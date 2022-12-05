5 luxury hotels to live out your ‘Dubai Bling’ fantasies

Include these luxurious sky-high hotels in your itinerary for that extravagant Dubai Bling vibe, but maybe without all the drama.

Ever since the Netflix series Dubai Bling came out, reasonably, people can’t seem to get enough of this gem in the Middle East. Since some of these hotels were featured as the shooting locations for the series, consider this your chance to walk across the 219.5-metre-above-the-ground ledge just like Zeina Khoury and Safa Siddiqui did, or lounge in the relaxing hotel lobby like Loujain Adada. Here’s where to live out your very own Dubai Bling-inspired dreams.

5 Luxury Hotels to Live Out Your Dubai Bling Dreams

Situated in the heart of downtown Dubai, the Address Boulevard is a lifestyle hotel offering a contemporary-style accommodation with views of the Burj Khalifa. Elegant decor dominates the whole building, including the stylish Club Lounge and the Cascading Pool area. The property also grants immediate access to the luxury shopping malls and entertainment centre.

It’s easy to be struck by this iconic conjoined building in the heart of the city, as it’s also one of the shooting spots for Dubai Bling. This peculiar building known as Address Sky View is one of the city’s top accommodations with rooms, suites ,and residences designed on the basis of comfort and elegance. Ascend to the infinity pool to admire the city from the top, and marvel at the delicious cuisines from around the world including Peruvian Japanese, Contemporary Asian, and Italian.

Address Downtown is a flagship hotel that has been renewed into a lavish property overlooking the Burj Khalifa. As a hotel and a serviced residence, it is famed for its clean, minimalistic design throughout. The can’t-miss here is the award-winning spa. The Spa at Address Downtown is the winner of World’s Best Hotel Spa Suites 2021 and offers world-class treatments amid the healing setting and views.

Palace Downtown is a gorgeous, award-winning hotel that easily competes with your favourites. There are water and light spectacles, and amazing restaurants offering only the best of elevated cuisine, as well as lounges and spas to treat yourself. Plus, it’s located mere minutes from Souk Al Bahar, a retail destination full of boutiques and cafes—the perfect location for a date with your significant.

If you’re looking for a beachfront resort, Address Beach Resort has all you need, and more. Dine at Li’ Brasil, an immersive dining experience that will delight your taste buds. Treat yourself to The Spa as you look over the glimmering skyline of the Arabian Gulf from the 75th floor. Grab your favourite book and find time passing by at the private Jumeirah Beach Strip. Drop your kid(s) off and maybe forget about them at the QIX Club. There seems to be no shortage of things to do when it comes to Address. A true Dubai Bling way of life.

