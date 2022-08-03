Love K-dramas? Visit these 7 shooting locations in South Korea

If you’ve been into Korean dramas lately, you know that the places shown in these programmes, be it fried chicken shops or stunning beachside towns, are somewhere you’d definitely want to be at. So, here’s some K-drama locations you can actually visit!

Whether it is Korean TV series, movies, beauty products or lesser-known ingredients, top travel destinations or the culture, we often see that a lot of people strike a chord with all things ‘K’ lately. Among these, K-dramas hits like Squid Game, Crash Landing on You and Goblin, available on various OTT platforms. They have not only created a dedicated fanbase across the world but have also made a mark in the global entertainment industry. And, for people who are not just Korean TV show enthusiasts but travel lovers too, visiting these popular K-drama locations where some of the iconic scenes have been shot is no less than a treat.

South Korea has several beautiful locations that attract tourists and its capital, Seoul, is a traveller’s paradise. Along with ancient architecture, scrumptious delicacies and serene beaches, it is one of the best places to be in. Add to it the chance to visit the K-drama locations where some of the most popular scenes from Korean TV shows featuring your favourite actors were shot or better, recreate them in your own way for Instagram.

Some of the most popular K-drama locations to visit in South Korea

Sinchon Graffiti Tunnel, Seoul

Featured in: Mint Condition, Imitation, Hello, Me!, Private Lives, Record of Youth, My First First Love, Touch Your Heart, While You Were Sleeping, Manhole, The Best Hit, Goblin, To Be Continued, Dream Knight

Remember the hilarious scene from Goblin, where Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook) walk in style, through a tunnel and a biker zooms past them, yelling at them to take the side-walk? They happily assume he’s probably wishing them ‘Happy New Year’ in his own way and wave at him, all smiles. This scene has been beautifully shot in and around the tunnel, with the bright graffiti art clearly visible. However, the graffiti shown in the scene has now been replaced by something new. Nevertheless, it is a unique place to visit.

Initially, random paintings on walls were strictly banned in South Korea. Later, the Korean government legalised graffiti art, after recognising it to be an important tool for global representation. Now, the country offers various forms of graffiti art on its walls throughout the city.

If you wish to be photographed, with this beautiful tunnel wall in the background, head straight to Exit 1 of Sinchon Station (Railroad) on the Gyeongui Line. The tunnel is located to the left of the Megabox Building. You can easily reach Sinchon from Seoul station by train (metro subway), taxi or on foot too if you don’t mind a long walk. Also, the Ewha Womans University is near the tunnel, which should be on the must-visit list of every architecture lover.

Jumunjin Beach Breakwater, Gangneung-si

Image Courtesy: Goblin/Instagram

Featured in: Racket Boys, More Than Friends, Goblin, Hotel King

Another iconic scene from Goblin (also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) has been shot with a serene beach as the backdrop. Known as the red-scarf scene, it shows Ji Eun-Tak (Kim Go-eun) meeting the Goblin, aka Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), for the first time on her birthday. This K-drama location is a staple in the series as the female protagonist often visits it to talk to her late mother.

According to a regional guide website of VisitKorea, “Jumunjin Breakwater was built to protect the coastline from the effects of erosion and longshore drift. It became a popular attraction after its first appearance in the television drama Guardian (2016) as many visitors look forward to taking photos of a scene reenactment from the drama.”

Located in Gangneung-si, it is easily accessible from Jumunjin Port. However, it was lesser known until the scene became popular. One of the nearby tourist attractions is the BTS bus stand. Though the original one featured in their album You Never Walk Alone is not here anymore, a replica has been created for fans to take pictures.

Seoul Fortress Wall, Seoul

Featured in: Second Husband, Touch, My First First Love, Because This Is My First Life, Shining Inheritance

One of the iconic K-drama locations in Seoul, the Seoul Fortress Wall offers majestic views of the city. In the second episode of Touch, Han Soo-yeon (Kim Bo-ra) is seen sitting here, after browsing through job advertisements and hunting jobs.

This place brings the history of Seoul alive as it borders the city, which was previously known as Hanyang. According to UNESCO’s official website, “King Taejo, the founder of Joseon, designated Hanyang as the capital of the newly established dynasty in 1394. At his behest, the following buildings were constructed in 1395: Royal Palace; Jongmyo (Royal Ancestral Shrine); and Sajikdan (Altars for Earth and Grains).”

The approximately 19-km-long wall was built along the ridge of four inner mountains of Seoul namely Baegaksan, Naksan, Namsan and Inwangsan. Some parts of the historical place have been renovated, while others are reminders of damages that the wall has faced over the years. Nevertheless, it is a must-visit for not just K-drama fans but history buffs, too. It is located at Yulgok-ro in Jongno-gu district.

Deoksugung Palace (Stonewall Walkway), Seoul

Featured in: Lovestruck in the City, Run On, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, More Than Friends, Do You Like Brahms, Find Me In Your Memory, The Beauty Inside, Goblin, Misaeng

Fancy a walk with your special someone through a stonewall that is part of a palace, with tall trees and roads covered with dried leaves, especially during autumn? If yes, head straight to Deoksugung Palace Walkway in Sejongdaero, Jung-gu. One of the most well-known K-drama locations, it is an extremely popular choice for shoots, especially for the creators of many Korean TV shows. Some of the famous tourist attractions nearby include the Seoul Museum of Art, Jeongdong Theatre and The Salvation Army Museum of History.

The characters Seo Do-jae (Lee Min-ki) and Han Se-gye (Seo Hyun-jin) from The Beauty Inside are seen taking a stroll through this pathway on their first date.

Dae Jang Geum Park, Gyeonggi-do

Featured in: Joseon Exorcist, Mr. Queen, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, The King: Eternal Monarch, The Tale of Nokdu, Hotel Del Luna, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, A Korean Odyssey, The Moon That Embraces the Sun, Jumong

Located at Yongin-si in Gyeonggi-do province, the Dae Jang Geum Park is one of those names that crop up whenever you think of historical K-dramas.

Travel back in time by visiting the theme park, which brings history and culture alive the moment you step inside. Add to it some upbeat cafes and the opportunity to wear the costumes of your favourite characters and get clicked. The filming set, owned by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, is easily accessible from Seoul by taxi or local trains (metro subway).

Cheonggyecheon Stream, Seoul

Featured in: You Raise me Up, Vincenzo, True Beauty, Lovestruck in the City, Do You Like Brahms, Flowers of Evil, Find Me in Your Memory, Clean With Passion for Now, My Mister, Live Up To Your Name, Chicago Typewriter, Lovers in Prague

The stream is located at the square, which is based on the traditional Korean Bojagi design used for textiles. With unique architecture showcasing 22 bridges around the stream, it lights up in the evening and is a sight to behold. Another popular shooting spot in Seoul is Jung-gu. It is perfect for delightful romantic walks.

Cheonggyecheon is where Do Yong-sik (Yoon Si-yoon) walks hopelessly in You Raise Me Up, when he sees Do Ji-hyeok (Park Ki-woong) stepping out of his car.

Yonsei University (Sinchon Campus), Seoul

Featured in: Snowdrop, True Beauty, KBS Drama Special: Modern Girl, Men Are Men, When My Love Blooms, Extraordinary You, Abyss, Romance Is A Bonus Book, Age of Youth 2, Age of Youth I, Reply 1994, IRIS (2009), Brilliant Legacy, Over The Rainbow, Truth, Nonstop

Known as one of the top three prestigious universities of South Korea, of which Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is also an alumnus, Yonsei University is one of the favourites among K-drama makers.

Owing to its magnificent architecture, this location is chosen to shoot school and college scenes often. A museum built in honour of its founder Horace G Underwood is situated at the Underwood Hall in the Sinchon Campus.

Parts of this university have been featured in Snowdrop as Hosu Woman’s University, which is attended by Eun Yeong-ro (Kim Ji-soo). It is located at Sinchon-dong, Seoul.

Hero And Featured Image: Courtesy of Yonghyun Lee/Unsplash