How to spend 48 hours in Copenhagen, the second-best city in the world

According to the latest Global Liveability Index, Copenhagen recently earned the second spot as one of the world’s best cities. With many attractions spread across the city’s historic centre, it makes for the perfect place to pack many experiences even on a short trip. Here’s an ideal itinerary if you’ve got only 48 hours in Denmark’s capital.

This itinerary will help you make the most of your 48 hours in Copenhagen, taking you through various activities — from historical attractions, palaces, and architectural museums to chic neighbourhoods. And with the Copenhagen Card, which includes entry to over 80 attractions, you can also avail an unlimited use of public transport, including the metro, bus system, and a great harbour bus.

48 hours in Copenhagen

Day 1

Canal Cruise

Start your day with a canal cruise from Stromma, where you’ll have the opportunity to see numerous top attractions in Copenhagen. The almost two-hour-long cruise sails through the picturesque neighbourhoods lined with colourful houses and private boats, giving you a sneak peek at the locals’ life. You can also see architectural wonders such as Copenhill, the Crane hotel, and various works by BIG architectural firm.

The cruise is also the best way to take a shot of The Little Mermaid statue, which otherwise can be underwhelming compared to other attractions. The live narrator, with a touch of humour and a lot of local insights, is a huge plus.

The boats run every half hour, and there’s no need to book ahead. You just have to sit back, grab a drink and enjoy a duck’s eye view of this incredible city!

Storget Street

This bustling shopping street is renowned as one of Europe’s longest pedestrian thoroughfares. It offers an extensive array of stores catering to various budgets — from affordable roadside stalls to an impressive line-up of international labels such as Hermes, Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Or simply walk into one of the restaurants here to grab a quick bite.

The street is fun for non shoppers, too, as it shows glimpses of Copenhagen’s exquisite landmarks, attractions, quirky processions, unicycle performers, budding musicians and street entertainers.

The Round Tower

Located around the corner on Stroget Street, this spot offers some of the best views of the old city. This observatory, dating back to the 17th century, has a distinctive design that revolves around a hollow core. Check out the library hall that once served as the repository for the university’s entire book collection.

Christiansborg Palace

The palace shows 800 years of Danish Royal magnificence. Once the monarch’s residence, it stood as the seat of power for countless centuries. This site showcases an extraordinary collection of royal art treasures, ancient portraits, and resplendent palatial furniture.

Check out the Queen’s Tapestries at the Great Hall, which, at first glance, appear vibrant and intricately woven carpets. Upon closer inspection, they reveal harrowing and grisly scenes of the Second World War from the siege of Copenhagen during Hitler’s reign. It also shows the fall of the Berlin wall and man’s first landing on the moon.

Tivoli Gardens

Unlike many attractions and streets in Copenhagen that tend to wind down early, Tivoli Gardens stays open till 11 pm in summer. Considered a Copenhagen classic, the world’s second-oldest theme park is well worth a visit. In addition to exploring its charming grounds and exhilarating rides, partake in traditional games and live theatre performances, and walk through the Japanese garden.

Day 2

Use the harbour bus as the primary mode of transportation. Although not a bus, it is a boat that sails on Copenhagen’s harbour waters ferrying locals from one point to another. The route, while less touristy, is equally scenic as the canal cruise.

Island Brygge Harbour Bath

Easily accessible from the city centre, this is one of the most famous harbour baths. Consider jumping off for a swim in the refreshingly cold waters of the harbour, an experience offered only by select few in the world. The piers of Copenhagen are some of the cleanest in the world, with the quality of water checked every day.

The Danish Architecture Centre (DAC)

The whole area around the DAC has a beautiful boardwalk, from where you can see the locals reading, sunbathing, and relaxing. All in all, it has a great vibe!

Inside, So Danish!, the first permanent exhibition, tells the story of Danish architecture from the Viking Age to today. It also highlights the lesser-known buildings that have helped shape Denmark. You can also gain an insight of how the country is pioneering sustainable living practices. Take a free interactive audio guide and learn about modern innovations and the history of the Viking city.

Christianshavn

This posh neighbourhoods has trendy cafes, Michelin-starred restaurants, art galleries, green spaces, and colourful houses. It’s the perfect place for a leisure walk.

The Amalienborg Palace

It is the current residence of one of the world’s oldest monarchies. Compared to its predecessor, Christiansborg Palace, this palace is simple with fine clean lines. The fluttering flag atop the building indicates that the royals are currently in the palace. Visit during the Changing of The Royal Guard ceremony that happens every day at 12:00 noon. Or simply sit and have a moment to soak it all in from the palace square.

The Marble Church

The building stood as unfinished ruins for several years. After 145 years, it finally opened to the public in 1894. The characteristic copper-green dome is one of the city’s most impressive churches and offers some of the city’s best views. From here, head to Det Kongelige port to catch a ferry to Nyhavn.

Nyhavn

Colourful old buildings, restaurants, pubs, ale bars and ice cream places — this is quintessential Copenhagen. Picture the buzzing harbour, with hums of commercial ships, private boats, and local ferries in symphony with the sounds of Jazz.

Hans Christian Andersen, the famous Danish fairy-tale writer, conceived his stories such as The Tinderbox, Little Claus and Big Claus, and The Princess and the Pea here. Sit down here and unwind with a cocktail paired with seafood or the a comfort of a pizza.

Featured Image/ Hero Image courtesy: Nick Karvounis/Unsplash

All images courtesy: Shalbha Sarda

This article first appeared here.