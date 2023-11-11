Chopard opens its first hotel at Place Vendôme, Paris

Following the growing trend where high-end fashion brands expand into the hospitality realm, Chopard has now also announced its first hotel in the finest location of Paris, the Place Vendôme.

Place Vendôme is located in the district number one of Paris, surrounded by all the city’s most loved highlights, from the Seine to Champs-Élysées to the Musée du Louvre. The square itself is also filled with beautiful flagship stores of Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and many others.

Chopard, a loyal resident of the area, has now finally decided to take things to the next level. The brand’s first hotel will be located on top of its boutique store, and will be called 1 Place Vendôme.

With only 15 suites, 1 Place Vendôme is renovated from the former Hôtel de Vendôme, and is essentially too intimate to be a hotel. The brand is taking intimacy really serious here, as only the valued customers of Chopard will be granted access.

Valued guests will be welcomed into the understated salon with a cosy fireplace, a monumental Murano glass necklace by Jean-Michel Othoniel, the house’s Animal World collection-inspired mosaic, plus many other unique elements.

Each of the 15 suites also has something spectacular about them. While Suite Paraiba has a pink-crystal lamp and porcelain bathroom taps, Appartement Chopard features abstract art on the gilded ceilings, and a private balcony.

Although the property may be known as the Chopard hotel, the Scheufeles are determined to not take that route. Karl-Fritz Scheufele, son of co-president Karl-Friedrich Scheufele told WWD that “As a family, we decided that since we have an address that is so prestigious and storied, it would be a shame to stick a name on it.”

1 Place Vendôme is now open for pre-reservation via the website.

