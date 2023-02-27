15 most-anticipated luxury hotels opening around the world in 2023

From designer interiors to bespoke amenities, luxury hotels offer unforgettable experiences for travellers seeking opulence, along with comfort. These lavish accommodations are known to redefine hospitality and leave visitors pampered by the end of their stay.
With the third-largest market share in the global luxury industry, luxury hospitality has been focusing on upscaling in every aspect. Be it offering the best concierge services or making facilities accessible through mobile apps for guests, these plush hotels strive to excel in creating the most comfortable stays.
And as almost all COVID-19-related restrictions on travel are lifted, 2023 serves as a great time for tourists to find luxurious stays to rejuvenate themselves. So, from the coastline of Maine to the bustling city skyline of Italy, here are some of the new luxury hotels opening this year aiming to create a fine blend of nature’s mysticism, breathtaking architectural settings and cutting-edge amenities.
The most-anticipated luxury hotels opening worldwide in 2023
The Bulgari Hotel Roma is a magnificent tribute to the brand’s birthplace and the inspiration for all of its designs. Located at the front of the Ara Pacis and the Mausoleum of Augustus, the hotel will showcase spectacular contemporary structures from the 1930s.
Along with 114 spacious suites, the hotel will also include a spa, a pool, a gym and a library dedicated to the history of jewellery making. It will also house Bulgari’s signature, The Bulgari Bar and Il Ristorante – Niko catalogued by Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito. The restoration of the building and interior design is handled by the Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.
Designed by Foster + Partners, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, is scheduled for a September 2023 launch. It is located next to the Dubai Canal in its Business Bay area. Space, light and breathtaking views will be the 225 rooms and suites’ defining characteristics, where interior designer Gilles et Boissier blends classic elements with modern flourishes inspired by the essence of the city. Tall windows encompass views of the Burj Khalifa or the desert bathed in sun.
Just a short picturesque boat ride away from here, guests can also unwind at One at Palm Jumeirah, which is a part of the Dorchester Collection in Dubai.
Inspired by the extensive history of Scottish explorers and adventurers, 100 Princes Street is opening in August 2023. The interiors of the hotel, which takes its name from its illustrious location on one of Edinburgh’s most well-known streets, are inspired by Alexander McQueen. By retaining the original structure and its prominent features, restoration efforts are aiming to preserve and maintain the hotel’s authentic soul and essence.
Led by an Ireland-based design team, Toni Tollman, Philippe Bonino and Brian Brennan have brought uniqueness to the hotel through custom-made tartans and a central staircase, showcasing a hand-painted mural by Croxford & Saunders.
A wine wall with over 200 exquisite wines, displaying the selection from the family-owned vineyard Bouchard Finlayson, and an extraordinary collection of renowned Scottish whiskies will be among the highlights.
Debuting in Spring 2023, the 13-room boutique hotel is opened by shoe designer Christian Louboutin. Its furniture, artwork and ceramics highlight the rich history of the Alentejo coast town. The hotel in Melides also has a Portuguese restaurant — Xtian Restaurant — that has been handed down through the generations and brims with local specialities.
The rooms in the hotel have different tonalities, textures and styles, but they exude calm, warmth and vibrance that characterises Vermelho.
On Kardinal-Faulhaber-Strasse, two historic structures — the Palais Neuhaus-Preysing and the old State Bank of Bavaria — combine to form the 132-room Rosewood Munich. The expansive bedrooms and suites of the hotel are created to complement the building’s original façade and recognisable stairways, which are still in excellent condition and add to the city of Munich’s collection of historic structures. The building will have a comfortable lobby area and two distinct dining options, including a full-service restaurant and a buzzing bar.
A full-service spa with five treatment rooms, an indoor pool and a fitness centre will also be available at Rosewood Munich. Additionally, the luxury hotel will also include meeting rooms and event venues that can hold up to 400 guests for a range of private parties, conferences and other special occasions.
Wayfinder, a 228-room hotel located in the centre of Waikiki in Honolulu, aspires to feature true Hawaiian vibes. The Brutalist structure’s colour scheme, created by interior designer Vanguard Theory, is influenced by the province’s sky, water and flowers. Natural fibre furniture and local plants are also used as botanical accents.
The hotel has three dining facilities — Redfish Poke Restaurant: A 24-hour eatery, Lost + Found: A Tropical Poolside Speakeasy and B-Side Coffee Shop. Wayfinder is also equipped with an approximately 21.3-metre salt-water pool, 10 poolside suites with a sitting area, a wet bar and two penthouse experience suites.
This year marks the opening of Raffles’ first iconic hotel in the UK. Located in London, The OWO, also known as the “Old War Office,” served as Churchill’s administrative centre during World War II. The Raffles property will have 86 homes, 120 suites, nine restaurants, three bars and a Guerlain spa.
The bustling centre of Shanghai’s arts and culture is where Artyzen NEW BUND 31 Shanghai is situated. Designed by the internationally acclaimed Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, the hotel combines Shanghainese art and culture with modern designs. It is equipped with 202 spacious rooms and suites and other amenities, including a dedicated floor with indoor and outdoor dining areas, conference venues, full-service banquets, and restaurants and bars for guests to socialise.
The Riviera Maya will be the first project of EDITION Hotels in Mexico. Debuting this summer, the hotel in Kanai is on a beautiful beachfront along the tranquil Caribbean coast. Its luxurious amenities will include six dining options, a destination spa, a pool bar and beach club, a signature restaurant, conference rooms and an outdoor deck for large gatherings. In addition to the 180 rooms and suites, the hotel will also have a 206-square-metre penthouse suite.
The newest addition to the Virgin Limited Edition collection, Son Bunyola Hotel will debut on 16 June 2023. It is situated on the UNESCO World Heritage Site and includes three luxury villas — Sa Terra Rotja, Sa Punta de S’Aguila and Son Balagueret. The sprawling property sits on approximately 404.6 hectares on the Son Bunyola estate and will have 26 rooms and suites, including two stunning Tower Suites, one of which was a defence tower constructed in the 13th century. Visitors to Son Bunyola Hotel will be able to unwind at the spa treatment rooms, two restaurants and an outdoor pool and hot tub that offer unparalleled views of the sea.
The Longfellow Hotel is carefully built to promote wellness. Its design is inspired by the eternal and rugged charm of Maine. Here, guests can expect a space with exquisite mosaic-tile flooring, hardwood floors combined with lime-washed walls, pine accents and just the right touch of the colour blue.
A Nordic-inspired spa named Asteria and a restaurant from Portland-based purveyors will be part of the hotel, along with its 48 guest rooms (four suites and 44 king rooms). The other amenities include a communal lounge with an intimate bar, a meditation room with Mind-Sync Harmonic Sleep Loungers and private sauna experience rooms.
Located on the renowned Cuscasden Road, the luxury hotel is anticipated to be among the finest in Singapore. Expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2023, Artyzen Singapore is equipped with 142 rooms, a premium eatery and bar, wellness amenities, a gym and an outdoor pool area.
This hotel’s design was envisioned by renowned company ONG&ONG Pte Ltd and interior architecture firm Nic Graham + Associates. Guests can enjoy a perfect leisure time at The Roof Garden, which has a 25-metre cantilevered infinity pool. Also, the National Gallery Singapore, the National Orchid Garden, the Singapore River, and Sentosa Island can be reached from the hotel’s premises.
The Regent, which is scheduled for opening in the first quarter, will give Hong Kong’s skyline a whole new charm. The project’s 497 rooms and 85 suites are designed by renowned Hong Kong architect Chi Wing Lo. Yan Toh Heen, a Michelin-starred restaurant, will be located in this magnificent hotel along with other well-known fine-dining establishments like Steak House and NOBU Regent Hong Kong. The extravagant and distinctive infinity spa pool with both hot and cold tubs overlooking Victoria Harbour is another draw.
The lifestyle company Nobu Hospitality’s first foray into Africa is the Nobu Hotel Marrakech, which debuted in January 2023. The hotel is located near the core of the city, souks and the bustling Medina and Djemaa el-Fna square.
Its 71 roomy suites have been tastefully decorated with a nuanced fusion of Moroccan craftsmanship and Japanese contemporary touches. The hotel also includes a variety of exciting dining options, such as the Nobu Restaurant and the Rooftop Garden, which has a circular pool deck, restaurant, bar and a terrace that offers 360-degree panoramic views of the city and Atlas Mountain range.
Additionally, Nobu Hotel Marrakech features three swimming pools, a fitness centre and an underground Pearl Spa spanning 2,000 square metres.
The Peninsula Istanbul is located within Galataport, a new waterfront revitalisation project, showcasing both lively Turkish culture and supreme hospitality along the glittering Bosphorus waterfront in Karaköy. The hotel serves as a gateway for guests arriving by land or sea and is made up of four gorgeous buildings, three of which are historic and have been wonderfully renovated.
The hotel offers a flexible check-in and check-out facility to its guests, with a signature rooftop restaurant serving affluent Turk-Asian cuisine and libations in distinctive dining spaces.
