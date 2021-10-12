Suite Staycation: Cordis celebrates 6 years, balancing lifestyle experiences with seasonal offers

Every Hongkonger knows life in our crazy, fast-paced city wouldn’t be bearable without the occasional getaway. That’s why we’re bringing you ‘Suite Staycation’, where we review some of the finest hotel suites in Hong Kong and Macau. Rated upon quality of accommodation, F&B and the perks which we experience — not to mention the pure ‘wow’ factor — our column brings you in-depth advice on where to spend your dollars when it comes to taking some well-deserved R&R.

We’ve been heading to Kowloon and New Territories more often these days, exploring and falling in love with districts that we’ve perhaps neglected in the past. Mong Kok is not a new neighbourhood by a far margin, but there’s definitely a lot to love there, from Ladies’ Market to Sneaker Street to a whole host of independent brands sprinkled amongst international heavyweights. And the food. Oh, the food! There’re fair few streets in our city that can compare to the overflowing options in these street carts and stalls.

In the centre of it all stands Cordis Hong Kong, a lifestyle hotel that boasts a Michelin-recognised restaurant, a world-class spa, a gorgeous rooftop pool, and, most stunning of all, a collection of more than 1,500 pieces of contemporary Chinese art.

In light of their 6th Anniversary and the changing season, we check in for a night at their one-bedroom executive suite and a delectable Hairy Crab Degustation Menu at Ming Court.

Tell us more about the room you stayed in.

The first thing you’ll notice is the view. Hong Kong’s cityscape is truly one to behold, and from the 39th floor, you get a full scope of how very dense and varied the terrain is on the Kowloon side. We won’t deny that we spent a fair few minutes trying to capture a seamless panoramic to show off on social media.

One-bedroom executive suite / Cordis Hong Kong

At 930 sq.ft, our one-bedroom executive suite is one of the most spacious we’ve stayed in. On top of a full living and dining area, it even comes with a fully equipped kitchen that would definitely be of interest for patrons seeking long-term stays. One highlight, though, was the 1.5-bathroom format — the convenience! The modernity!

We love the options with their Pillow Menu, but be sure to book this in during your stay confirmation as they may not have the options you want on the day of.

Bonus: Access to Club Lounge is complimentary at this tier. Privileges include personalised check-in and check-outs, a selection of afternoon tea treats from 3pm to 5:30pm as well as drinks and canapés from 6pm to 8pm.

We’re feeling peckish. What’s on the menu?

Ming Court

Ming Court is a gem of a restaurant with its own cellar featuring over 400 wines; a restaurant that seeks to pair authentic Cantonese dishes with great wines from around the world. I thoroughly enjoyed my dining experience here back in July, and arrived at dinner with understandably high expectations.





Hairy Crab Degustation Menu at Ming Court / Cordis Hotel

Curated by Executive Chef Li Yuet Faat, the new six-course Hairy Crab Degustation Menu, priced at HK$1,288 per person, is available daily during dinner until 28 November. The menu pairs the eponymous crustacean with a selection of deluxe ingredients such as caviar, bird’s nest and lobster. Guests can enjoy complimentary tea pairing or top up to wine pairing for their dining experience.

Our favourite courses included the Steamed Crab Meat Shanghainese Dumpling served with 500-Year Vintage Cold Brew Dian Hong Red Tea, and the Braised Superior Rich Broth with Crab Roe, Crab Meat and Bird’s Nest — a stunning amalgam of flavours and textures. The set also comes with a Steamed Whole Hairy Crab so be sure to watch a few YouTube videos beforehand if you’re a newbie.

The Garage Bar / Cordis Hong Kong

The Garage Bar

For those looking for a more unique drinks experience, Cordis’ outdoor food truck and craft beer destination is the spot to check out. Featuring almost 40 local and international craft beer labels, including its own private beer, TGB Golden Ale, The Garage Bar showcases two vintage Citroën vans that blend Western food truck favourites with traditional Asian flavours.

The Place

Breakfast the next morning was in The Place — Cordis’ spacious, sunlit buffet restaurant. We loved the comprehensive set up of international stations and sampled everything from the laksa to the soba noodles to the English Breakfast section. We even got the chance to brew our own traditional Hong Kong Milk Tea! After more than an hour of gluttony, we had to practically waddle out of the restaurant.

Hong Kong Milk Tea station at The Place / Cordis Hong Kong

Experiences to unwind?

Rooftop pool

Dive in and chill out. Set against an almost perfect 360° view of Kowloon, the tranquil rooftop swimming pool is excellent for a morning swim or a sunny, afternoon dip. Due to current government regulations, the capacity of the swimming pool has been reduced, so all guests are required to book a time slot on arrival date with each session limited to an hour.

Rooftop Pool / Cordis Hong Kong

Chuan Spa

Built upon the principals of Wu Xing — wood, fire, earth, metal, and water — relax under the expert hands of the therapists at Chuan Spa, preparing your body for a new week. Products in the range were created exclusively with a healthcare expert who specialises in Chinese Medicine and Naturopathy, so you’ll leave with your lymphatic system cleared and revitalised.

Walking tour

Not familiar with the district? Cordis offers a complimentary walking tour, offering staycationers a journey through the flavours, aromas and bustle of market shopping in Mong Kok.

So, in a nutshell: Worth a splurge?

Don’t sleep on Cordis. If it isn’t on your list yet, you should certainly add it now. The hotel’s myriad specialised local experiences will have you viewing Hong Kong through refreshed eyes. It’s also located right above Mong Kok MTR station — so you really can’t complain about the commute.