Dual Citizenship: 7 countries where ancestry yields passports

Most of us are familiar with the blue, white, and red passports issued based on the country of birth or residence. However, there’s an intriguing alternative known as the Ancestry Passport, obtained based on one’s lineage. In other words, your parents, grandparents, or even great-grandparents could hold the golden ticket to dual citizenship for you.

Whether you’re reconnecting with your family heritage, pursuing work opportunities, or simply seeking the convenience of a second passport, there are many compelling reasons to explore the possibilities of an Ancestry Passport. Fortunately, at least 50 countries grant citizenship by descent. Yet, the process can range from straightforward in some nations to complex and bureaucratic in others.

What is an Ancestry Passport?

Countries that follow the principle of jus sanguinis, meaning ‘right of blood’, can grant citizenship to individuals who can prove their familial connection to that country. Needless to say, this needs to be substantiated with relevant birth certificates and documents stating their connection to the country through ancestry.

Obtaining an Ancestry Passport not only opens doors to multiple countries, but also comes with social, financial, and cultural benefits. It even allows for political participation in both countries and renders an enhanced safety cushion.

Countries that offer passports through ancestry

While close to 50 countries offer passports by descent, we have compiled a list of seven sought-after nations where the chance of procuring this document is relatively high.

1) Germany

Up for weekends laced with strolls around the Brandenburg Gate and Bavarian road trips? Rejoice in all that comes with a German passport, which you can obtain through ancestry if your parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents were born in Germany.

To provide further clarity, certain combinations of conditions apply. For instance, if you were born before 1975 and your father held legal German citizenship, or if you were born after 1975 and either of your parents were legal German citizens, you meet the criteria.

Delving deeper into the past, you can also qualify for citizenship if one or more of your grandparents or great-grandparents were German, including those whose citizenship was revoked under the Nazi rule on political, racial, or religious grounds between 1933 and 1945. Additionally, if you aren’t fluent in the language or need clarity regarding eligibility and the application process, reach out to a citizenship service and genealogical research firm like Polaron.

2) Poland

Brace yourself for unlimited pierogi (Polish dumpling), and red borscht while rekindling your Polish roots. If you succeed in establishing a direct lineage to a Polish citizen, whether it’s through your parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents, you’ll be eligible for dual citizenship.

Bear in mind that your connection should’ve been a citizen of Poland at the time of your birth. The only catch, however, is that the paperwork demands consistency in citizenship through the lineage. In other words, if your grandparents were Polish but your parents didn’t acquire Polish citizenship, you won’t be eligible for the Polish Ancestry Passport. Additionally, the legal proceedings are fraught with complex paperwork and meetings with attorneys. We recommend reaching out to Polaron or Nomad Capitalist to streamline the proceedings.

3) Spain

The land of sun, sand, and soccer has captivated the curious traveller for eons. But claiming citizenship to Spain must yield a different joy altogether. You can secure a Spanish passport through ancestry if your parents are Spanish citizens, or if both of them were born in Spain, or if your grandparents are Spanish, or if you were adopted by a Spanish national before your 18th birthday.

In accordance with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, you must legally live in the country for one year before applying for citizenship.

4) Greece

The coffee culture, Mediterranean climate, and Cycladic homes of Greece draw tourists from around the world. The best part? The Greek government values family ties and intergenerational connection to the Hellenic heritage by providing passports based on ancestry.

So, if you have proof of direct lineage to a Greek parent or grandparent, you’re in luck. You’ll need birth certificates, marriage certificates, and any other documents of evidence specified by the Greek citizenship laws.

5) Ireland

The Emerald Isle, Ireland, also grants citizenship based on descent. If either of your parents is Irish and born in Ireland, you’re automatically considered an Irish citizen. Moreover, you can get an Irish Ancestry Passport if one of your grandparents was born in Ireland, or if one of your parents was an Irish citizen at the time of your birth, even though they weren’t born in Ireland.

To get the passport, you first need to apply for ‘Foreign Birth Registration’, a process that may take up to a year.

6) Ghana

Drumming, dancing, and a rich heritage make Ghana a unique playground of cultural and culinary vibrance. If you have a parent or grandparent of Ghanaian lineage, there’s no better time to rekindle your association with the country.

In 2019, Ghana announced the ‘Year of Return’, which aimed at motivating members of the African diaspora, particularly the Black Americans who descended from the victims of the transatlantic slave trade, to return to their homeland. Building on this, Ghana has launched a decade-long project called ‘Beyond the Return’, which aims at bolstering tourism in the country and addressing citizenship concerns for people of African descent, whose parents or grandparents are not Ghanaian.

To apply for a Ghanaian Ancestry Passport, start by submitting a formal application to the Ministry of Interior in Ghana.

7) UK

Getting a British passport is a long-winding process, which can span over a few years. For starters, you must prove that one of your grandparents was born in the UK, and then apply for a UK Ancestry Visa. The next steps include staying in the country for a minimum of 5 years, applying for permanent settlement, holding that status for a year, and then applying for citizenship.

The process is undoubtedly wearisome, but yields terrific benefits like the right to vote in UK elections, the right to claim public funds, access to the National Health Services (NHS), and work and study in the UK, among others.

Ancestry passport – Eligibility & Process

Once you’ve earmarked the country whose Ancestry Passport you want, you must establish your direct lineage to that nation. Follow it up by collecting ancestral documentation like your ancestor’s birth certificate, naturalisation records, and citizenship documents. Thereafter, fill out the citizenship application forms as per the country’s policies. While some countries require you to be fluent in their native language, others demand residency for a minimum period. We recommend associating with a citizenship service and genealogical research firm for a hassle-free experience.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Milosz Kubiak/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

FAQs

How can I use my Ancestry Passport?

An Ancestry Passport provides dual citizenship. This enhances the travel avenues by opening gates to new countries. It also has several social, political, financial, and cultural benefits.

Are Ancestry Passports recognised internationally?

Yes, Ancestry Passports are recognised internationally.

How can I obtain an Ancestry Passport?

After establishing direct lineage, you must procure the relevant ancestral documents and fill out application forms. Additionally, one must abide by country-specific laws, which include speaking the native language, residing in the country for a certain number of years, etc.