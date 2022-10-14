Hong Kong’s Wan Chai make it to top the 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world

What exactly does a neighbourhood have to entail to become one of the coolest ones in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, or should it be an architectural marvel with some of the oldest buildings residing in the vicinity or the presence of street art is a must for a neighbourhood to be entitled as cool? The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all.

Coolest neighbourhoods in the world 2022

Every year a prestigious publication takes out the list of some of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world and this year a few spots in Asia have also found their place in the 51 coolest neighbourhoods.

The list of neighbourhoods was the outcome of the combination of places picked by travellers from all around the world and experts’ inputs which makes the list something to look forward to. The top spot went to Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara is known as the cultural capital of Mexico by the natives and the neighbourhood Colonia America has a big role to play in it. The place has the perfect juxtaposition of an art deco vibe with a neoclassical feel. This place also hosts some of the best musical events in the entire area.

Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Taking the number three spot in the world and the topmost spot in Asia is Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This neighbourhood came into the limelight after Siem Reap went under an intense makeover in 2021. Its riverside location and the fact that it houses some of the chicest bars around the area play a major role in Wat Boa village taking such a top spot.

Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan

Taking the seventh spot on the list is the Shimokitazawa neighbourhood in Tokyo, Japan. With Japan recently removing all the COVID-19-related travel restrictions, it is the perfect time to visit Shimokitazawa which is known to be a haven for all types of food lovers.

Little India in Singapore

Another entry in the list from Asia is a quite famous one! Little India from Singapore grabbed the 19th spot on the coolest neighbourhood list. Little India has an entirely different vibe when compared to the other streets of Singapore such as Orchard Road or Marina Bay. It is a must-visit for everyone planning a holiday in Singapore.

Wan Chai in Hong Kong

Standing strong at the 22nd spot is Wan Chai in Hong Kong which was a famous red-light district a long time ago. After the makeover, Wan Chai became a hub for anyone and everyone who is looking for some delicious meals, a refreshing cocktail and art hubs, which makes it one of the best spots to visit for everyone.

Ximending in Taipei, Taiwan

The colourful neighbourhood of Ximending in Taipei, Taiwan took 37th place in the coolest list. One of the most LGBTQ+friendly spots has alleys full of graffiti, cocktails bars and pocket-friendly street food. This is also the go-to place for cinema lovers.

Ubud in Bali, Indonesia

At the 42nd spot was Ubud in Bali, Indonesia. The list would have been incomplete without this tourist magnet. Full of expat crowds, surreal temples, beautiful gardens, art galleries, craft shops and this is the main hangout spot for the tourists as well.

Bandra West in Mumbai, India

Another extremely famous entry to the list at the 45th spot is Bandra West in Mumbai, India. The neighbourhood in the city that never sleeps is a dream for any lover of shopping. And if you get tired of trying on clothes, there are ample restaurants and bars that serve decadent food.

Thonglor in Bangkok, Thailand

Completing the Asian entries in the coolest neighbourhood list is Thonglor in Bangkok, Thailand at 46th place. If you want a day out, this neighbourhood is where you should be. From yoga studios and organic stores to some of the best bars, cafes and nightclubs in the area, you will find everything you are looking for and more.

Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portugal Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia Ridgewood in New York City, USA Mile End in Montreal, Canada Barrio Logan in San Diego, USA Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan Cliftonville in Margate, UK Barrio Yungay in Santiago, Chile Cours Julien in Marseille, France Shawlands in Glasgow, UK Dundas West in Toronto, Canada Vila Madalena in São Paulo, Brazil San Isidro in Havana, Cuba Neukölln in Berlin, Germany Avondale in Chicago, USA Walthamstow in London, UK Sants in Barcelona, Spain Little India in Singapore Riona Sanità in Naples, Italy Silver Lake in Los Angeles, USA Wan Chai in Hong Kong Barrio de las Letras in Madrid, Spain Vesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark West End in Vancouver, Canada Levinsky in Tel Aviv, Israel Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia Kilimani in Nairobi, Kenya Coconut Grove in Miami, USA Northern Quarter in Manchester, UK Letná in Prague, Czech Republic Noord in Amsterdam, Netherlands Marrickville in Sydney, Australia Chacarita in Buenos Aires, Argentina Kelham Island in Sheffield, UK Dogpatch in San Francisco, USA Ximending in Taipei, Taiwan Sea Point in Cape Town, South Africa Pagrati in Athens, Greece Santurce in San Juan, Puerto Rico Barrio Escalante in San José, Costa Rica Ubud in Bali, Indonesia Kingsland in Auckland, New Zealand Haut-Marais in Paris, France Bandra West in Mumbai, India Thonglor in Bangkok, Thailand Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, Australia Moda in Istanbul, Turkey Stoneybatter in Dublin, Ireland FESTAC Town in Lagos, Nigeria Versalles in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Main and Feature Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

This article first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.