Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong for a festive getaway
30 Nov 2022 07:11 PM

Tania Tarafdar
Not everyone likes to be home for Christmas. Sometimes a change of scenery is what you need to get into the festive spirit. An incredible way to mark the end of a year in style is to whisk yourself off to a cosy bolthole for a Christmas staycation. Luckily, Hong Kong’s hotels offer the perfect answer to a cosy and relaxed Christmas away from home.

After three years of subdued celebrations, Christmas is set to return to Hong Kong with renewed energy. Festive offers will be more significant, Christmas lights will be brighter, and the city’s best hotels will pull out all stops to make Christmas 2022 a truly magical one. 

Think designer Christmas trees in glossy Hong Kong hotels and cosy fireplace cliches you could imagine! There will be lavish black-tie suppers, carols by candlelight, and of course, cracking traditional lunches. Tuck into lavish afternoon teas with mince pies, sip on champagne while you listen to carols and take a stroll in the beautiful hotel lobbies – ideal for walking off the turkey.

Best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong

For the best festive getaways, here’s our pick of the best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong. These characterful Hong Kong hotels will guarantee you a very merry Christmas

Hurry, the rooms are selling out fast!

(Feature image credit: pxhere.com)

Enchanted Stay at Nutcracker Suite, Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La
Enchanted Stay at Nutcracker Suite, Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La

A memorable Christmas getaway in the lap of luxury is waiting for you at the Nutcracker Suite of Island Shangri-La and Kowloon Shangri-La. A plush suite will transform into a majestic kingdom celebrating Noble Mr Nutcracker and all his festive friends. Also, expect a surprise in-suite visit from Santa Claus.

The Nutcracker Suite staycation includes a one-night stay, Horizon Club access, a cosy in-suite Christmas dinner and festive afternoon tea. If you book a stay at the Island Shangri-La, you also get complimentary round-trip limousine transfers. Isn’t that cool?

 

 

 

 

Address
Island Shangri-La, Supreme Ct Rd, Admiralty | Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Phone
852 2877 3838 | 852 2721 2111
Price per night
HKD48,000 ( Island Shangri-La ), HKD15,080 (Kowloon Shangri-La)
Make your reservations here

Festive Wonder Staycation at Mandarin Oriental
Festive Wonder Staycation at Mandarin Oriental

Overlooking the breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is the perfect destination to get into the holiday spirit with festive lights and the city’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display. A limited festive staycation offer is up for grabs until 16 December 2022 for stays on 24 and 25 December 2022. A complimentary breakfast and an opulent festive dinner buffet will all be a part of this exclusive deal.

 

 

 

Address
5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
852 2522 0111
Price per night
HKD6,088
Make your reservations here

Christmas Getaway at Hotel ICON
Christmas Getaway at Hotel ICON

Relax, recharge and rejuvenate at Hotel ICON, as it brings back ‘spa-cation’ this festive season. The package includes a stay at ICON 36 Partial Harbour View Room, a 60-minute body massage, a buffet breakfast, and access to the open-air heated pool. All of this sounds too good to be true, right?

If you are a foodie, you could also opt for the ‘food-cation’ that comes with a dinner buffet and a special price buffet breakfast for two at the award-winning restaurant, The Market.

 

 

 

 

Address
17 Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 3400 1000
Price per night
HKD2,820 
Make your reservations here

The Pawfect Stay: Christmas Edition at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
The Pawfect Stay: Christmas Edition at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

This Christmas, give a special treat to your four-legged friends! The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, now welcomes guests to bring up to two pets for the ‘Pawfect Stay’ at the highest hotel in the world. The ‘Pawfect Stay’ package includes a lavish stay in the Grand Seaview Room or Deluxe Suite, complimentary pet-friendly amenities, one plush dog/cat bed, a picnic basket for two and a professional pet photography service. We bet the holiday season cannot ger better for you and your furry friend.

 

 

 

 

Address
International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Rd W, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Phone
852 2263 2263
Price per night
HKD3,799 
Make your reservations here

Whimsical Festive Voyage Staycation at The Peninsula Hong Kong
Whimsical Festive Voyage Staycation at The Peninsula Hong Kong

Celebrate the magical season with the Grande Dame’s ‘Whimsical Festive Voyage’ staycation from December 1 to December 23. Then, travel back in time to capture the nostalgic moments at the Grand Salisbury Station – a railway-themed festive installation located on the hotel’s first floor. In addition, you can take home an exclusive STAUB mini fondue set to make hearty Swiss fondue for a cosy winter soiree.

 

 

 

Address
Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Phone
852 2910 1628 
Price per night
HKD2,680
Make your reservations here

Festive Escape at The Grand Hyatt
Festive Escape at The Grand Hyatt

Treat your entire family to a luxurious staycation experience complete with world-class culinary experiences at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The hotel’s Festive Escape package includes festive-themed afternoon tea, a lunch buffet and a poolside festive barbeque dinner. Embrace the holiday spirit while journeying through the Nordic winter during your stay right here in Hong Kong.

 

 

 

 

Address
1 Harbour Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Phone
852 2588 1234
Price per night
HKD2,880
Make your reservations here
Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

