The Dior yacht Spa Cruise is setting sail

Looking for a quick relaxing getaway from the busy runways? Dior Spa Cruise titled “Stunning Excellence” is set to return to celebrate Paris couture week beginning from July 3 till July 14.

On the Dior Spa Cruise that sails around the beautiful river Seine, you get to enjoy a wellness spa that relaxes both your mental and physical well-being. The cruise will depart from Port Henri IV, near Île Saint-Louis, the French luxury house, and will offer two wellness retreats of treatment and fitness. You can either pick one or both for that exceptional wellness retreat.

The two hour face or body treatments include seven options: Dior prestige high precision, Dior powered Hydrafacial, Kobi-Dior, Constellation, D-Balance, D-Tissue, and New Look. They are all available at the price of €680 EUR each. The Dior Spa Cruise’s six fitness options are: Detox flow, Yoga flow, HIIT, Respirology & Postural Stretching, Mobility and Pilates Flow. The fitness options are available at the price of €280 EUR each. The most expensive option for the cruise is a 240 minute Croisière Soin & Wellness package for €960 EUR.

On the 1,290 square-foot upper deck, you can witness views of Parisian monuments like the Notre-Dame cathedral, Musée d’Orsay, and Grand Palais while you lay on the lounge chairs. There’s even a juice bar, a pool, and a lounge area. Below the deck, reception room offers Dior skin care and fragrances, all decorated in the brand’s signature toile de jouy.

Head over to Dior, if you want to make a reservation for the retreat on river Seine.