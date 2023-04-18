Hong Kong’s best spots for a picture-perfect picnic

When the weekend arrives and the weather is right, there’s arguably no better way to spend a sunny afternoon than to have a picnic in Hong Kong. Whether it’s with family or friends, planned or impromptu, a picnic is a great way to enjoy a literal breath of fresh air and relish your favourite bites surrounded by scenic views! So, what are you waiting for? Grab a blanket, pack your basket with all the delicious things, and head to these scenic picnic spots with your favourite people.
Luckily, Hong Kong is filled with beautiful spots to hang around and relax for a few hours. If you’re looking to bring your furry friend along, there are plenty of pet-friendly choices as well. Or if you do not wish to carry food, various picnic spots have restaurants available for a quick bite or a proper meal. Or head over to the lesser-known ones for a quiet retreat. With the weather getting warmer in Hong Kong, there’s no excuse not to enjoy a day out in the sun.
So, for your next picture-perfect picnic, be sure to put these scenic locations around the town on your list.
Picnic in Hong Kong: The best spots to relax over the weekend
Victoria Peak Garden occupies the grounds of what was formerly the Mountain Lodge, a summer residence for Hong Kong’s governors during the colonial period. The picnic spot is a beautiful and bucolic green space towering high above Hong Kong. Only a 15-minute walk from the Peak Galleria, this lovely retreat exudes an old-school charm with its Victorian-style gazebos and landscaped gardens. A noticeably short hike up to the summit is the perfect way to conclude any picnic day.
Cyberport Waterfront Park is an expansive green lung where picnickers can enjoy flat stretches of grass and views of Lamma Island. It’s also a popular destination for dog owners and their furry friends. Aside from pups running around, kites and drones flying overhead are sure to add some entertainment to any alfresco meal. The nearby Fusion supermarket also makes it easy to re-stock food and drinks. Be sure to stick around for the scenic sunset—it’s the best part of the day.
Tamar Park is smacked in the middle of Admiralty, making it the picture-perfect place for amazing views of Victoria Harbour. Sitting adjacent to the Legislative Council Complex, the manicured lawns offer plenty of space for leisurely picnics and admiring the surrounding skyscrapers. It’s a popular spot for city dwellers who like to linger until the evening and watch Hong Kong light up at night.
Part of the fast-growing West Kowloon Cultural District promenade, Art Park offers fabulous waterfront views of the harbour. It also has dramatic sunsets to boot. When you’re not soaking up some sun or admiring the scenery, be sure to check out the rest of the district. There’s Nursery Park and new cultural centres like M+ or the nearby Hong Kong Palace Museum to put on your list. For a post-picnic activity, you can rent a SmartBike and cycle along the waterfront to take in the sights.
Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park offers a similar experience to Tamar Park but with fewer crowds. As it sits next to the waterfront, it’s become a go-to place for yoga, sports, sunbathing and, of course, picnics. While you’re there, treat yourself to a history lesson about the life of Sun Yat Sen, the Chinese revolutionary who lends his name to this green space. A statue of him stands in the centre of the lawn! Don’t miss the sculptures and reflecting pool on the waterfront promenade as well.
Mountainous backdrop, lush greenery and a placid body of water—Lantau Island’s Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre has all this and more. Though it’s technically part of Hong Kong Disneyland Park, Inspiration Lake is open to the public daily and has no admission fee. Add some activity to your picnic outing by renting a bike or a pedal boat to glide across the surface of the tranquil manmade lake. Given that it’s further away from downtown, Inspiration Lake also provides plenty of peaceful vibes if you go at the right time.
To escape city life and get a real change of scenery, take a 30-minute ferry ride from Wong Shek Pier in Sai Kung to the pastoral grounds of Tap Mun. The best place to picnic is the large grassy field that overlooks the sea and Sharp Peak. But be mindful of the wild cows that roam the meadow so that your lunch doesn’t get eaten by them. Since you’ve come this far, be sure to visit the 400-year-old Tin Hau Temple before you leave the island. Or if you’re up for it, you can always spend a night here camping! We recommend checking the transportation schedules before you depart.
If an evening picnic is what you’re after, claim a spot on the kilometre-long Kwun Tong Promenade for panoramic nighttime views of the harbour. You’ll also be treated to stunning views of the eastern part of Hong Kong Island. The vibe is more urban than tranquil. The former cargo handling area has been transformed into a lovely strip with a boardwalk and waterfront tree walk. There are also colourful, industrial-inspired art installations that light up and release mist at night. How romantic!
Sprawling across 22 hectares of green space on Tolo Harbour, Tai Po Waterfront Park is the largest park in Hong Kong. That means there’s no shortage of grassy areas for having a picnic. Not to mention, there’s also a kite-flying area, colourful flower displays, landscaped gardens, and the winding Spiral Tower. We recommend going to the tower for a better view of the surrounding scenery.
Don’t let the name confuse you—Jordan Valley Park is actually located in Kwun Tong. This former landfill site has really cleaned up over the years. Today, it’s a family-friendly destination for picnicking and other forms of leisure. The massive central lawn is where you’ll want to station yourself. But be sure to explore the park’s other features, including a kids’ playground, maze, bougainvillaea garden, and a radio-controlled model car racing circuit.
