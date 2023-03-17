These hotels in Hong Kong are offering the best staycation packages for Easter

Staying in Hong Kong during Easter? We’ve found the best Kong Kong hotels for a staycation – the ones that will transport you to a world of luxury with brilliant complementary meals, spa sessions and more!

Staycations have become a staple in the city during the holiday and for good reason. It provides a fuss-free way to relax and enjoy the break. This year, Hongkongers can enjoy a four-day weekend for Easter! And if you’ve already planned ahead, you can take a day off right after the Tomb Sweeping holiday (that’s a whopping six-day vacation!). However, don’t think you’re missing out just because you’re not travelling during peak season. Instead, think of this as your opportunity to skip the crowd and enjoy a much-needed break from the daily grind.

Whether you want to splurge on food, participate in Easter activities, or simply unwind, you have a list of hotels to choose from! Let these hotels in Hong Kong spoil you with their packages, which include dining and spa credits, festive delights, and limited-time activities.

Below are our top picks of the best Easter staycations in Hong Kong. Have an egg-cellent holiday!

The best Easter staycation deals in Hong Kong you can’t miss!