriant trees? Head to this campsite situated on the northern slope of Shek Au Shan. The site has numerous routes connecting the Sha Lo Tung or Lau Shui Heung Reservoir. In addition, the spot is dotted with streams, meaning many acres worth of spectacular vistas to set up camp.
New to camping in Hong Kong? Chung Pui is a top idea for those wishing to return to nature. Pitch up at this gorgeous site on the southern slope of Pat Sin Leng overlooking the scenic Plover Cove Reservoir. Sheltered by thick vegetation, birdwatchers will be in their element. The site is also close to Pat Sin Leng & Bride’s Pool Nature Trails, Dragon-Ball Pool, Bride’s Pool and Mirror Pool.
This quiet countryside of Hong Kong offers some cracking camping sites where you can feel the breeze whistling through your hair. This site is on a small hill by the side of a stream, south of the Sam A Wan, surrounded by the picturesque views of Yan Chau Tong (Double Haven). Pitch a tent in the rock cliffs and sand pits and drift off to sleep with nature’s soothing sounds as your lullaby.
Billing itself as an exclusive and unique overnight experience, it is a camping experience for those longing to spend a night by the sea. Ping Chau is next to the Kang Lau Shek, a spectacular stack overlooking the sea. Surrounded by birds and vegetation, this is the perfect spot to watch some of the most spectacular sunsets and sunrise.
If communing with nature appeals to you, Cheung Sheung Campsite is for you. Spread out amid lush greens, this campsite on Cheung Sheung Plateau has a running stream through and from the grassy banks. You will come back home with lots of Instagram-worthy pictures.
