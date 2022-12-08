These Christmas pop-ups and markets will make for a merry season this year

The entire world starts decking up magically every year around this time. Be it getting into the Christmas spirit a little early or Thanksgiving or even just the season of celebrations taking all over you, certainly one of these pop-ups or highlights of the Christmas markets will serve you a one-of-a-kind experience. Gala nights with a theme, artistic displays, themed cuisines, and more will make you want to get out of your house and have a merry time!

Get into the festive spirit with these pop-ups and Christmas markets

Parallel to the Christmas markets, the glistening lights, the amusing and lively Christmas pop-ups and the outdoor ice rinks, the mystical towns, the unique places, and the gorgeous countries play presenters to a chain of winter pop-ups, which deliver festive merriment along with warm drinks, cuisines animated from mountainous regions, occasional games and a lot more. If we have to specifically highlight Christmas markets, then they began in Germany in the Late Middle Ages, one of the earliest, in Dresden, is dated back to 1434. Although German cities still own the crown for the ultimate number of most charming Christmas markets, you can also go for similar explorations in other parts of the world including India at the current date. Here we bring to you the best Christmas markets to visit and the best Christmas pop-ups to go for in 2022, ranging from engaging workshops, to highly acclaimed events, and so much more in line.

Petersham Nurseries Festive Workshops, London

All through November and December, Petersham Nurseries, the lavish abode to lifestyle shops, restaurants, a deli, a plant nursery and a lot more, will be doing the honours of several festive masterclasses headed by Director of Horticulture Thomas Broom-Hughes and his green-fingered volunteers. Bouquet-making classes will be featuring sustainability with British-grown winter leaves, and festive berries along with garden seed heads front and centre as well as ideas on how to explore a plethora of woodland decor items. The Christmas table-setting masterclass would be counting a festive lunch in the teahouse along with a catalogue to designing three different Yuletide tables scaping with seasonal flowers and leaves. For a fun free festive time, shopping affairs and Christmas carols will also enlighten the lonely ambience on December 7 starting from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

When: December 5-6 and December 12-13

Where: Off Church Lane, Petersham Road, Richmond, TW10 7AB

Website: petershamnurseries.com

Sunday Soul Sante, Bangalore

The Sunday Soul Sante is making its way back to Bangalore with its version of Christmas after the enormous victory of the Diwali flea market. Beginning with Kenisha Francis’s eccentric appearance, this energetic Christmas market is a climax of decor, art, craft and literally a multitude more! Additionally, the Thaikuddam Bridge, one of Kerala’s well-known bands, will be seen performing here. This spot adjoins the country’s celebration and retail industries because of the boost in popularity around this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations. Here, the day would conclude with a family-friendly event, which serves the much-awaited purpose of capturing some lovable moments.

When: December 18 2022. Timings are: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Where: Ecoworld, Bellandur, Bengaluru

Website: https://instagram.com/sundaysoulsante/?hl=en

Manchester Christmas market

Manchester, The Warehouse City will be jam-packed with festive pouches of Christmas markets for the jolly season and the primary core of interest will be at Albert Square, where gluhwein will be seen outflowing in plenty straight from the wooden huts. Catherine Square be hosting some great family entertainment, with an ice village and skating rink, which will also be holding a thought about royal regalia and fabled beats! The market will be stuffed with classic outlets selling almost everything, including intricately decorated cakes, wooden apparel, scented candles, and other fascinating jewels.

Where: Albert Square

When: November 12 – December 22

Website: manchester.gov.uk

Police Bazaar and Barra Bazaar, Shillong

Shillong is evolving into a prominent capital for celebrating all kinds of events, both internationally and nationally. The flea market section of this market comprises several interesting shops and boutiques for occasions of every category. Especially during Christmas and New Year, Shillong decks up like a magical bride. Be it a huge affair or a small one, kudos to its traditional handicraft stores, local ornaments from all over the state and oxidised jewellery! These fascinations attract the maximum attention due to the level of entertainment increasing every single year. The Christmas pop-ups arranged here including Santa Claus gift distribution, delectable Christmas dinners, and glee clubs are certain to look for, in fact, one of the most evident attractions to visit “the Scotland of the east” during Yuletide!

Where: Police Bazaar, Shillong

When: December 1- January 1. Timings are 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. Shut on Sundays.

Website: https://www.meghalayatourism.in/experiences/events/

Birmingham Christmas market

Throughout time most of the UK’s Christmas markets have been identified as similar to the Christmas markets in Germany, but Birmingham never disappoints to head one step further take along Frankfurt to its metropolis by labelling it Frankfurt Christmas Market Birmingham. This frolic Christmas market imports an ocean of fairy light strings, which blankets the entire space in a warm joyous glow. Starting from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm regularly, the market will be a busy nerve centre with locals, traders, along with people who would be travelling at a great distance.

Where: Victoria Square and New Street

When: November 3 – December 23

Website: Thebfcm.co.uk

Mission Street, Puducherry

If you want to know how India celebrates Christmas in the classical French way then visiting this French-speaking central of India would be absolutely worthwhile. Experiencing all the primitive vibes in the Christmas joy and the zeal to greet the New Year in style, people long for the celebrations to begin especially in this part of the country. Travelling to Pondicherry in other seasons will be a worthwhile visit indeed, but travelling to this union territory during this time of the year is something else altogether.

Where: Mission Street. Timings are 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

When: Every day



Cockpit Winter Open Studios, London

After throwing a hefty celebration at open studios at their Deptford and Holborn spaces, Cockpit Arts are yet again advocating their 160 craftsmen this Christmas for one of the finest Christmas pop-ups. You may head there for the regular creator’s flowers, leather goods, fine jewellery, ceramics, clothes, art, and accessories. You will also come across some uncommon crafts involving mosaic and Moroccan Zouaq painting, and millinery, which might instead propose something a little more unfitting for that admirer in you to shop.

When: Deptford: December 2 – December 4, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm on all Fridays. On weekends, the timings are: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: Cockpit Yard, Northington St, London WC1N 2NP & 18-22 Creekside, London SE8 3DZ

Website: cockpitarts.com

Park Street, Kolkata

The Park Street Festival, famously regarded as the Kolkata Christmas Festival, is here already! This exclusive street in town would be the most energetic and bright during the time of Christmas. The entire length of the pathway would be gorgeously decorated with Christmas adornments, counting flashy bulbs and stunning fairy lights. After 6 o’clock on a frozen wintry evening, the street’s roadway is ignited, forming a fairytale-like view that makes for the most Instagram-worthy captures. You may come across a gigantic Christmas tree that has been decked up with lights, ornaments, snowflakes, gifts and a lot more to light up your eyes.

Where: Allen Park, Park Street

When: Allen Park Festival: December 20 to December 23 and Park Street Festival: December 26 to December 30. Timings are: From 4:30 pm onwards.

Handcrafted at the Tay series

To commemorate the jubilant tide, Matilda Goad & Co. will be beginning its homey West London Studio, The Tay, to visitors. Tucked down a fabricated side street, stopping by The Tay will indeed be a unique experience. Illuminated with artistic vibes touched down with Christmas delight, it will be representing one of the most pleasing Christmas pop-ups this year. All through November and December, the store will anchor its ‘Handcrafted at The Tay’ series, a swarm of events and activities, absolutely ideal for those looking to participate in the grace of the Christmas season.

When: November 18 – December 17, with primary dates being 1-2nd, 3rd & 7th December 1-3, and 7. Wednesday – Friday: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm and on Saturdays, the timing would be 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Where: The Tay Building, Unit 15, 2a Wrentham Avenue, London NW10 3HA

Website: matildagoad.com

York Christmas market

York’s Christmas market, St Nicholas Fair, has earlier achieved the award for ‘Best Large Speciality Market’ at the Great British Market Awards, which justly proves how popular it is. Along with fantastic Christmas pop-ups, Parliament Street is literally occupied with delectable festive cuisines, strands of dried fruit decor and local merchants selling absolutely stunning gifts. At the same time, Kings Square has been changed into a winter theme park, gorgeously furnished with old-school Helter Skelter, fairly forming it to be one of the best Christmas markets to visit this year.

Where: Parliament Street

When: November 17 – December 23

Website: Visityork.org

Night Market Baga, Goa

In the thick of all the markets that are brightly decked up during the Christmas season, this is the most famous and often favoured by locals. This market, which keeps its energy all boosted until late at night and proposes loads of shopping, dining, and entertainment options is one of Goa’s most well-known fascinations. Each Saturday, a prominent number of visitors gather in this market. Approaching Christmas week, this Portuguese city in India will have every uncommon item on the table. The range of Christmas pop-ups here will attract you to another tangent. Whether you’re a shopaholic or not, or whether you are barely a foodie, you will doubtlessly tuck in some really bizarre Christmas-themed goods in your backpack.

Where: Marinha Dourada Rd, Tamudki Vado, Arpora

When: Saturday. Timings are 6:00 pm to late at night.

Great Dixter Late Night Shopping & Wreath-making Workshops, Rye

Elope from the London gathering and dig into some hidden treasures from rural designers for the admiration-for-gardening in you at Great Dixter’s late-night shopping affairs. One of the best spots for lovely Christmas pop-ups, you can even head to a freezy weekend day blossoming your wreath-making expertise within the Gothic Great Hall at Great Dixter, with the use of some sustainable fabrics collected on site.

When: December 1-3 and December 9-10. Timings are: 9:30 am-1:00 pm

Where: Great Dixter House and Gardens, Rye, TN31 6PH

Website: greatdixter.co.uk

German Christmas Market, New Delhi

Not in Germany or anywhere else but the huge gala of a celebration of the German Christmas Market in India’s capital itself is something you shouldn’t miss at any cost. India does have quite a number of well-decked-up places to experience the feel of Christmas in every true manner but this one-of-a-kind experience simply tops every list. Starting with entertaining goodies and games for children, a multitude of shopping, delectable cuisines, and activities, this event is for each one of you who is willing to get into the Christmas jubilee by maybe watching the arrival of Santa or participating in fun exhibitions or letting all loose at the Gingerbread House.

When: December 10-12. Timings are: 11:00 am to 6:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Sunder Nursery, Opposite Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin, Delhi

Website: German Christmas Market Delhi

