Every Hongkonger knows life in our crazy, fast-paced city wouldn’t be bearable without the occasional getaway. That’s why we’re bringing you ‘Suite Staycation,’ where we review some of the finest hotel suites in Hong Kong and Macau. Rated upon quality of accommodation, F&B and the perks which we experience — not to mention the pure ‘wow’ factor — our column brings you in-depth advice on where to spend your dollars when it comes to taking some well-deserved R&R. This month we review a unique art-inspired luxury stay at K11 Artus.

As part of the Victoria Dockside design and arts district, which transformed the Kowloon waterfront into a diverse and unrivaled global destination, K11 Artus is an inspiring, art-centred urban escape the redefines the concept of contemporary luxury.

Originally designed as an artisanal residence for long and short stays, the spacious apartments boost incredible views of the Victoria Harbour as well as much-coveted private balconies. While luxury, comfort and excellent service are guaranteed and elevated, throughout the property, there’s much more to discover than what initially meets the eye.

The Library at K11 Artus

What makes a stay at K11 Artus a unique experience, in fact, is the detail-oriented and meticulously curated conceptualisation of private and public spaces. From the entrance, to the library, corridors and swimming pool area, technology, design and art coexist in a culturally-relevant urban oasis.

Each staycation is an opportunity to immerse yourself in a creative journey that embraces multiple disciplines. In the communal areas, the impressive art collection curated by founder Adrien Cheng and his team dominates the scene.

Balcony: Autumn Colours Over Rivers and Mountains, an image by artist He Wang, located in the library and inspired by the property’s now-iconic wraparound balconies, subtly combines a Chinese classic landscape and techniques with contemporary architecture in a piece that celebrates and creates a dialogue between the present and past. The coexistence of preservation and innovation, in fact, are a central theme throughout the property.

To enrich their cultural experience, guests can also book a private tour to explore the world of traditional Chinese craftsmanship through the K11 Craft and Guild Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded in 2018 to identify fast-disappearing crafts and engage the public in cultural initiatives.

One of the apartment’s living room overlooking Victoria Harbour

In Love is Now, an illustration located on the other side of the majestic library, which also serves as a space to work and relax, artist Jude Chan imagines a dreamy scenario to depict the beauty and romance of life seen from the balconies of K11 Artus. In the image, Chan captures the juxtaposing calm and peace of the residence as an artisanal home and the bustling lights and activities of Hong Kong.

A bedroom at K11 Artus

For art lovers looking for a memorable staycation that combines world-class luxury, excellent hospitality and culture, K11 Artus is an escape like no other.

(Hero Image: view from a private balcony at night)

