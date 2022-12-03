Travelling to Vietnam? Mandarin Oriental Bai Nom is slated to open in 2026

Mandarin Oriental has set its sights on the coastal Phu Yen province of Vietnam for its next property, Mandarin Oriental Bai Nom.

The luxury resort and residences will be the group’s third property in Vietnam, the first two being Ho Chi Minh and Da Nang. This might be the most stunning one yet though, as it’ll sit on an expansive 800-metre beach, surrounded by raised plateaus that frame stunning views of the coastline and the ocean.

“We are excited to be bringing Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service to what promises to be a world-class resort and we are delighted to be working with our partners who share the same strong commitment to responsible tourism,” said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“The project will complement our two hotels under development in Saigon and Da Nang. This will provide our fans with an opportunity to experience three diverse and fascinating aspects of Vietnam,” he added.

Mandarin Oriental Bai Nom

The 72-key locale includes 25 Residences at Mandarin Oriental alongside its villas and suites, spread out across a generous 29-hectare space. Guest accommodation will be located directly on the beach and through the hills, complete with private terraces and pools.

Here, guests can partake in a variety of cuisines at its three restaurants and bars, but the highlight of the property will definitely be the Mandarin Oriental Spa. With 360-degree views at the resort’s cliff top, it will offer the Group’s signature wellness therapies and treatments along with a variety of personalised or group-based practices, from yoga and meditation, to fitness training and nutritional guidance.

When you’re not swimming laps in the infinity pool, pick from a broad range of activities that include water sports, outdoor adventures, local excursions, exploring dive sites, and hiking trips.

Find out more about Mandarin Oriental Bai Nom here.