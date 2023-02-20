The cosiest Airbnbs in Hong Kong for a getaway

Not all of us like being told when to have breakfast or the last meal of the day (especially when we are on vacation). A first-world problem, perhaps, but still enough to make you wish for an alternative way to spend your holiday. That’s where Airbnb comes in. Apart from the many flexibilities, Airbnbs offer topline accommodation and gobsmacking views. In Hong Kong, we’re but a stone’s throw away from misty mountains, sandy beaches, and sleepy towns. So, if you’re looking to prolong the tranquillity, the Airbnbs in Hong Kong are on hand to host you for an extended stay and ensure that you leave well-rested and relaxed.

Sometimes all you need is a good cosy-up with nothing but serene vibes – preferably with a mug of coffee in hand. And the best place to experience all of that? An Airbnb cabin with stunning views. Of course, you can always catch your breath at one of the city’s many (admittedly excellent) resorts and spas, but there’s nothing quite like a stay in a cosy cabin to help you fully de-stress and recharge. Below, we have listed the best Airbnbs in and around Hong Kong for a memorable getaway.

Please note: The exact locations of the Airbnb properties will be revealed only after you make your bookings.

The best Airbnbs to book in Hong Kong