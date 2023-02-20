The cosiest Airbnbs in Hong Kong for a getaway

Not all of us like being told when to have breakfast or the last meal of the day (especially when we are on vacation). A first-world problem, perhaps, but still enough to make you wish for an alternative way to spend your holiday. That’s where Airbnb comes in. Apart from the many flexibilities, Airbnbs offer topline accommodation and gobsmacking views. In Hong Kong, we’re but a stone’s throw away from misty mountains, sandy beaches, and sleepy towns. So, if you’re looking to prolong the tranquillity, the Airbnbs in Hong Kong are on hand to host you for an extended stay and ensure that you leave well-rested and relaxed.
Sometimes all you need is a good cosy-up with nothing but serene vibes – preferably with a mug of coffee in hand. And the best place to experience all of that? An Airbnb cabin with stunning views. Of course, you can always catch your breath at one of the city’s many (admittedly excellent) resorts and spas, but there’s nothing quite like a stay in a cosy cabin to help you fully de-stress and recharge. Below, we have listed the best Airbnbs in and around Hong Kong for a memorable getaway.
Please note: The exact locations of the Airbnb properties will be revealed only after you make your bookings.
The best Airbnbs to book in Hong Kong
Residing in the tranquil village of Lamma’s Pok Kok, this sleepy two-bedroom cottage is just a 25-minute ferry ride away from Hong Kong’s Central district and five minutes by boat from the main town of Yung Shue Wan. The cottage has one double and one single bedroom. The three-story house is a private abode that features a garden with a trampoline and roof with 360-degree views of the ocean.
This three-bedroom open-plan home is just ten minutes from the beach and moments from bustling Sai Kung Town. Boasting a quiet oasis with lush views of Hong Kong greenery, you and your guests will have access to both floors of the house and all the amenities that come with the property.
Four kilometres from Mui Wo pier, this bright, modern home is located in Pui O village, three minutes uphill from the road. Close to hiking trails and the ocean, go for long walks during the day and come home to a large rooftop, barbecue, and enviable sunset views.
Akin to a castle, this luxurious villa accommodates eight guests across six bedrooms, a ginormous private garden, gym, sauna and heated swimming pool with jacuzzi — complete with sea views. What more could you ask for?
It comes as no surprise to learn that this colonial Cheung Chau based mansion is often fully booked for months at a time. 20 minutes from the harbour, the secluded clifftop property sleeps eight guests and is fully equipped with a large sundeck, barbecue, bar and jacuzzi.
Renovated in an old French cottage style with Scandinavian influence, this 700 square feet Sai Kung oasis is spread across three storeys. Just 10 minutes from Sai Kung Town and close to public transport, its private outdoor terrace and barbecue make for lazy weekends.
If you’re a city buff through and through, this sleek studio in Hong Kong Island is for you. Find yourself waking up next to a glorious view of the Hong Kong cityscape. This top-floor apartment is still great for those in need of respite but still want to stay close to the action that happens in Hong Kong. Sip your morning cuppa at the charming terrace or have a late-night meal under the stars.
This tranquil lake house is located near Sai Kung Country Park and is a great option for those looking to disconnect in comfort. Expect a spacious three-bedroom duplex spread over three levels, complete with a rooftop equipped with a barbecue.
