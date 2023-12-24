City of lights at zero cost: Your guide to the best free experiences in Paris

Paris stands as one of the finest destinations in the world, gracing the bucket list of almost every aspiring traveller. With a plethora of activities and iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles, not to mention the allure of decadent French cuisine, the “City of Lights” offers a rich tapestry of experiences. While a vacation to France might seem like a potentially expensive affair, savvy travellers can find the best and most captivating things to do in Paris for free.

Despite our yearning to splurge on vacations, the reality is often tethered to our travel budget. But that doesn’t mean we have to hold back on experiencing the best of Paris. Several attractions and monuments in the French capital graciously welcome visitors for free, and we have compiled a list of such experiences, showcasing the things to do in Paris for free.

A guide to the free things to do in Paris

Watch the Eiffel Tower light show from Parc du Champ de Mars

A trip to Paris would be incomplete without experiencing the allure of the Eiffel Tower. A symbol since 1889, this iconic monument attracts travellers from across the globe to the city of love. Rather than spending money climbing the Eiffel Tower, why not enjoy the beauty of its glittering lights from Parc du Champ de Mars? This beautiful garden stretches far and wide, making it the ideal place to appreciate the Eiffel Tower’s might and glory.

Observe the river Seine from the Pont Alexandre III

Pont Alexandre III, a stunning deck arch bridge spanning the river Seine and connecting the Champs-Élysées to the Eiffel Tower, is a true gem. The ornate bridge feels like a jewel along the river, enhancing the beauty of the river and standing as a grand entrance to the iconic Eiffel Tower. Pont Alexandre III is the best spot to witness all the lively scenes along the Seine and enjoy fantastic views of the tower.

Explore the Champs-Élysées

The Champs-Élysées is the most iconic street in Paris, connecting the Place de la Concorde and Arc de Triomphe. It is the city’s best shopping centre, featuring flagship stores of some of the biggest brands along its picturesque stretch. Immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Louis Vuitton flagship store, resembling a contemporary art museum. Visit Ladurée to explore the diverse macaroon flavours and truly connect with your inner Parisian as you stroll the Champs-Élysées.

Capture memories at the Arc de Triomphe

After enjoying a long walk from Place de la Concorde along the Champs-Élysées, you will arrive at the magnificent Arc de Triomphe. This national monument is the centre of Bastille Day celebrations, and you can learn about its construction history by visiting the premises. Take pictures of the grand structure and marvel at its beauty.

Contemplate Mona Lisa’s famous smile at the Louvre

Head to the world-famous Louvre Museum, home to iconic artworks like the Mona Lisa, The Coronation of Napoleon, Dante and Virgil, and The Wedding Feast at Cana. Surprisingly, you can enjoy this experience for free on the first Friday of every month after 6 pm (except in July and August) and on July 14. Visitors under the age of 18 and residents of the European Economic Area aged 18 to 25 can also visit the Louvre without paying an entry fee.

Enjoy breathtaking views of Paris from Sacré-Coeur

Perched on top of the Butte Montmartre, the Basilique du Sacré-Coeur de Montmartre offers one of the best views of the capital. This historical and religious monument is an excellent example of Roman-Byzantine architecture. Admission to Sacré-Coeur is free for all, allowing you to appreciate the beauty of the Basilica or soak in the charm of Paris from the iconic steps leading to the monument.

Witness the majesty of Notre Dame

The Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris, a monumental symbol in France, tragically succumbed to fire in 2019. Currently undergoing repairs, Notre Dame is expected to reopen in December 2024. Meanwhile, you can gaze at Notre Dame from afar and embrace the beauty of this grand church.

Have a picnic at Luxembourg Gardens

The lush and manicured lawns of Jardin du Luxembourg make for the perfect background for soaking up the sun, enjoying the outdoors and having a fun picnic. Spanning over 25 hectares, the garden features French and English garden designs, geometric forests, fountains, large ponds, apple orchards, rose gardens and much more. The garden also hosts free exhibitions and concerts for everybody to enjoy.

Explore the galleries of Musee d’Orsay

Immerse yourself in the world of paintings, historical photographs and sculptures at the Musee d’Orsay, featuring masterpieces like the Little Dancer Aged Fourteen, Bal du Moulin de la Galette, Polar Bear, and Van Gogh’s self-portrait. Similar to the Louvre, the Musee d’Orsay grants free entry with a reservation on the first Sunday of every month. Visitors under the age of 18 and residents of the European Economic Area aged 18-25 can also enjoy free entry throughout the week.

Attend festivals at Parc de la Villette

Paris hosts vibrant festivals throughout the year, uniting people through art, music and film. Parc de la Villette serves as a cultural centre with a multi-disciplinary arts and culture venue, attracting over 10 million visitors annually. The park hosts musical concerts, art exhibitions, and, in the summer, the famous Cinéma en Plein Air festival, featuring free outdoor film screenings. Another highlight is the Paris Plages, where the park installs artificial beaches for water-themed enjoyment.

Experience Parisian street shopping at Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen

Shift from the high-end luxuries of the Champs-Élysées to the Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen for a taste of Parisian street shopping. This renowned flea market sprawls across five streets, offering a diverse array of antiquities like 17th-century furnishings, vintage jewellery, old books, records, and more amidst the lively atmosphere.

Visit the historic Cimetière du Père Lachaise

For an adventurous and historical experience, explore the Père Lachaise Cemetery. With over 70,000 graves, it is the most prestigious necropolis in Paris, the resting place of iconic figures such as Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, Edith Piaf and Frédéric Chopin.

Embrace the beauty of Galeries Lafayette Haussmann

Renowned as the most iconic department store in Paris, Galeries Lafayette is a must-visit for a taste of the fashion capital’s style and glamour. Housing a range of brands, from budget-friendly options like Levi’s to high-end brands like Chanel, the store is a one-stop shop for global clothing brands. Additionally, the rooftop of Galerie Lafayette offers one of the best free views of the Eiffel Tower.

Discover art, science and history at Paris’s free museums

Several museums in Paris generously offer free entry to art lovers all year round. Some notable museums to explore include the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, Maison de Balzac, Musée Bourdelle, Musée Carnavalet – Histoire de Paris, Musée Curie and Maison de Victor Hugo.

(Feature image credit: Shutterstock)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are there any free museums in Paris?

Yes, many free museums in Paris stand as some of the city’s best attractions. You can visit the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, Maison de Balzac, Musée Bourdelle, Musée Carnavalet – Histoire de Paris, Musée Curie and Maison de Victor Hugo for free.

– Can I visit the Eiffel Tower for free?

While you can enjoy a view of the Eiffel Tower without charge, reaching the top requires purchasing an entry ticket.

– Can I visit famous cemeteries like Père Lachaise for free?

Yes, you can visit famous cemeteries like Père Lachaise for free.

– Is entry to the Sacré-Cœur Basilica free?

Yes, you can visit the Sacré-Cœur Basilica for free.

– Are there free events in Paris throughout the year?

Yes, popular venues like the Parc de la Villette host free events throughout the year.

– Can I see any historical sites for free in Paris?

Yes, exploring historical sites like the Sacré-Cœur, Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Luxembourg Gardens and Notre Dame are among some of the free things to do in Paris.

– How can I explore Paris on a budget without missing out on the experience?

Efficiently plan your itinerary before arriving in the city. Many monuments offer free entry on designated days for tourists. By aligning your visit with these specific days, you can enjoy the experience while saving on admission fees.