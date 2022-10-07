UAE’s New Visa Rules Is Happy News For Tourists And Professionals: Everything To Know

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made some changes in its visa rules and it is raining good news for travellers. From longer stay durations to helping talented professionals find a job without complications, the UAE is making things easier for everyone. Here are all the details.

Last month, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) of the United Arab Emirates first spoke about the country’s Advanced Visa System. On October 3, it officially came into existence.

The system, which was approved by the cabinet in April, aims to fully transform the country’s residency and immigration policies, making it easier for the people who want to shift to the land of desert and surreal sunsets.

All the changes that have been implied in the UAE’s new visa system

Changes for tourists

The biggest and most welcoming change is giving out a tourist visa for a longer duration. Before the new policy came into existence, UAE used to give a 30-day tourist visa which has now been expanded to 60 days.

Moreover, a flexible multi-entry visa, allotted for five years, was also introduced. It allows visitors to stay in the country for 90 days at a stretch.

There is also good news for professionals looking to shift to the UAE. A job exploration visa will allow job seekers to find a position easily without the requirement of a sponsor or a host. New graduates from the top 500 universities in the world and professionals who fall under the first, second or third skill level classification of the Ministry of Human Resources can apply for the job exploration visa in the UAE.

Changes in the Golden Visa

Golden Visa, which was introduced to attract the highly affluent of the world to the country, also underwent some changes. People that have exceptional skills like medical professionals, researchers and others belonging to the scientific fields along with investors and entrepreneurs were eligible to apply for a Golden Visa.

However, if a Golden Visa holder stayed out of the country for six months straight, they lost their residency, which is not the case anymore. The visa holders can stay out of the UAE for as long as they need to without losing their residency now. Another change is that visa holders can now sponsor their family members as well. This amendment allows the family to stay in the UAE if the visa holder dies until the visa remains valid.

According to a report by the Gulf News, Major General Sultan Yousef Al Nuaimi, the Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs confirmed the news. He said, “The updated visa system is characterised by the multiplicity of types of residency and the addition of new ones to suit all categories of investors, entrepreneurs, talented scientists and specialists, early students, graduates, pioneers of humanitarian work, the first line of defence and skilled Labour in all fields.”

“In addition to alleviating burdens and simplifying procedures, adding new benefits for residency holders and separating residency from the employer, which contributes to improving the quality of life and making the experience of living, working and investing in the UAE a pleasant and happy one,” the report also mentioned.

Main and Feature Image Credit: ZQ Lee/Unsplash

This article first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.