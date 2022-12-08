These 9 private jet journeys will take travellers to stunning destinations in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East in 2023

For the third year running, private aviation company Wheels Up has teamed up with luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent on a series of travel itineraries exclusively for Wheels Up members. And the 2023 schedule was just announced.

From April to November next year, Abercrombie & Kent will host nine small group journeys for 12 to 18 private jet members to Southeast Asia, Kenya, Peru, Israel and Jordan, Morocco, Turkey and Greece, and Egypt. Wheels Up members can also book private trips to the Mediterranean and the United States national parks, which can be tailored to travellers’ interests and schedules.

Everything you need to know about the private jet journeys

The itineraries range from nine to 14 days in length and include such highlights as flightseeing helicopter tours over Angkor Wat in Cambodia, a four-night Nile River cruise, and a hot-air balloon ride in Kenya’s Masai Mara. As is standard with Abercrombie & Kent journeys, guests will stay in luxury accommodations, have experienced tour directors and local expert guides in each destination, and enjoy convenient services like airport transfers and valet laundry.

“As we’ve worked with A&K over the years, we’ve refined some of our offerings based on member feedback and engagement. These journeys reflect members’ variety of interests including rich cultural and historical experiences and rest and relaxation,” a Wheels Up spokesperson told Travel + Leisure. “Our teams collaborated to put together a list of destinations that would have something for everyone: history in Egypt, adventure in the Peruvian Amazon, wildlife in Kenya.”

Wheels Up is a private jet company that provides members with on-demand aviation services via a 1,500-strong fleet that ranges from Citation X to Gulfstream G450 aircraft. Members can book a range of services, from full charters to shared flights to seats on scheduled shuttles. Beyond the exclusive Abercrombie & Kent journeys, membership benefits include a special partnership with Delta for when members fly commercial, private fêtes at marquee events like the Super Bowl and Art Basel, and travel concierge services provided by Virtuoso-affiliated travel agency Four Hundred.

Learn more about Wheels Up memberships and the company’s partnership with Abercrombie & Kent here.

