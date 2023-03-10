Hong Kong government announces the return of international cruises

Hong Kong cruises are making a comeback. From early March to early April, the city is welcoming five international cruise liners. They will be on their maiden trip to Hong Kong from around the world.

Hongkongers may remember that “seacations” were popular during the pandemic, especially when the city adopted strict flight and quarantine measures. The “cruise to nowhere” became an alternative for travel-deprived Hongkongers. Despite its strict vaccination and testing policies, the seascape proved to be a hit as it allowed voyages around the city’s waters in two and four-night packages.

The local cruise tourism is reviving

The government announced that there will be an international line-up of maiden cruise calls from different regions around the world. This includes Mein Schiff 5 of TUI Cruises from Germany, Borealis of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines from the UK, and MSC Poesia of MSC Cruises from Italy.

As a sign that local cruise tourism is reviving, one of Resorts World Cruises’ cruise ships is setting off for its inaugural tour from Hong Kong today. It is bringing more than 1,000 visitors from Southeast Asia. It’s also the first cruise with Hong Kong as its homeport since travel fully resumed in the city. Sometime this year, it will start making three departures per week, bringing new cruise experiences to travellers.

More Hong Kong cruises will be available

The Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) successfully secured 16 cruise lines to Hong Kong, with more than 150 ship calls. This move aims to bring back the city’s status as “a regional cruise hub and international travel destination,” according to Dane Cheng, executive director of HKTB.

He adds that Hongkongers can expect more cruise ships in the future. “HKTB will continue to drive the relaunch of international cruise itineraries and arrange for more ship calls to Hong Kong, as well as stepping up our promotions in visitor source markets,” he said.