10 Romantic destinations for every lovestruck couple

Whether you’re planning your honeymoon or looking to rekindle the romance with your partner, this curated list has a destination for every kind of couple’s getaway.

Romantic destinations for couples:

Who can resist the charm of azure waters, white sand beaches, and lush tropical surroundings, which characterise this stunning island paradise? Maldives is considered one of the most romantic destinations in the world for good reason. Enjoy utmost privacy in a far-flung island resort and soak in mesmerising sunsets with a bottle of bubbly and surreal views of the Indian Ocean from a private plunge pool in your overwater villa. With the concept of ‘one island, one resort,’ you have a whole range of options to choose from, be it luxurious hideaways or eco-friendly, sustainable getaways. Amp up the romance with private candlelit dinners by the beach, indulge in pampering at an underwater spa, set off on a sunset cruise, plan a private picnic on a castaway sandbank, or watch a movie on the beach under the starlit sky.

In Monaco, on the northern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, time truly stands still. With a favourable climate and spellbinding vistas, the country has, over the decades, become a favourite destination, especially for couples. Think world-class hotels, luxury spas, private beaches, cocktails by the sea, and lush gardens. For those looking to rekindle romance, the Principality is the perfect destination. From going on leisurely walks in one of the stunning gardens to savouring the finest cuisine, there is plenty that you and your partner can engage in here. And in case you needed any more reasons, Monaco also is home to the biggest hotel wine cellar in the world. In Monaco, you lose yourself in time but find yourself in love.

The crowning jewel of India, Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain a dreamy destination for couples. While the destination in its entirety is perfect, Gulmarg stands out for its scenic beauty, snow-covered peaks, and a range of adventure activities. While old-school romantics can find joy in day-long picnics in the forests, adventure enthusiasts can opt for adrenaline-fuelled activities such as skiing, horse riding, trekking etc. And if you’re the couple who likes to cherish the simple joys of living, there is the warm hospitality, an opportunity to visit the highest golf course in the world, the majestic views of the Himalayas, and frozen alpine lakes here.

Imagine walking down a boulevard lined with glittering lights or experiencing the first rays of the sun on a quiet hilltop with the view of the Danube. If you find these fascinating, Budapest must be on your bucket list. With cobblestoned medieval streets, magnificent art nouveau facades, and neogothic landmarks, Budapest’s fairy-tale cityscape awes couples with its blend of old heritage and cosmopolitan vibe. Rejuvenate at Széchenyi Thermal Bath, which is famous for its spas or spend a romantic evening at Magyar Állami Operaház or Hungarian State Opera. From the Aquincum, Royal Palace, and the Tomb of Gül Baba (Gül Baba türbéje) to the more contemporary Budapest Palace of Arts (Müpa) and art galleries displaying avant-garde paintings, Budapest is ideal for an oh-so-dreamy getaway.

Switzerland has typified romance in Bollywood movies, and is perfect for a romantic rendezvous with its glacial lakes, fine chocolates, snow-capped Alps, and postcardperfect towns. However, the ski resort town of Zermatt, with its freshly powdered ski pistes and the majestic Matterhorn framing it makes for an ideal romantic getaway. Preserving its original character till date, Zermatt is well suited for both summer and winter holidays. Visit the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise; the peak lift takes you up to the 360° viewing platform. The view from here is sure to give you goosebumps. Wander the pretty streets at night and stop by for a fondue dinner in one of the many restaurants. Or just cuddle up with your partner on a sunny terrace and enjoy the view of the most distinctive mountain in the world.

Located on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, Sharm El Sheikh is an Egyptian city whose proximity to the desert lends it an air of mystery and romance. If you and your partner are adventure junkies, this is the place to be. Go diving, snorkelling, or scuba diving in the Red Sea; there are also options for sailing, wind and kite-surfing, sky diving, or parachuting from a helicopter. With sandy toes and a great tan, make your holiday in Egypt an unforgettable experience by exploring magnificent coral reefs and some of the best diving destinations in the world such as Ras Mohammed National Park. You can bathe in the sun or cool down in the warm waters all year round. Turn your holiday into a pampering one by heading to a luxurious couple spa. From lavish hotels and resorts to individual villas, beach houses and budget apartments, there is a lot to choose from in the Hadaba area that is far away from the madding crowd.

Laid-back vibes, plenty of resorts, and adventurous nightlife—what’s not to love in Cancun? Situated on one of Mexico’s easternmost points, Cancun’s Hotel Zone or the Boulevard Kukulkan, where one finds the city’s all-inclusive hotels, overlooking the coast along with several private stretches of sand, is the perfect destination for couples looking for uninterrupted time. The downtown area or El Centro dotted with markets and lined with traditional restaurants is where you’ll get a chance to taste a slice of the local life. You can choose to stay at one of the many quaint hotels here too. With nearly 9,000 kilometres of pristine coastline and 10 Blue Flag beaches, Cancun is a tropical paradise to fall in love with your partner all over again.

Home to enormous palaces, chapels, and horsedrawn carriages, Prague has the potential to make anybody fall in love. Nicknamed the ‘City of a Hundred Spires’, Prague is home to Romanesque chapels and cellars, Gothic cathedrals, Baroque palaces and gardens, art nouveau buildings, and unique Cubist architecture. Beyond the clock, bridge, and the castle, there is so much more to explore! The finest way to experience Prague is on foot. Want to teleport yourself to the period of Mozart and Beethoven? Wander hand-in-hand with your spouse around the city’s ancient bridges and neighbourhoods where you can hear buskers performing classical music. Spend your evening by the Vltava River, where you can savour one dish after another from the local farmers’ and gourmet markets.

The first romantic city that comes to mind when you think of France is Paris. But there is much more to this fine country. For a romantic vacation, our pick is Champagne, two hours from Paris. The region recently made an appearance in the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. Laced with history, the region beckons lovers not just for its eponymous wine, but also its stunning vineyards, wine tours, and warm people. While here discover the hillsides (Hautvillers, Haÿ, and SaintNicaise) and cellars (of brands like Pommery, Veuve-Clicquot, Ruinart) that were recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2014, partake in canoeing at one of the six beaches of Lake Der, meet the winemakers, prepare a country basket for lunch in the vineyards, or simply go birdwatching at the pond of La Horre.

With the confluence of cultures, colours, and sounds, Istanbul provides a rich sensory experience that one cannot afford to miss. Surrounded by water, this transcontinental metropolis has an oldworld allure and offers a myriad of romantic possibilities. Head to the Michelin-starred restaurants like Turk Fatih Tutak, Neolokal, or Araka with your loved one to relish a great meal. With its gorgeous ancient sites, bustling nightlife, festivals of art and music, and shopping arcades, Istanbul transports you to another world. The city has long shorelines as two large bodies of water— Marmara Sea and Black Sea—surround it; you can spend your time by the beach admiring the setting sun and indulging in the sweet art of doing nothing.

