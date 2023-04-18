Futuristic cities around the world: An example of unthinkable innovations

Until now, cities have been built on necessity. Defensible location, presence of natural resources and proximity to trade routes, among others, have all played a role in shaping up cities across the globe. But this is set to change. The cities in the future will be built on purpose. It won’t be all about humanoid robots, flying cars or whatever you have seen in sci-fi movies. The futuristic cities, apart from having obvious technological elements, will also have sustainability ingrained in them. In fact, it will be a fusion of the two. And, the plans for such urban centres are already afoot.

For you, we have prepared a list of five such proposals. Though the majority of the plans are yet to travel their distance from drawing board to land, they give us a glimpse of what the cities of tomorrow would look like. But, first, let’s understand why we need such cities.

Why does a futuristic city need to be sustainable?

According to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, “Urban areas are already home to 55 percent of the world’s population, and that figure is expected to grow to 68 percent by 2050.” Since urban living is the future, it is important that solutions to some of the major concerns, such as climate change, population etc should be rooted in its foundation. The cost of ill-planned urbanisation leads to crammed neighbourhoods, chaotic traffic, health challenges and a lot of other thorny issues. Hence, the development of futuristic cities that are sustainable creates a quality–filled decent environment for citizens to live in and shapes a constructive change.

Here are some of the most futuristic cities around the world