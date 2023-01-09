Jazz up your Chinese New Year celebrations with these staycation deals

The festive season is upon us, but not everyone might have plans to fly out of the city. So, if you have no plans to travel, a Chinese New Year staycation is what you might need to relax after a long, challenging year. Besides, there aren’t many things better than bagging one of the brilliant Hong Kong hotel deals.
Nowhere does Lunar New Year quite like Hong Kong, and many hotels in Hong Kong offer amazing staycation offers for the Chinese New Year. The Hong Kong hotels are some of the bests in the world, and we can’t think of too many things that make us feel better than getting away for a lush mini break right on our doorstep.
We have handpicked some of our favourite staycation deals that will form the most festive of bases. In short, if you’re looking to spend your Lunar New Year holidays in a place that will bathe you in glorious festive vibes, these are the hotels for you. But do you wish to go big on the festive feels? You can also stay in these luxury havens on Lunar New Year’s Day! After all, there’s nothing quite like waking up to world-class Hong Kong hospitality ready to cater to your every festive need.
Curl up against fluffy linens or spend a little me time by the pool – it’s time to enter the brand-new year with a bang with these Chinese New Year staycation deals.
Best Chinese New Year staycation deals in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Overlooking the breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is the perfect destination to get into the holiday spirit. A limited festive Club Escape staycation offer is up for grabs until February 28, 2023. Enjoy 10% savings on retail products at The Mandarin Spa, The Mandarin Salon, and The Mandarin Barber. A complimentary breakfast and evening cocktails will all be a part of this exclusive deal.
2 /5
Relax, recharge and rejuvenate at Hotel ICON as it welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with events and traditional treats. The CNY Homecoming celebration package includes a lush stay and access to the open-air heated pool and open-air pool deck. All of this sounds too good to be true, right? Bookings are open till January 31 for stays until February 28.
3 /5
A memorable Lunar New Year getaway in the lap of luxury is waiting for you at Island Shangri-La. The Lunar Discoveries package includes a stay in the plush suite, Horizon Club access, daily breakfast, a traditional Chinese New Year pudding from their Michelin-starred restaurant and $2,000 worth of hotel credits you can redeem for family meals. You also get complimentary round-trip limousine transfers if you book a stay at the Island Shangri-La. Isn’t that cool?
4 /5
Celebrate the magical season with The Ritz-Carlton’s Spring Stellar-aberration package. Stay in a plush Deluxe room and enjoy a delectable breakfast in a bespoke in-room Chinese New Year set-up. You also get to savour the Chinese New Year ginger glutinous pudding and save 20% on selected spa treatments and dining venues in the hotel.
5 /5
Usher in Year of the Rabbit with Fullerton’s Auspicious Beginnings CNY package. You can enjoy a sumptuous complimentary breakfast and partake in a pour-painting rabbit-making class and the flower wall art workshop. Also, enjoy a 45-minute session in the indoor kids’ play zone and bring home a limited-edition Lunar New Year panda soft toy.