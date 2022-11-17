Best campsites in Hong Kong with incredible views

Ah, the pleasure of unzipping the canvas in the morning, rolling out to breathe in the fresh air, and later falling asleep to the sound of the wind. It seems like we’re all heading camping, and why not? We wish to discover the pastoral joys of holidaying under canvas, exploring pockets of the city we had hitherto been unaware of!

Hong Kong is almost 70 per cent countryside with more than 200 islands. From sandy beaches to serene lakes, the city has an abundance of wonders worth planning an overnight trip to. With the campsites reopening after two years, this is a thriving time for the city’s camping scene.

Government launches online booking portal for Twisk Campsite

And while we cannot wait to set up the tents in the city’s country park areas, the government has launched an online booking system for reserving the Twisk Campsite in Tai Lam Country Park.

You can reserve a camp for up to two nights in one of the 37 camping units of the Tai Lam Country Park. If you wish to extend your stay, you can make a new booking after you have checked in. However, you can camp for only four consecutive nights, depending on availability. Also, note that the Twisk Campsite is closed for maintenance every Wednesday.

Can you rent some camping gear at the campsite? The answer is yes! If you do not have the equipment needed for your stay, use the camping gear rental service at the Twisk Campsite Service Counter. You must pay a deposit and sign an agreement.

Best campsites in Hong Kong

Across the diverse landscape that makes up Hong Kong, it can feel daunting to suss out the best campsite. So, we’ve put together the best government-run campsites in Hong Kong (since they are the only ones running!) on AFCD to narrow the options. All of them are complete with barbeque pits and pavilions. Grab your tent and read on for our A-to-Z guide to camping in Hong Kong.

(Hero and feature image credits: Pixabay and Raw Pixel)