These hotels in Hong Kong are offering the best staycation packages for Easter

Staying in Hong Kong during Easter? We’ve found the best Kong Kong hotels for a staycation – the ones that will transport you to a world of luxury with brilliant complementary meals, spa sessions and more!
Staycations have become a staple in the city during the holiday and for good reason. It provides a fuss-free way to relax and enjoy the break. This year, Hongkongers can enjoy a four-day weekend for Easter! And if you’ve already planned ahead, you can take a day off right after the Tomb Sweeping holiday (that’s a whopping six-day vacation!). However, don’t think you’re missing out just because you’re not travelling during peak season. Instead, think of this as your opportunity to skip the crowd and enjoy a much-needed break from the daily grind.
Whether you want to splurge on food, participate in Easter activities, or simply unwind, you have a list of hotels to choose from! Let these hotels in Hong Kong spoil you with their packages, which include dining and spa credits, festive delights, and limited-time activities.
Below are our top picks of the best Easter staycations in Hong Kong. Have an egg-cellent holiday!
The best Easter staycation deals in Hong Kong you can’t miss!
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Buffet-cation at JW Marriott
- Easter Ritz Kids Safari Package at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
- “Hello Hong Kong” Package at Conrad
- Time Together Package at Four Seasons Hong Kong
- Urban Escape Package at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
- Weekend Getaway Package at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
- Michelin-starred Journey Staycation at The Langham
- Spring Promotion Staycation Package at Kowloon Shangri-la
1 /8
Hop into the Easter holiday and enjoy a gastronomic retreat at JW Marriott. The Buffet-cation package allows guests to savour an alluring dinner buffet at The Lounge at night, relax in the guestroom, and start the day with a nourishing breakfast buffet. Guests staying from April 1 to April 10 can get an exclusive lucky bag with Japanese snacks as an Easter treat during the dinner buffet. Expect freshly made salads, signature wonton noodles, carved meats, and Asian bistro-inspired delights for the buffet.
2 /8
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong is inviting guests to a sky-high sanctuary for an egg-xtended family stay! The Easter Kids Safari Package is packed with fun activities including a night safari programme, an in-room tent experience, and family-friendly board games. There will also be a complimentary digital-based Easter scavenger hunt to keep your kids entertained throughout the holiday. In addition, you get to enjoy 20% savings at the hotel’s dining destinations on top of the complimentary breakfast.
3 /8
As Hong Kong ditches its quarantine, isolation, and vaccination requirements, the city is resuming back to normal. Conrad is welcoming travellers and staycation lovers back with this special room offer. Enjoy a stay in the elegantly designed guest room, complete with views of Hong Kong’s spectacular skyline. Splurge on award-winning delicacies, thanks to the complimentary HKD 800 dining credits on in-room dining and all hotel restaurants.
4 /8
What’s Easter without an egg hunt? The Four Season’s Time Together room package comes with a chocolate honey crumble “soil” topped with sweet treats of marshmallows and cookies. So, guests can hunt for buried treasures of Easter chocolate eggs. While the package is designed for families, you can also get 50% off if you book a second room for your friends. Other fun activities include face painting, and a “Grab an Egg” claw machine game.
5 /8
Unwind this Easter and treat yourself to a rejuvenating staycation! Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s Urban Escape staycation takes you away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The package includes HKD 1,000 spending credit per night, which you can use on dining or spa. What a treat!
6 /8
Go on a weekend getaway this Easter at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong! Their aptly-named Weekend Getaway package is complete with daily breakfast at Clipper Lounge or Café Causette. Pamper yourselves with the HKD 800 complimentary credit, available for use on dining or spa. End your stay with a late check-out at 3 pm, so you don’t have to rush through the day.
7 /8
Spice up your staycation with a stellar dining journey, thanks to The Langham’s staycation! The offer includes one-night luxury accommodation at the hotel, daily breakfast for two, and a six-course tasting menu at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, T’ang Court. This is perfect for those wanting to try world-class Cantonese dishes such as Baked Stuffed Crab Shell with Crab Meat, Braised Imperial Bird’s Nest with Shredded Sea Cucumber, and more. You also get complimentary access to the Health Club and rooftop swimming pool!
8 /8
Welcome the arrival of spring at Kowloon Shangri-la’s staycation package! It features a majestic stay in one of the hotel’s guest rooms, daily breakfast for two, a dinner buffet at Café Kool, and a special welcome amenity. If you’re staying with your little ones, you can take them to the playroom for an afternoon of fun.