Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong for a festive getaway

Not everyone likes to be home for Christmas. Sometimes a change of scenery is what you need to get into the festive spirit. An incredible way to mark the end of a year in style is to whisk yourself off to a cosy bolthole for a Christmas staycation. Luckily, Hong Kong’s hotels offer the perfect answer to a cosy and relaxed Christmas away from home.

After three years of subdued celebrations, Christmas is set to return to Hong Kong with renewed energy. Festive offers will be more significant, Christmas lights will be brighter, and the city’s best hotels will pull out all stops to make Christmas 2022 a truly magical one.

Think designer Christmas trees in glossy Hong Kong hotels and cosy fireplace cliches you could imagine! There will be lavish black-tie suppers, carols by candlelight, and of course, cracking traditional lunches. Tuck into lavish afternoon teas with mince pies, sip on champagne while you listen to carols and take a stroll in the beautiful hotel lobbies – ideal for walking off the turkey.

Best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong

For the best festive getaways, here’s our pick of the best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong. These characterful Hong Kong hotels will guarantee you a very merry Christmas.

