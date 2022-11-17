Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul are among the safest cities in the world, according to a new study

When travelling, especially solo, looking for destinations that are safe and comfortable is probably one of the first things you look for. A travel insurance company has recently released the list of the world’s safest cities, to make your international travel plans a whole lot easier.

It’s always fun to explore the world. Places around the globe are known for their unique features. The Northern Lights up in the extreme north, live volcanoes, mesmerising lakes and beautiful hilltops are some of the many bountiful offerings of nature.

Another parameter most of us look at when planning a trip, especially as women travellers or solo backpackers, is the safety that a said destination has to offer. While there are plenty of personal experiences of travellers, friends and family to choose from, a statistical list that covers it all is surely something that takes precedence.

So, travel insurance company Berkshire Hathway Travel Protection recently released a new report, which tags the worlds 15 safest cities. Take a look!

Safest cities in the world

According to the report, the parameters to decide on the winners included survey responses. These surveys collated data from worldwide safety and crime indexes, to be able to determine which ones are the safest cities in totality. And while we do know that as long as you’re careful, travelling anywhere can be a safe enough option, these destinations will surely let you be at ease.

These are the safest cities in the world:

Reykjavik (Iceland)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Montreal (Canada)

Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

Seoul (South Korea)

Singapore (Singapore)

Tokyo (Japan)

Berlin (Germany)

London (England)

Sydney (Australia)

Barcelona (Spain)

Honolulu (Hawaii, the USA)

Rome (Italy)

Dubai (The UAE)

Paris (France)

Read more about the survey and the cities tagged safest in the world here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Annie Spratt/Unsplash

This story first appeared here.