Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong for a festive getaway

Not everyone likes to be home for Christmas. Sometimes a change of scenery is what you need to get into the festive spirit. An incredible way to mark the end of a year in style is to whisk yourself off to a cosy bolthole for a Christmas staycation. Luckily, Hong Kong’s hotels offer the perfect answer to a cosy and relaxed Christmas away from home.
After three years of subdued celebrations, Christmas is set to return to Hong Kong with renewed energy. Festive offers will be more significant, Christmas lights will be brighter, and the city’s best hotels will pull out all stops to make Christmas 2022 a truly magical one.
Think designer Christmas trees in glossy Hong Kong hotels and cosy fireplace cliches you could imagine! There will be lavish black-tie suppers, carols by candlelight, and of course, cracking traditional lunches. Tuck into lavish afternoon teas with mince pies, sip on champagne while you listen to carols and take a stroll in the beautiful hotel lobbies – ideal for walking off the turkey.
Best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong
For the best festive getaways, here’s our pick of the best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong. These characterful Hong Kong hotels will guarantee you a very merry Christmas.
Hurry, the rooms are selling out fast!
(Feature image credit: pxhere.com)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Enchanted Stay at Nutcracker Suite, Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La
- Festive Wonder Staycation at Mandarin Oriental
- Christmas Getaway at Hotel ICON
- The Pawfect Stay: Christmas Edition at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
- Whimsical Festive Voyage Staycation at The Peninsula Hong Kong
- Festive Escape at The Grand Hyatt
A memorable Christmas getaway in the lap of luxury is waiting for you at the Nutcracker Suite of Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La. A plush suite will transform into a majestic kingdom celebrating Noble Mr Nutcracker and all his festive friends. Also, expect a surprise in-suite visit from Santa Claus.
The Nutcracker Suite staycation includes a one-night stay, Horizon Club access, a cosy in-suite Christmas dinner and festive afternoon tea. If you book a stay at the Island Shangri-La, you also get complimentary round-trip limousine transfers. Isn’t that cool?
Overlooking the breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is the perfect destination to get into the holiday spirit with festive lights and the city’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display. A limited festive staycation offer is up for grabs until 16 December 2022 for stays on 24 and 25 December 2022. A complimentary breakfast and an opulent festive dinner buffet will all be a part of this exclusive deal.
Relax, recharge and rejuvenate at Hotel ICON, as it brings back ‘spa-cation’ this festive season. The package includes a stay at ICON 36 Partial Harbour View Room, a 60-minute body massage, a buffet breakfast, and access to the open-air heated pool. All of this sounds too good to be true, right?
If you are a foodie, you could also opt for the ‘food-cation’ that comes with a dinner buffet and a special price buffet breakfast for two at the award-winning restaurant, The Market.
This Christmas, give a special treat to your four-legged friends! The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, now welcomes guests to bring up to two pets for the ‘Pawfect Stay’ at the highest hotel in the world. The ‘Pawfect Stay’ package includes a lavish stay in the Grand Seaview Room or Deluxe Suite, complimentary pet-friendly amenities, one plush dog/cat bed, a picnic basket for two and a professional pet photography service. We bet the holiday season cannot ger better for you and your furry friend.
Celebrate the magical season with the Grande Dame’s ‘Whimsical Festive Voyage’ staycation from December 1 to December 23. Then, travel back in time to capture the nostalgic moments at the Grand Salisbury Station – a railway-themed festive installation located on the hotel’s first floor. In addition, you can take home an exclusive STAUB mini fondue set to make hearty Swiss fondue for a cosy winter soiree.
Treat your entire family to a luxurious staycation experience complete with world-class culinary experiences at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The hotel’s Festive Escape package includes festive-themed afternoon tea, a lunch buffet and a poolside festive barbeque dinner. Embrace the holiday spirit while journeying through the Nordic winter during your stay right here in Hong Kong.